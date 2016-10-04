5 from NWC in thick of playoff hunt

Five teams from the Northwest Conference are among the playoff-qualifying top eight in each’s respective region in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings released Tuesday.

Delphos Jefferson (5-1) is second, Spencerville (5-1) is fourth and Allen East (5-1) is fifth in Division VI, Region 24 which is being led by Midwest Athletic Conference member Marion Local (5-1).

In Division VII, Crestview (4-2) is tied with the MAC’s Delphos St. John’s (4-2) for fifth in Region 26 and Ada (4-2) is in third in Region 28.

The three 6-0 Western Buckeye League teams remain in the top eight in each’s region. Wapakoneta is second and St. Marys is fifth in D-III, Region 12. Ottawa-Glandorf is fourth in D-IV, Region 14.

Coldwater (6-0) is atop Division V, Region 20, Indian Lake (6-0) is third in the same region as O-G, Leipsic (4-2) is fourth in D-VII, Region 26 and Fort Recovery (4-2) is fifth and Minster (2-4) is 11th in D-VII, Region 28.

Area schools that are 12th in each’s respective region include Lima Senior (4-2) in D-II, Region 8, Pandora-Gilboa (2-4) in Division VII, Region 26 and Upper Scioto Valley (3-3) in D-VII, Region 28.

This week's OHSAA football computer ratings http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/computerrankings.pdf This week's OHSAA football computer ratings http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Logo-Football-2.jpg

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.