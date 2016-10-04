Celina now alone atop WBL in volleyball

CELINA – It was a battle of the only two volleyball teams yet to lose a Western Buckeye League match this season, and, while a win didn’t clinch the championship, it sure gave the winner a huge step up in the title chase.

Celina stepped up in a big way and is now alone at the top of the WBL standing thanks to a 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 over visiting St. Marys at the Celina Intermediate School gymnasium.

The first game started out as a back and forth affair before the Bulldogs ran off seven unanswered points to grab control of the game at 17-8. Logan Boley served the final six points in the run for Celina.

The Bulldogs closed out the game with a kill by McKenna Black and a service error by the Roughriders.

The second game saw the Bulldogs (11-8, 6-0 WBL) use runs of eight and seven points to take charge with a 19-6 lead. Boley served during the eight point run and Hannah Rasawehr served the seven point run.

Celina would go on to close out the game on a kill from Rasawehr to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

“We set the tone early and kept them out of their system so they couldn’t get the ball to their hitters.” Celina coach Amy Sutter.

St. Marys (11-8, 5-1 WBL) refused to go away and grabbed the lead in the third game at 24-19, apparently setting a fourth game in the match.

But Celina answered with a final run of seven points to close out the match at 26-24 with Rasawehr serving and a punctuation point kill by Alyssa Hoyng providing the final point.

“Our net play and blocking really stepped it up the first two games, it was big to come back in the third game because we were struggling,” Sutter said. “We maintained our composure and cleaned it up when it came to crunch time.”

Ally Angstmann led the Roughriders with 15 kills while Danielle Bertke added 6. Madi Howell had 26 assists while Quincy Rable had 11 digs and Shania Taylor chipped in with 9 digs for St. Marys.

“We did not respond well to the moment and they put us on our heels and it took us a while to respond.” St. Marys coach Andy Rammel said. “I’m proud of our girls for coming back in the third game but we were unable to finish and they battled back. They (Celina) elevated to the moment tonight and we need to work on our execution and hope for some help.”

Hoyng had 15 kills, Rasawehr had 12 kills, Hailey Langkenkamp had 13 digs and Sutter had 23 assists for Celina.

St.Marys #8 Ally Angstmann tries to get the ball past Celina #20 Paige Sutter in the first game at Celina Intermediate School October 4, 2016 Photos By Don Speck
Celina #14 Alyssa Hoyng blocks St.MArys #12 Makenna Mele in the firt game of the match at Celina Intermediate School October 4, 2016 Photos By Don Speck

Bulldogs defeat Roughriders, 3-0

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

