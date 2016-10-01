No. 1 Mount Union capitalizes on ONU errors

ADA — Ohio Northern didn’t have to play a perfect game.

But it had to play one without any critical mistakes.

Mount Union, ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division III, made sure that didn’t happen.

Mount Union’s defense and special teams scored 14 points to help the Purple Raiders post a 38-21 over Ohio Northern on Saturday at Dial-Roberson Stadium.

It marked Mount Union’s 107th straight regular-season victory. The Purple Raiders last regular-season loss came against Ohio Northern in 2005.

Mount Union, which added its 12th national title last season, is 4-0, 3-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. ONU is 1-3, 1-2 in the OAC.

“I think we grew, but we didn’t grow enough, because of some of the mistakes we made,” ONU coach Dean Paul said. “And they hurt us because we did enough things to put ourselves in the game. But we didn’t do enough to win it.

“We took a step forward, but we expect more. … A team of that caliber, there were too many mistakes to overcome. We did some good things in stretches on both sides of the ball, we just didn’t do enough to overcome those mistakes.”

ONU moved the ball effectively most of the day, racking up 486 yards on the day, including 352 in the first half. Mount Union had 373 total yards.

But mistakes and turnovers were the difference.

Mount Union was leading 7-0 in the first quarter, but ONU had driven to the Mount 3-yard line.

Then, on first-and-goal from the 3, ONU quarterback Will Freed rolled left and threw a pass for the left flat. The ball was picked off by Mount Union’s Danny Robinson at the goal line and returned 100 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

That gave Mount a 14-0 lead with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

“The defensive line got a lot of pressure up front and forced a bad throw,” Robinson said. “I was in the right place at the right time. Once I did catch it, everybody got a good block, made a wall behind me and I didn’t let anybody get to me. … I got lucky.”

Mount Union fourth-year coach Vince Kehres said, “It was a 14-point swing. They were a couple yards from it being 7-7 and we go up 14-0, so it was a huge play. And it was a great catch (by Robinson).”

Mount made it 21-0 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter when quarterback Luke Poorman hit Jordan Hargrove for a 47-yard TD, off a quick square out.

ONU’s offense kept charging back, however.

Freed, a sophomore, finished the day completing 28 of 51 for 337 yards. He had three TD passes, but was intercepted three times.

Christian Williams, a freshman running back from Anna, had 22 carries for 128 yards. It marked Williams’ fourth 100-yard rushing day in four games.

Chad Rex had eight catches for 72 yards with a TD. Malachi Nolletti had six catches for 127 yards with a TD.

Freed hit David Haseleu out of the backfield on a screen for a 41-yard TD to bring ONU within 21-7 with 7:04 left in the first half.

Mount scored on its first possession of the second half, going 75 yards in 11 plays. Quarterback D’Angelo Fulford ran it around the left side for a 6-yard TD to make it 28-7.

Mount’s lead grew to 35-7 on another ONU mistake.

On an attempted ONU punt, the ball went flying well over punter Kyle Bergman’s head and landed in the end zone. Bergman tried it pick it up, then fumbled it.

Steve Tracy recovered it for the Purple Raiders in the end zone for the TD with 9:14 left in the third quarter.

“Our guys hung in there and kept battling back, but that (the interception for a TD) was tough to overcome,” Paul said. “And when you drop a punt (for a TD), you give them 14 points.”

ONU got two quick TDs to close the gap to 35-21.

Freed hit Chad Rex for an 18-yard TD. Then Freed hit Nolletti on a 13-yard TD. The Nolletti TD came with 12:47 to go.

But that was as close as ONU would get.

“I wasn’t surprised that Ohio Northern was making plays on offense,” Kehres said. “They have a lot of good players. That was a playoff team a year ago. They made some plays, to their credit, and we were fortunate to get some stops.”

B.J. Mitchell had 129 yards rushing on 23 carries with one TD for Mount.

The two rotating Mount quarterbacks combined for 204 yards passing. Poorman completed 13 of 17 for 137 yards and one TD.

Mount’s Tim Kennedy had 11 receptions for 76 yards.

Robinson paced the Mount defense with 11 tackles. Jason Lucas had a career-high 14 tackles for ONU.

“They put us in tough spots, but we made plays,” Robinson said.

