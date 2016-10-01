O-G finishes second in volleyball invitational

CONVOY — Ottawa-Glandorf fell 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 to St. Paul from Norwalk in the championship match of Saturday’s Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational at Crestview High School.

The Titans defeated Edison 25-18, 25-16 and McComb 25-20, 25-22 to reach the championship match. Marion Local defeated Crestview 25-20, 25-20, lost to St. Paul 25-20, 13-25, 25-20 and the lost to McComb 25-11, 25-17. Celina lost to St. Paul 25-15, 25-11, defeated Crestview 25-22, 25-12 and then topped South Adams (Ind.) 25-21, 25-20.

O-G’s Emily Annesser and Jordan Alt were among those named to the all-tournament team.

Van Wert Invitational

VAN WERT — New Bremen defeated Versailles 25-20, 25-19 in the championship match of the eight-team tournament.

Shawnee defeated Kalida 25-15 25-27 25-22, lost to Versailles 25-12, 25-21 and lost to St. Marys 25-20, 25-21 to finish fourth. Kalida also defeated New Knoxville 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 and Van Wert 25-16, 13-25, 25-17.

Elida lost 25-10, 25-7 to New Bremen, 25-12, 25-22 to New Knoxville and 25-14, 25-15 to Van Wert.

Delphos St. John’s 3,

Ottoville 1

OTTOVILLE — The Blue Jays won 24-26, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18. Bridget Landin had 16 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, CJ Kemper had 16 kills and 28 digs, Brynlee Hanneman had eight blocks and Alexis Thorbahn had 38 assists and five blocks for Ottoville. Individual stats for Delphos St. John’s had not been posted by deadline.

Columbus Grove 3,

Continental 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs won 25-20, 26-24, 24-26, 25-21. Renee Schroeder had 11 kills and five blocks, Carlee McCluer had 17 kills and 11 digs, Paige Bellman had five blocks and Rylee Sybert had 28 assists for Grove. Leah Baker had 14 kills, Jessica Stauffer had 33 assists and Hannah Troyer had 12 digs for Continental.

Girls soccer

LCC 1, Ottoville 0

OTTOVILLE — Emma Baumgartner scored the match’s lone goal and Madison Stolly made 12 saves to get the shutout in goal. Ottoville goalie Brittinay Winhover made 15 saves.

Bluffton 0, Kalida 0

KALIDA — Goalie Morgan Knapke for the host Wildcats had 10 saves and Bluffton counterpart Jadyn Barhorst had four saves.

Delphos Jefferson 4,

Lima Senior 0

Makaya Dunning had two goals and Arianna Knebel and Maddie McConnahea had one each. Teammate Ally Hastings had eight saves in goal.

Elida 5, Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — Jaydon Hollstein two goals and Kyleigh Gay, Baylie Moening and Cienna Kuhn had one each.

Boys Soccer

Van Buren 1, Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Ryan Turner scored the only goal of the match.

Lima Senior 6, Allen East 0

HARROD — Adrian Jones and Sam Sharik had two goals each and Nick Jolliff and Colton Fry each had one. Teammate Kevin Samons made four saves to get the shutout in goal.

Celina 5, Kalida 1

CELINA — Jarren Casto had two goals and Brennen Piper, Payton Smalley and Josh Kuehne had one each for Celina. Grant Laudick had Kalida’s goal.

Colleges

Men’s golf

UNOH 2nd

YPSILANTI, Mich. — The University of Northwestern Ohio finished second in the final Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Jamboree of the season at the Eagle Crest Golf Club. The event was hosted by Madonna University.

Host Madonna won the 10-team event with a 3-under team score of 285. UNOH’s finished with a 294 team total.

Philip Fransson and Ivar Blohm led UNOH with a pair of even-par 72s and to tie for sixth place.

The Racers werewell-represented in the All-Conference awards as UNOH took four of the seven First Team All-Conference awards. Blohm led the way as Co-Player of the Year as his 359 tied Madonna’s Justin Paul for the lowest score among all competitors. Gonzalo Garcia Parada, Phillip Fransson and Lawrence Cherry also earned first team recognition.

Despite finishing second, the Racers still finished as the WHAC regular season champions after taking first in the previous four conference events.

Area roundup

