October means good walleye and yellow perch

As we flip the calendar to October, many anglers look forward to a month filled with good walleye or yellow perch trips to Lake Erie.

The bite often is good for both species at this time of year and indications are they should be again this year.

Yellow perch fishing has been good in a number of areas of the western basin. The Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) indicates the perch fishing has been good from Toledo to Marblehead. The wildlife agency says catches have been good at the Toledo harbor light, buoy 6 of the Toledo shipping channel, north of West Sister Island, west of Rattlesnake Island and Green Island, west of the green buoy near Catawba State Park, northwest of North Bass Island, Lucy’s Point of Middle Bass Island, south of Kelleys Island, and off Marblehead Lighthouse. The best method anglers are using for catches is fishing shiners on perch spreaders fished near the bottom.

The DOW says since many of the two-year-old walleye have reached the 15-inch limit, that catches have improved.

The best reports have come from “K” can of the Camp Perry firing range, Toussaint Reef, Scott Point Shoal, and Kelleys Island Shoal. Most fish have been caught by trolling with spoons, crankbaits, or worm harnesses, and by casting with weight forward spinners or mayfly rigs.

Some tips for catching walleye this fall include:

• In early fall walleye can be found in a variety of locations within the water body, including deep, shallow or anywhere in between. Keep that in mind and don’t stick to one depth range.

• If you’re out in the morning, check the areas where deep water meets the shallow spots.

• As the day goes by start heading deeper, as walleye can be photosensitive.

• Try your luck during the nighttime hours! This can be a very productive time during the fall, especially along rock points and flat areas.

Don’t forget, the daily bag limit for yellow perch is 30 fish per angler in all Ohio waters of Lake Erie while the daily bag limit for walleye in Ohio waters of Lake Erie is 6 fish per angler. The minimum size limit for walleye is 15 inches.

While the catches are good now in Lake Erie, they should remain good in the future and possibly may get better following early data gained by the DOW on yellow perch and walleye hatches.

Gathering samples from the western basin is an annual August event conducted by biologists with the DOW and Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Early indications are the 2016 yellow perch hatch is near average while the walleye hatch was below normal. However, the DOW claims the walleye hatch is strong enough to help support the fishery.

In a press release, the DOW said four good yellow perch hatches in a row should help the perch population in the western basin rebuild and lead to quality yellow perch fishing over the next several years. As for walleye, the wildlife agency noted last year’s hatch was the fourth highest on record, and those fish are still plentiful in the lake. Average to excellent hatches from four of the past 10 years have resulted in a broad range of walleye ages and sizes that make up the current Lake Erie walleye population.

The St. Marys Fish Hatchery in Auglaize County is playing a role in the stocking of the biggest catfish found in Ohio. The DOW hopes this project will create a trophy fishery in Ohio reservoirs.

Blue catfish, which have been known to grow to 6 feet in length and weigh more than 120 pounds, have been reared the in Limaland hatchery. Yearling and fingerling blue catfish will be stocked into a few reservoirs throughout the Buckeye State in the next few weeks.

According to Phil Hillman, Wildlife District Three fish management supervisor, the DOW expects to stock mainly fingerlings (this year’s fish), as well as some yearlings (last year’s fish) in the following water bodies: Hoover Reservoir (Delaware County), Clendening Lake (Harrison County) and Seneca Lake (Guernsey County). Hillman did not have exact numbers to be stocked yet, but said the DOW plans on stocking the blue catfish next week.

In Ohio, blue cats are found in the Ohio River and its larger tributaries. They are most common from Portsmouth down stream to Cincinnati, according to the DOW. Because of their size they are found in very large rivers. They typically feed in areas with relatively swift currents, according to the DOW. They feed primarily on other fish. The largest blue cat on record in the Buckeye state weighed 96 pounds.

According to the DOW, blue cats have a deeply forked tail and light gray or silver colored body. They get their name from the blue overcast on their body most obvious on the top of their head and down their back. Blue catfish differ from the very similar channel catfish by having a longer anal fin (30-36 rays compared to 24-30 on a channel catfish) with a straight bottom edge, as opposed to a rounded bottom edge. Also, blue catfish never have black spots on their body like those on young channel catfish. They belong to the Ictaluridae family with other North American catfishes, and they also are called the white catfish. In Ohio, adults typically reach 30-40 inches and 20-40 pounds, but can reach upwards of 60 inches.

A special trapping drawing will be held at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the check station, located at 19100 County Road 115 in Harpster. People are encouraged to be at the check station by 6 p.m. and participants must register by 6:25 p.m.

Nine available units are available to trap on the area and when a registration form has been drawn, the trapper must select a unit to trap.

The permit will be valid for portions of the trapping season, with some restrictions on times. No one may enter the refuge for inspection before receiving a permit.

Permits are not transferable. All trappers that are chosen must meet with the area supervisor for specific instructions before the start of the trapping activity.

By Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. You may be contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

