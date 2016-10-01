Columbus Grove girls notch team title at Wildcat invitational

Results
Boys
Wildcat Invitational
At Kalida Fish and Game Club
Team scores: 1. Napoleon 23, 2. Columbus Grove 111, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 117, 4. Paulding 137, 5. Patrick Henry 175, 6. Bath 190, 6. Archbold 190, 8. Elida 195, 9. St. Marys 223, 10. Van Buren 228, 11. Kalida 272, 12. McComb 326, 13. LCC 376, 14. Bluffton 417, 15. Pandora-Gilboa 451, 16. Indian Lake 469, 17. Ada 495, 18. Waynesfield-Goshen 503, 19. Lima Senior 506
Race winner: Jacob Fellers (N) 16:23
Top area finishers in top 50: 5. Simeon Shepherd (P) 17:17, 7. Preston Brubaker (CG) 17:19, 8. Boone Brubaker 17:25, 10. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 17:26, 11. Aidan Kruse (E) 17:34, 13. Vincent Abrams (Ba) 17:46, 14. Adam Von der embse (K) 17:47, 15. Josh Rosengarten (O-G) 17:47, 17. Le’on Palomo (O-G) 17:55, 18. Brent Siefker (O-G) 17:55, 19. Noah Tobin (SM) 17:57, 23. Dominic Brown (SM) 18:03, 24. Parker Schomaeker (O-G) 18:07, 26. Carson Shull (P) 18:12, 29. Caden Schmidt (Ba) 18:22, 32. Austin Sager (CG) 18:32, 37. Corbin Fingerle (E) 18:37, 38. Austin Nartker (K) 18:40, 39. Dayton Pracht (P) 18:40, 40. Marcus Miller (P) 18:43, 41. Josh Trausch (P) 18:45, 42. Caleb Siebeneck (K) 18:46, 43. Tanner Pinks (Bl) 18:47, 44. Raphel Lopez (Leipsic) 18:53, 45. Logan Williams (Ba) 18:54, 46. Jackson Chiem (Ba) 18:56, 47. Austin Foppe (O-G) 19:01, 50. Mathew Hesseling (E) 19:02
Top LS finisher: 65. Kamarous Williams 19:24; Top W-G finisher: 68. Dawson Carmean 19:32; Top Indian Lake finisher: 71. Gabe Reichert 19:34; Top Ada finisher: 91. Eric Armbrecht 20:06
Best in the West — Botkins Invitational
At Botkins Community Park
Team scores: 1. Parkway 62, 2. Anna 85, 3. St. Henry 93, 4. Houston 125, 5. Crestview 143, 6. Versailles 153, 7. Sidney 197, 8. Botkins 212, 9. Jackson Center 273, 10. Ft. Recovery 279, 11. Hardin Northern 312, 12. Spencerville 323, 13. Lehman Catholic 345, 14. Ft. Loramie 355, 15. Cory-Rawson 364, 16. Fairlawn 372.
Race winner: Joe Spitzer (V) 16:22.32
Area finishers in top 50: 3. Devin Huelskamp (SH) 17:14.91, 4. Nick Bame (HN) 17:15.14, 5. Austin Fullenkamp (B) 17:18.01, 7. Matt Gaerke (P) 17:26.17, 8. Ben Schlemmer (P) 17:33.08, 11. Travis Sutter (FR) 17:36.97, 13. Sean Muhlenkamp (SH) 17:40.30, 14. Kyle Roth (P) 17:50.49, 15. Caleb Rollins (P) 17:52.02, 16. Wyatt Richardson (C) 17:545.41, 17. Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:55.34, 18. Aaron Bruns (P) 17:56.72, 20. Seth Brookhart (SH) 17:59.68, 21. Austin Conrad (Sp) 18:00.19, 24. Braydon Hoying (SH) 18:05.84, 27. Gabe Smith (C) 18:13.83, 29. Parker Morris (JC) 18:17.82, 30. Caleb Bagley (C) 18:18.84, 33. Blake Ontrop (SH) 18:22.83, 34. Collin Puckett (C) 18:29.62, 35. Christopher Elchert (JC) 18:32.97, 36. Dylan Sparks (C) 18:33.67, 37. Konnor Burmeister (B) 18:34.19, 39. Reid Etzcorn (P) 18:39.24, 41. Brody Hickle (C-R) 18:46.26, 43. Mathew Prout (B) 18:51.22, 44. Jace Vining (C) 18:51.53, 45. Drew Muhlenkamp (FR) 18:52.36, 48. Brandon Dues (SH) 18:54.28, 50. Ian Bowman (Si) 18:59.21. Top Perry finisher: 63. Alec Williams 19:32.17; Top New Knoxville Finisher: 143. Dylan Koenig 22:08.86
Girls
Wildcat Invitational
At Kalida Fish and Game Club
Team scores: 1. Columbus Grove 35, 2. St. Marys 53, 3. Napoleon 79, 4. Bath 116, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 129, 6. Kalida 160, 7. Archbold 165, 8. Indian Lake 246, 9. Ada 249, 10. Paulding 264, 11. Leipsic 294.
Area finishers in top 50: 1. Emily Sreenan (LCC) 18:43, 2. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 19:32, 3. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:41, 6. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 19:59, 7. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:17, 8. Morgan Henschen (SM) 20:23, 9. Taylor Lucke (K) 20:26, 13. Bailee Barrington (W-G) 20:59, 14. Charis Barnes (Ba) 21:01, 15. Macy McCluer (CG) 21:01, 16. Lauren Cisco (SM) 21:20, 17. Kelly Doepker (K) 21:24, 18. Kirsten Malsam (CG) 21:25, 19. Sydney Hoff (Bl) 21:25, 20. Laura Wilker (SM) 21:39, 21. Leanndra Price (CG) 21:42, 23. Maggie Rump (O-G) 21:52, 24. Allison Jacobs (SM) 21:58, 26. Emma Deters (Ba) 22:16, 27. Quinlynn Conley (Ba) 22:16, 28. Mia Fonte (O-G) 22:22, 29. Alycea Ruhlen (CG) 22:25, 32. Laura Donovan (SM) 22:39, 33. Allison Schroeder (O-G) 22:40, 34. Olivia Schulte (P-G) 22:48, 35. Cassie Rose (LCC) 22:48, 36. Kelson Stidam (IL) 22:55, 38. Sydney Witteborg (CG) 23:01, 39. Makenna Diller (P-G) 23:02, 40. Sarah Beechboard (P-G) 23:10, 42. Samantha Freeman (O-G) 23:21, 43. Allie Choi (CG) 23:21, 44. Britlynn Faulder (Ba) 23:23, 45. Addi Schafer (CG) 23:27, 47. Emily Hamel (O-G) 23:40, 48. Tabitha Miller (Ba) 23:49, 49. Kalie Gayer (SM) 23:55, 50. Grace Turnwald (O-G) 23:58. Top Ada finisher: 59. Olivia Ennis 24:32; Top Elida finisher: Sarah Hawkins 24:33; Top Paulding finisher: 63. Christine Clapsaddle 24:56; Top Leipsic finisher: 75. Morgan Niese 26:34; Top Lima Senior finisher: 98. Journey Seffernick 29:51
Best in the West — Botkins Invitational
At Botkins Community Park
Team scores: 1. St. Henry 44, 2. Versailles 49, 3. Ft. Recovery 93, 4. Crestview 104, 5. Houston 105, 6. Parkway 173, 7. New Knoxville 183, 8. Hardin Northern 201.
Area finishers in top 50: 1. Ashley Bowen (C) 19:38.03, 2. Chloe Will (FR) 20:27.78, 3. Lauren Hemmelgarn (SH) 20:36.60, 5. Erin Clune (SH) 21:04.84, 7. Ragen Harting (C) 21:08.62, 8. Makayla Hoying (SH) 21:11.33, 16. Adriana Jutte (B) 21:49.24, 17. Alexis Heath (SH) 21:52.07, 19. Olivia Hemmelgarn (SH) 22:04.68, 21. Hannah Heitkamp (FR) 22:12.97, 24. Elise Gehle (FR) 22:26.37, 25. Breanna Schulze (SH) 22:32.12, 26. Brooke Speck (SH) 22:36.77, 27. Vannessa Goewert (SH) 22:37.27, 28. Franki Bejarano (HN) 22:40.85, 29. Hannah Overholt (SH) 22:41.97, 35. Brooklyn Flora (B) 23:25.79, 36. Rachel Barrett (P) 23:26.84, 37. Abby Maggi (NK) 23:33.63, 40. Paige Hemmert (FR) 23:42.28, 42. Lexi Schmiesing (JC) 23:47.38, 43. Deanna Lowry (JC) 23:51.94, 48. Brooke Ripley (C) 24:29:51, 49. Cassie McGowan (B) 24:30.45, 50. Riley Post (SH) 24:36.85. Top Perry finisher: 54. Cassie Demoss 24:51.43
KALIDA — The second half of any sports season is critical.
Teams want to build momentum as they head toward the postseason tournament.
The Columbus Grove girls cross country team is focused on finishing out in strong fashion.
At Saturday’s Kalida Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club, the Columbus Grove girls’ pack of runners was too much for opposing teams to overcome, as the Bulldogs edged out second-place St. Marys 35-53. Napoleon finished third (79), Bath came in fourth (116) and Ottawa-Glandorf rounded out the top five teams (129). There were 11 teams figured into the scoring.
On the boys side, Napoleon placed all five of its scorers in the top 10 overall spots, en route to the team victory. Napoleon defeated second-place Columbus Grove 23-111. Ottawa-Glandorf was a close third (117), while Paulding (137) and Patrick Henry (175) rounded out the top five teams. There were 19 teams figured into the scoring for the boys competition.
The Columbus Grove girls’ top five runners were Taylor Ellerbrock (second; 19 minutes, 32 seconds), Alyssa Ellerbrock (sixth, 19:59), Leah Myerholtz (seventh, 20:17), Macy McCluer (15th, 21:01) and Kirsten Malsam (18th, 21:25) on the 5,000-meter course.
“I was extremely happy,” Columbus Grove girls coach Jason Jay said. “We had a really tough week of practice, with trying to get the second half of the season goals set up and everything. So, they came with individual goals today and I think just about every girl PR’d today. They reset their five-man record today. So, that’s a pretty good day.”
Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan extended her undefeated streak for this season, as she ran away from the pack early, en route to a winning time of 18:43.
“I ran pretty well today,” Sreenan said. “It was beautiful running weather. So, that’s always a good thing. I felt good coming into the race. It’s good competition here.”
Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, was never really challenged throughout Saturday’s race. Being way out front of the competition has become the norm this season for Sreenan.
“It’s tough,” Sreenan said in reference to not having runners right behind her. “I try to stay focused on running a PR, because I don’t have anyone right behind me. I just have to keep pushing myself.”
Other area girls finishing in the top 10 overall spots were St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker (third, 19:41) and Morgan Henschen (eighth, 20:23), and Kalida’s Taylor Lucke (ninth, 20:26).
In the boys race, Napoleon’s Jacob Fellers was in control from the start, running away with a winning time of 16:23. Patrick Henry’s Nathan Bostelman finished second in 16:29.
Other area runners finishing in the top 10 included Paulding’s Simeon Shepherd (fifth, 17:17), Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker (seventh, 17:19), Boone Brubaker (eighth, 17:25) and Grant Mumaugh (10th, 17:26). Elida’s Aidan Kruse (11th, 17:34), Bath’s Vincent Abrams (13th, 17:46), Kalida’s Adam Von der embse (14th, 17;47) and O-G’s Josh Rosengarten (15th, 17:47) all just missed placing in the top 10 overall spots.
Best in the West —
Botkins Invitational
BOTKINS — The St. Henry girls (44 points) and Parkway boys won the team titles at Botkins Community Park.
Fort Recovery (93) was third and Crestview (104) was fourth among the eight girls squads with team scores. Crestview’s Ashley Bowen (19:38.03) was the top finisher followed by Fort Recovery’s Chloe Will (20:27.78) and St. Henry’s Lauren Hemmelgarn (20:36.6). St. Henry’s Erin Clune (fifth, 21:04.84), Crestview’s Ragen Harting (seventh, 21:08.62) and St. Henry’s Makayla Hoying (eighth, 21:11.33) also finished in the top 10.
Versailles’ Joe Spitzer (16:22.32) won the boys race with St. Henry’s Devin Huelskamp (third, 17:14.91), Hardin Northern’s Nick Bame (fourth, 17:15.14), Botkins’ Austin Fullenkamp (fifth, 17:18.01) and Parkway’s Matt Gaerke (seventh, 17:26.5) and Ben Schlemmer (eighth, 17:33.08) also finishing in the top 10.
Neal Charske
Firebird Invitational
KETTERING — The Celina girls (60) finished second behind Alter (22) in Division II/III race with nine squads finishing with team scores at Indian Ripple Park. Lauren McDonough (21:14) was third and Sara Wenning (21:18) was fourth for Celina behind race winner Perri Bockrath (19:57) of Alter. Also finishing in the top 25 for Celina were Nicole Bowsher (14th, 22:05), Ashley Robinson (16th, 22:13) and Sawyer Weitzel (23rd, 22:38).
The Celina boys (81) finished third behind team winner Wyoming (62) in the 13-team standings. Adrian Hurley (12th, 18:14), Ethan Ly (14th, 18:16), Nathan Robinson (18th, 18:25), Noah Shrock (21st, 18:31) and Jacob Klosterman (22nd, 18:33) finished in the top 25 for Celina.