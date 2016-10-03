There was not too much movement in the latest Ohio Associated Press High School Poll released Monday.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved up to the No. 9 spot from No. 10 in Division IV. The Titans remain unbeaten after defeating Defiance, 41-6, Friday night.

In Divisioin III, Wapakoneta returned to the No. 4 spot after being ranked fifth last week. St. Marys stays at No. 9.

Coldwater is still ranked No. 1 in Division V and Marion Local remains No. 2 in Division Vi. Delphos Jefferson moved down one spot to No. 10.

Delphos St. Johns moved up two spots to No. 13 after the Blue Jays beat New Bremen, 41-21. Crestview disappeared from the poll after losing a heartbreaking 27-26 contest to Ada.

Division II Girls District Golf

St. Marys linkster Jill Schmitmeyer qualified for the state tournament after shooting a second at the Division II Northwest district tournament held at Sycamore Springs. This marks the second consecutive year she has qualified for state. Last year she finished 19th overall in Columbus.

Other top area finishers were Lincolnview’s Marissa Miller (86) who finished tied for 12th and Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig who tied for 20 with a score of 90.

As a team Bluffton finisheed sixth with a score of 395 and Lincolnview garnered seventh. Minster placed ninth.

Volleyball

Leipsic 3, North Baltimore 0

Leipsic defeated North Baltimore 25-13, 25-12, 25-13. Leipsic’s Hayley Heitmeyer: 14 kills, and three aces, and Brooke Gerdeman had 15 kills and nine blocks. Kierra Meyer had six kills, 17 digs and two aces andMindy Ellerbrock had 13 digs. Lindsey Rieman had two aces, Selena Loredo had 38 assists. Carlee Siefke had three kills.

Ottoville 3, Delphos Jefferson 0

Ottoville defeated Delphos Jefferson 25-4, 25-11 and 25-16. Kalida’s Carlee Miller had 12 kills, two aces and five digs. Morgan Mock had six kills. Sarah Klausing had 14 assists and Tara Gerding had 10 assists. Dana Knueve had seven digs.

Lima Temple Christian 3, Spencerville 0

Lima Temple Christian defeated Spencerville25-14, 25-18, 25-21. Temple Christian’s Anna Acklin had two aces, four kills, six digs and 18 assists. Kaitlyn Sutton one ace, 10 kills, six assists and 11 digs. Madelyn Crawford had four aces and eight digs. Temple Christian improves to 5-13.

Lincolnview 3, Hardin Northern 1

Lincolnview defeated Hardin Northern 26-24, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-23. For Hardin Northern, Madison Robson had 10 aces, 26 assists and 12 digs. Shelby Alloway had 12 kills and Holly Wilson had nine kills and two aces.

Girls Soccer

Ada 8, Lincolnview 0

Ada got two goals from MaKayla Callahan and Ruth Pfieffer. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Ella Polin, Katie Butterfield, McKenzie Long and Gizem Tanriverdi. Reilyn Castle had four saves. Getting assists were Butterfield 1, Latifah Bagais and Long.

LCC 3, Continental 0

T-Bird Jenna Rose had two goals and Avery Rice scored. LCC goalie Madison Stolly had 13 saves. LCC improves to 5-3-3 and Continental falls to 9-4.

Boys Soccer

Shawnee 1, Bath 0

Shawnee’s lone goal was scored by Jack O’Connor and Jackson Schaaf was credited with an assist. Shawnee goalie Max Sweigart had three saves. Bath keeper Dylan Mohr had nine. Shawnee improves to 8-3-2.

Wapakoneta 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Redskin Kaden Ware, Mike Bowers and Jeff Adkins all scored goals. Hunter Coffey was credited with an assists. Titan keeper Mike Bowers had 14 saves and Redskin goalie Noah Richie had six saves.