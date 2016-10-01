We certainly teased this in an earlier column but the state of the game of bowling in our community may be on the increase.

While I am not going to go overboard and say that there has been a resurgence of all houses having day leagues as well as early and late evening leagues it just feels that play is on the increase in our area.

Let’s just take a quick look at play this past week at the two bowling establishments in our city over Thursday and Friday. The day kicked off with roughly 60 people participating in a senior league at 20th Century followed later that evening with all 24 lanes full, the majority with league play or a make-up as well as a birthday party that actually asked for increase in time.

While 20th Century was at maximum capacity, Westgate Lanes was playing host to their prime Mega Cash League that fills a huge portion of the thirty-six lane house.

There was very little carry-over of bowlers in the two leagues at 20th and unless Scotty was beaming people up, there was zero carry over in the two simultaneous leagues in the evening. When you factor in approximately 100 bowlers that rolled in the Industrial League at 20th on Friday morning and the young ‘uns in the after school program at Westgate in that time period that is a whole lot of bowling in our city.

Another key illustration is the rise of the WBL with a specific nod on this day to Bath, Elida and Shawnee.

Bath has had at least 30 youth express interest in their high school program, a number that exceeds the initial go around at Shawnee and Elida if not all schools that participate in league play in the immediate Lima area. Coach Rayleen Arthur will be sorting out how the pieces fit.

The Elida student athletes have been getting some work to raise the level of their games. Recent emphasis seems to be on the development of consistency.

One of the most noteworthy indicators of the prominence of the sport in our area is that the Shawnee men’s varsity team will be participating in this season’s rendition of the OHSAA Kickoff Classic on December 3rd.

On that same day Lima Senior High will be holding their 2nd Annual Spartan Classic. How big is the sport becoming? They were approached about making it available to more in state teams and decided to keep it local for at least another season.

UNOH continues to make a mark …

The student-athletes of UNOH would tell you to the man and the woman that they struggled some in the Racer Classic but not so much Mie Indiana where the Racer Men earned the tournament title outdistancing a traditionally strong Wright State team.

Tyler Sosby and Alex VanMetre are now in charge of the men’s and women’s teams respectively. They are in the process of working with the student athletes and will certainly have an impact this season.

Sosby has rolled for former coach Brian Van Meter and has an open door for guidance as needed by merely stopping in at Astro Lanes the new digs of the former coach. Alex has been told that he has an open door as well to call on his dad, Bruce VanMetre, the proprietor of Delphos Bowling and Recreation.

Former Coach Keysor is also a phone call away. Tyler and Alex will be well supported and come to the program well schooled in how the game is to be played.

PBA50 …

Alex may have to give dad and mom, Lisa, a little grace this weekend however, especially today as the most recent edition of the Mel Westrich Ebonite Central/Midwest PBA50 event draws to a close.

Twelve competitors took to the lanes at 10 am for round robin action with the event slated to end sometime between 1:30 -2:30 p.m. if all goes as scheduled.

How popular is the area with respect to PBA regional professionals. Wapak and Coldwater were each very successful as it relates to those fifty and under. Delphos may even have exceeded those norms with 62 out of a possible 64 individuals initially involved in the action this weekend.

If the times fit for you today get out and catch some of the action. Go with an appetite the food is fantastic.

USBC Lima …

If your schedule is too tight for the Delphos trip or if you want to go for the double as this writer is going to try and do, simply duck into Westgate this afternoon for a youth doubles tournament.

We have a ton of talent in this area and Jerry Johnson has been doing his very best this past week or so to get as many youth as possible into the event. The proprietors have done what they can do to get kids into the tournament that normally comes a little later in the season.

Respect is due the LBA for trying to do what they can for a lot of high school kids who are restricted by the OHSAA as to when they can compete in other events in the high school season.

That action will get under way around 1pm.

Tenth Frame Salute …

Even if you have never been to a Hall of Fame banquet, the odds are very good that you have heard at the very least excerpts of acceptance speeches. More recently we have been inundated with what seems to be a sense of self-importance that athletes seem to want to employ.

This past Saturday evening at the LBA-USBC Hall of Fame, Steve Kniola was a welcome breath of fresh air.

His acceptance of an honor that clearly means a great deal to him was seemingly about everybody else but him. His love of family shined through the evening and his respect for the relationships and what those people have done for him more importantly mean to him was quite simply what the game is all about. Congratulations Steve, you did your family as well as friends and fans well. The titles are coming!

