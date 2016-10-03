Kalida edges Ottoville, one win away from PCL title

KALIDA – It was a perfect opportunity for Kalida sophomore midfielder Megan Schulte to score the first goal of her career.

And once she scored, the Wildcats’ defense did the rest.

Schulte’s goal gave Kalida a 1-0 victory over Ottoville in a girls soccer match Monday at Kalida.

Kalida is 5-3-4 and 3-0 in the Putnam County League. Kalida can win the PCL title outright with a win over Continental (2-0 PCL) on Oct. 11.

Ottoville is 7-4-1, 2-1 in the PCL. Ottoville also has to play Continental.

“It was a total team effort,” Kalida coach David Kehres said. “Everybody played well. The defense played well, especially in the second half.”

The only goal of the match came with 27 seconds left in the first half.

Kalida forward Lauren Langhals took the ball into the right corner, then crossed it into the 18-yard box to freshman Madison Langhals, who fed Schulte 10-yards out.

Schulte chipped a high shot over the outstretched hands of Ottoville goalkeeper Brittany Winhover and into the net.

“I saw the pass from Maddie and I knew it had to go in the back of the net,” Schulte said. “I was aiming for the top corner.

“This means a lot (to compete for the PCL title). And having my first goal as a high school player. It was very exciting.”

Kalida outshot Ottoville, 12-8.

However, Ottoville had the first five shots of the match and dominated the first 20 minutes before the Kalida passing game took hold.

“Being a league game and Ottoville eight miles away, it’s a rivalry game, I think there were some nerves at the beginning,” Kehres said. “Then we calmed down and things changed. And it was a nice change.

“When you are young team, you have those nerves at the beginning of the game, but once we found our rhythm and that calmness, we started doing the small things we’ve been working on in practice, talking and making those passes.”

Kalida goalkeeper Morgan Knapke had five saves. Winhover had nine saves for the Big Green.

Kalida’s midfield, led by Hannah Warn, gobbled up the loose balls and turned them into offensive chances.

But Ottoville would make charges at the net in the final 10 minutes.

The Kalida defense continually turned away offensive surges of Ottoville forwards Kasey Knippen and Lindsay Schweller.

Leading the way on the back line for Kalida was sophomore sweeper Halie Kaufman, who had 10 stop-and-clears. She was aided by defenders McKenna Bockrath, McKayla Maag and Abby Wurth.

“I knew 22 (Schweller) and 23 (Knippen) are very good players and very fast,” Kaufman said. “I knew I had to be faster than them and get to the ball before they did.”

Kalida has only two seniors on its roster and starts five freshmen.

“We’re taking baby steps,” Kehres said. “Especially coming into the tournament, you want to be taking those steps forward.”

Added Kaufman, “We have come very far, to having some very bad games to having some very good games.”

