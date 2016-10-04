Indians sweep

LIMA – It was a sweep for Shawnee at Tuesday’s Allen County Invitational at Faurot Park.

Shawnee took first place in the final team scores in both the boys and girls high school cross country races. In fact, the Indians won both the middle school races as well.

In the boys race, Shawnee defeated second-place Bath 39-69. Elida was a very close third (71). Spencerville finished fourth (133), while Lima Central Catholic rounded out the top five teams (146). There were nine schools that figured into the team scoring.

On the girls side, there were just three full teams that figured into the scoring. Shawnee won with 21 points, followed by Bath (46) and Delphos St. John’s (64).

In the boys race, Shawnee’s Jon Wahlie led for about half of the race on the 5,000-meter course.

However, Wahlie went down around the midway point of the race and Spencerville senior Austin Conrad took control and eventually won in a time of 17 minutes, 58 seconds. Wahlie was unable to finish the race.

Despite Wahlie going down, Shawnee’s pack was able to hold on for the team win.

“I told them before the meet, that you have to pick up your teammates,” Shawnee coach Russ Holly said. “Our frontrunner falls down. So, the other guys had to pick up the slack. And they did. That’s the key to the whole thing. It’s not just the first guy. It’s (runners) two through eight. So, they did their job. But, we still have a mountain to climb.”

Rounding out the top five runners in the boys race were Bath’s Vincent Abrams (second, 18:14.6), Shawnee’s Josh Kuhlman (third, 18:42.4), Elida’s Aidan Kruse (fourth, 18:46) and Lima Senior’s Kyius Simpson (18:50.4).

Conrad seized the moment when Wahlie went down.

“We were neck-and-neck,” Conrad said. “I just passed him around the corner. I heard him say something. But, I looked back and never saw him again.

“I knew I couldn’t slip up. I had a little more than half (to go in the race). I knew I couldn’t go too fast and burn it all. I had to save some energy and make sure I got first place.

For Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan, running on the hilly Faurot Park course isn’t something new. Sreenan got out to an early lead Tuesday and was never challenged, winning the girls race in 19:29.9.

Tuesday’s victory for Sreenan marks her fifth consecutive win at the Allen County Invite (seventh grade through 11th grade).

“This is our practice course,” Sreenan said. “So, we do a lot of hill work here. Coach (Mike Griffo) says to always maintain your pace going up the hills. So, I do that on the ones in the back. Then, on the really big hill, I try to get up the hill as hard as possible. Then, I take a little bit of time to recover at the very top. Then, when it gets flat, just smooth it out a little bit.

“I think if I was from a different team, I would probably hate this course. But since it’s our home course, I kind of have a love-hate relationship with it. I do love this course, but I think it’s one of the toughest in the state.”

Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, knew she had to keep a good distance between her and Shawnee’s Faith Baxter (second, 21:06.1).

“Back by the baseball diamonds I checked a little bit,” Sreenan said with a smile. “Then after that I slowed down a lot. So, that probably wasn’t the best point of action. But, I knew Faith (Baxter) had a pretty good ending kick. So, I wanted to make sure to maintain a pretty good pace, so she wouldn’t catch up to me.”

Rounding out the top five placers in the girls race included Shawnee’s Anne Hardy (third, 21:25.4), Shawnee’s Lexie Marshall (fourth, 21:37) and Bath’s Charis Barnes (fifth, 21:48.5).

Shawnee wins boys, girls Allen invite titles

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-451.

