Indiana upsets No. 17 Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow caught a touchdown pass, threw for two more and took advantage of a second chance in overtime to set up Griffin Oakes for a 20-yard field goal and an improbable 24-21 victory over No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed 14-0 late in the third quarter before Lagow’s 5-yard TD catch on third-and-goal finally helped the Hoosiers turn the corner.

Indiana ended a seven-game losing streak in the series, reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2006, beat a ranked team at home for the first time in a decade and earned their first overtime win since 2010.

It sure wasn’t easy.

Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger missed 49-yard field goal to start overtime, and Oakes missed a 33-yard field goal on the ensuing possession when Michigan State’s Drake Martinez was called for leaping to give Indiana a first down. This time, the Hoosiers finished it off, unlike last season when they lost to Michigan in overtime — after also giving up a tying score on fourth-and-goal in the waning seconds of regulation.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-2) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since November 2012 despite holding the usually high-scoring Hoosiers scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter.

The Spartans controlled the game most of the night until receiver Mitchell Paige threw a perfect pass across the field to Lagow for a 5-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter.

Lagow tied it with a 22-yard TD pass to Ricky Jones midway through the fourth quarter. Indiana took the lead with Lagow’s 15-yard TD pass to Paige with 4:38 to play.

Tyler O’Connor answered with a 2-yard TD pass to Josiah Price with 11 seconds left.

O’Connor, a Lima Central Catholic graduate, completed 21 of 35 passes fro 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 36 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

No. 11 Tennessee 34,

No. 25 Georgia 31

ATHENS, Ga. — Jauan Jennings hauled in a 43-yard Hail Mary from Joshua Dobbs on the final play, giving Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) a stunning victory over Georgia (3-2, 1-2) after the Bulldogs appeared to win it on a long TD pass of their own with 10 seconds remaining.

No. 1 Alabama 34,

Kentucky 6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Hurts threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley and Ronnie Harrison scored on a 55-yard fumble return for Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

No. 9 Texas A&M 24,

South Carolina 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Knight threw for 206 yards and ran for 84 more for Texas A&M.

Knight also had a fumble and an interception, but the Aggies (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) used a tight defense to win, tackling the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-3) for losses on 10 plays and keeping them out of the end zone after A.J. Turner’s 75-yard touchdown run on South Carolina’s first play from scrimmage.

North Carolina 37,

No. 12 Florida State 35

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nick Weiler made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Carolina (4-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) past Florida State, snapping the Seminoles’ 22-game home winning streak.

No. 13 Baylor 45,

Iowa State 42

AMES, Iowa — Chris Callahan made a 19-yard field goal as time expired to lift Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) past Iowa State (1-4, 0-2).

No. 14 Miami 35,

Georgia Tech 21

ATLANTA — Shaquille Quarterman and Joe Jackson returned fumbles by Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas for touchdowns in less than a minute in the second quarter for Miami (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-2) drew to 28-21 before Miami’s Brad Kaaya answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Stacy Coley late in the third quarter.

No. 16 Mississippi 48,

Memphis 28

OXFORD, Miss. — Chad Kelly threw for 361 yards, Eugene Brazley ran for a career-high 124 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi (3-2) pulled away late to beat Memphis (3-1).

California 28, No. 18 Utah 23

BERKELEY, Calif. — Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes and California (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) stopped Zach Moss from the 1-yard line on the final play to win its second straight matchup against a ranked opponent.

The Golden Bear defense stopped the Utes (4-1, 1-1) on three plays inside the 2 in the closing seconds.

No. 20 Arkansas 52, Alcorn State 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Austin Allen completed 13 of 18 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns to help Arkansas (4-1) win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Following a loss to No. 9 Texas A&M last week, the Razorbacks led 24-0 after the first quarter and had few struggles afterward against the Football Championship Subdivision Braves (1-3).

Oklahoma 52, No. 21 TCU 46

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baker Mayfield made up for two lost fumbles with four touchdowns, running for two and throwing two to Dede Westbrook, and Oklahoma (2-2) held on to win its Big 12 opener.

Kenny Hill threw for 449 yards and five touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Oklahoma State 49,

No. 22 Texas 31

STILLWATER, Okla. — Mason Rudolph threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns, and Justice Hill ran for a 135 yards and a score for Oklahoma State.

Jalen McCleskey added 109 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12). They had lost eight straight home games against the Longhorns (2-2, 0-1).

No. 23 Florida 13, Vanderbilt 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Scarlett had a 4-yard touchdown run and Eddy Pineiro made two field goals in victory for Florida. The Commodores (2-3, 0-2) had a final chance to force overtime, but Nick Washington intercepted Wade Freebeck’s pass with 54 seconds left.

Tennessee Tech 33,

Eastern Kentucky 30, OT

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Kenton graduate Maty Mauk did not play for Eastern Kentucky.

Notre Dame 50, Syracuse 33

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — DeShone Kizer threw for a career-best 471 yards to help Notre Dame (2-3) overcome another shaky performance by its defense and special teams and beat Syracuse (2-3).

The Fighting Irish snapped a two-game losing streak, but showed only a little defensive improvement in the first game since coach Brian Kelly fired coordinator Brian VanGorder. The Irish allowed more than 30 points for the fourth time this season and 489 yards to Syracuse’s up-tempo spread offense.

Air Force 28, Navy 14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Tailback Tim McVey scored twice, including a 62-yard TD catch, and safety Weston Steelhammer intercepted two passes as Air Force (4-0) beat Navy (3-1) to take a big step toward claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

South Florida 45, Cincinnati 20

CINCINNATI — Quentin Flowers and Marlon Mack ran for two touchdowns apiece and Mack became South Florida’s career rushing leader as the Bulls (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) scored the final 28 points to beat Cincinnati (3-2, 0-1).

Mack finished 118 yards on 20 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that moved him past Andre Hall into first on South Florida’s career rushing list. Mack, a junior, has 2,755 yards rushing in 28 career games.

Flowers completed 16 of 26 passes for 196 yards and added 74 yards rushing.

Mack’s first touchdown, a 4-yard run, gave USF a 24-20 lead with 1:40 left in the first half.

Flowers scored on a 19-yard run with 4:29 to play in the third quarter and, fewer than 3 minutes later, Johnny Ward returned an interception 11 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-20.

Bearcats’ freshman Ross Trail threw for one touchdown and ran for another but threw three interceptions before being replaced by Gunner Kiel after Ward’s pick-six. Tion Greene had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries for Cincinnati.

National roundup