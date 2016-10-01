Columbus Grove girls notch team title at Wildcat invitational

Area finishers in top 50: 1. Ashley Bowen (C) 19:38.03, 2. Chloe Will (FR) 20:27.78, 3. Lauren Hemmelgarn (SH) 20:36.60, 5. Erin Clune (SH) 21:04.84, 7. Ragen Harting (C) 21:08.62, 8. Makayla Hoying (SH) 21:11.33, 16. Adriana Jutte (B) 21:49.24, 17. Alexis Heath (SH) 21:52.07, 19. Olivia Hemmelgarn (SH) 22:04.68, 21. Hannah Heitkamp (FR) 22:12.97, 24. Elise Gehle (FR) 22:26.37, 25. Breanna Schulze (SH) 22:32.12, 26. Brooke Speck (SH) 22:36.77, 27. Vannessa Goewert (SH) 22:37.27, 28. Franki Bejarano (HN) 22:40.85, 29. Hannah Overholt (SH) 22:41.97, 35. Brooklyn Flora (B) 23:25.79, 36. Rachel Barrett (P) 23:26.84, 37. Abby Maggi (NK) 23:33.63, 40. Paige Hemmert (FR) 23:42.28, 42. Lexi Schmiesing (JC) 23:47.38, 43. Deanna Lowry (JC) 23:51.94, 48. Brooke Ripley (C) 24:29:51, 49. Cassie McGowan (B) 24:30.45, 50. Riley Post (SH) 24:36.85. Top Perry finisher: 54. Cassie Demoss 24:51.43

Area finishers in top 50: 3. Devin Huelskamp (SH) 17:14.91, 4. Nick Bame (HN) 17:15.14, 5. Austin Fullenkamp (B) 17:18.01, 7. Matt Gaerke (P) 17:26.17, 8. Ben Schlemmer (P) 17:33.08, 11. Travis Sutter (FR) 17:36.97, 13. Sean Muhlenkamp (SH) 17:40.30, 14. Kyle Roth (P) 17:50.49, 15. Caleb Rollins (P) 17:52.02, 16. Wyatt Richardson (C) 17:545.41, 17. Jonathan Hoorman (C-R) 17:55.34, 18. Aaron Bruns (P) 17:56.72, 20. Seth Brookhart (SH) 17:59.68, 21. Austin Conrad (Sp) 18:00.19, 24. Braydon Hoying (SH) 18:05.84, 27. Gabe Smith (C) 18:13.83, 29. Parker Morris (JC) 18:17.82, 30. Caleb Bagley (C) 18:18.84, 33. Blake Ontrop (SH) 18:22.83, 34. Collin Puckett (C) 18:29.62, 35. Christopher Elchert (JC) 18:32.97, 36. Dylan Sparks (C) 18:33.67, 37. Konnor Burmeister (B) 18:34.19, 39. Reid Etzcorn (P) 18:39.24, 41. Brody Hickle (C-R) 18:46.26, 43. Mathew Prout (B) 18:51.22, 44. Jace Vining (C) 18:51.53, 45. Drew Muhlenkamp (FR) 18:52.36, 48. Brandon Dues (SH) 18:54.28, 50. Ian Bowman (Si) 18:59.21. Top Perry finisher: 63. Alec Williams 19:32.17; Top New Knoxville Finisher: 143. Dylan Koenig 22:08.86

KALIDA — The second half of any sports season is critical.

Teams want to build momentum as they head toward the postseason tournament.

The Columbus Grove girls cross country team is focused on finishing out in strong fashion.

At Saturday’s Kalida Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club, the Columbus Grove girls’ pack of runners was too much for opposing teams to overcome, as the Bulldogs edged out second-place St. Marys 35-53. Napoleon finished third (79), Bath came in fourth (116) and Ottawa-Glandorf rounded out the top five teams (129). There were 11 teams figured into the scoring.

On the boys side, Napoleon placed all five of its scorers in the top 10 overall spots, en route to the team victory. Napoleon defeated second-place Columbus Grove 23-111. Ottawa-Glandorf was a close third (117), while Paulding (137) and Patrick Henry (175) rounded out the top five teams. There were 19 teams figured into the scoring for the boys competition.

The Columbus Grove girls’ top five runners were Taylor Ellerbrock (second; 19 minutes, 32 seconds), Alyssa Ellerbrock (sixth, 19:59), Leah Myerholtz (seventh, 20:17), Macy McCluer (15th, 21:01) and Kirsten Malsam (18th, 21:25) on the 5,000-meter course.

“I was extremely happy,” Columbus Grove girls coach Jason Jay said. “We had a really tough week of practice, with trying to get the second half of the season goals set up and everything. So, they came with individual goals today and I think just about every girl PR’d today. They reset their five-man record today. So, that’s a pretty good day.”

Lima Central Catholic junior Emily Sreenan extended her undefeated streak for this season, as she ran away from the pack early, en route to a winning time of 18:43.

“I ran pretty well today,” Sreenan said. “It was beautiful running weather. So, that’s always a good thing. I felt good coming into the race. It’s good competition here.”

Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, was never really challenged throughout Saturday’s race. Being way out front of the competition has become the norm this season for Sreenan.

“It’s tough,” Sreenan said in reference to not having runners right behind her. “I try to stay focused on running a PR, because I don’t have anyone right behind me. I just have to keep pushing myself.”

Other area girls finishing in the top 10 overall spots were St. Marys’ Kelly Wilker (third, 19:41) and Morgan Henschen (eighth, 20:23), and Kalida’s Taylor Lucke (ninth, 20:26).

In the boys race, Napoleon’s Jacob Fellers was in control from the start, running away with a winning time of 16:23. Patrick Henry’s Nathan Bostelman finished second in 16:29.

Other area runners finishing in the top 10 included Paulding’s Simeon Shepherd (fifth, 17:17), Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker (seventh, 17:19), Boone Brubaker (eighth, 17:25) and Grant Mumaugh (10th, 17:26). Elida’s Aidan Kruse (11th, 17:34), Bath’s Vincent Abrams (13th, 17:46), Kalida’s Adam Von der embse (14th, 17;47) and O-G’s Josh Rosengarten (15th, 17:47) all just missed placing in the top 10 overall spots.

Best in the West —

Botkins Invitational

BOTKINS — The St. Henry girls (44 points) and Parkway boys won the team titles at Botkins Community Park.

Fort Recovery (93) was third and Crestview (104) was fourth among the eight girls squads with team scores. Crestview’s Ashley Bowen (19:38.03) was the top finisher followed by Fort Recovery’s Chloe Will (20:27.78) and St. Henry’s Lauren Hemmelgarn (20:36.6). St. Henry’s Erin Clune (fifth, 21:04.84), Crestview’s Ragen Harting (seventh, 21:08.62) and St. Henry’s Makayla Hoying (eighth, 21:11.33) also finished in the top 10.

Versailles’ Joe Spitzer (16:22.32) won the boys race with St. Henry’s Devin Huelskamp (third, 17:14.91), Hardin Northern’s Nick Bame (fourth, 17:15.14), Botkins’ Austin Fullenkamp (fifth, 17:18.01) and Parkway’s Matt Gaerke (seventh, 17:26.5) and Ben Schlemmer (eighth, 17:33.08) also finishing in the top 10.

Neal Charske

Firebird Invitational

KETTERING — The Celina girls (60) finished second behind Alter (22) in Division II/III race with nine squads finishing with team scores at Indian Ripple Park. Lauren McDonough (21:14) was third and Sara Wenning (21:18) was fourth for Celina behind race winner Perri Bockrath (19:57) of Alter. Also finishing in the top 25 for Celina were Nicole Bowsher (14th, 22:05), Ashley Robinson (16th, 22:13) and Sawyer Weitzel (23rd, 22:38).

The Celina boys (81) finished third behind team winner Wyoming (62) in the 13-team standings. Adrian Hurley (12th, 18:14), Ethan Ly (14th, 18:16), Nathan Robinson (18th, 18:25), Noah Shrock (21st, 18:31) and Jacob Klosterman (22nd, 18:33) finished in the top 25 for Celina.

Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan won the girls race at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Wlldcat-Girls-Invitational-SA_4-1.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan won the girls race at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. Taylor Ellerbrock led the Columbus Grove girls to the team title at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Wildcat-Girls-Invitational-SA_1-1.jpg Taylor Ellerbrock led the Columbus Grove girls to the team title at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker, left, and Boone Brubaker finished seventh and eighth respectively at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Wildcat-Boys-Invitational-SA_4-1.jpg Columbus Grove’s Preston Brubaker, left, and Boone Brubaker finished seventh and eighth respectively at Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]