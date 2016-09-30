Delphos Jeff stays unbeaten in NWC

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson (5-2) improved to 3-0 in Northwest Conference with a 33-3 victory Friday night against Bluffton. Wildcat Hunter Binkley had 168 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns and backfield mate Brenen Auer had 90 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Jefferson quarterback Jace Stockwell was 8 of 12 for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Ada 27, Crestview 26

ADA — Seth Conley connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bailey with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter to give the host Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 NWC) the victory.

Conley completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 300 yards and had four TD throws. Bailey had seven receptions for 110 yards and teammate Chase Sumner had 10 catches for 88 yards. Each had two TD receptions.

Drew Kline rushed for 95 yards and scored a touchdown on 22 carries and Luke Gerardot had 15 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns for Crestview (4-2, 1-2 NWC).

Allen East 36, Paulding 6

HARROD — Mustang running back Caleb Smelcer rushed for 127 yards on 7 carries and scored two touchdowns and Allen East quarterback Spencer Miller was 5 of 11 for 64 yards and threw two touchdowns.

Western Buckeye League

St. Marys 34, Bath 0

BATH TOWNSHIP — Rider running back Julies Fisher ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns. and Eric Spicer had 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Elida 43, Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — Elida’s DeAngelo Woods, who had an 81-yard kick off return, had two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs. Teammate Cole Harmon was the leading ground gainer with 11 carries for 58 yards and one touchdown. Elida signal caller Isaac McAdams was 6 of 9 for 164 yards and one touchdown. The Elida defense held Van Wert to just 124 total yards for the game.

Kenton 62, Shawnee 28

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Kenton’s Hunter Moore hauled in 11 receptions and gained 209 yards and scored two touchdowns. Wildcat quarterback Trent Hites was 17 of 31 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Shawnee’s Grant Wheeler had 123 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Wheeler also had two receiving touchdowns.

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Defiance 6

DEFIANCE — O-G held Defiance to 110 total yards of offense as the Titans improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the WBL. Logan Balbaugh and Jake Dible each had six solo and 10 assisted tackles for O-G.

Connor Niese had 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Jay Kaufman had two TD runs and a touchdown pass to Richie Knowlton.

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 18, Ridgemont 6

MOUNT VICTORY — Hardin Northern’s Andrew Stump rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns. Stump also three for one touchdown. Ridgemont’s Ethan Mouser was 13 of 23 for 114 yards and Golden Gopher Cameron Smith, who rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries, had a 60 yard run for Ridgemont’s lone score.

Elsewhere in NWCC: Fort Loramie 39, Waynesfield-Goshen 0; Lehman Catholic 35, Riverside 30.

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 41, New Bremen 21

NEW BREMEN — Delphos St. John’s outscored New Bremen 22-7 in the second quarter to garner control of the game. In the first quarter, Jacob Youngpeter threw for four touchdowns to Eric Vogt (2), Deven Haggard and Timothy Kreeger. Jared Wurst and Cole Reindel each ran for touchdowns.

Elsewhere in MAC: Coldwater 41, Parkway 7; Versailles x Fort Recovery x; Marion Local 41, Anna 0; St. Henry 34, Minster 14

Others

Lima Senior 39, St. Francis De Sales 5

TOLEDO — Spartan running back Jaden Walker produced his third 200 yard rushing game when he rushed for 215 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Lima Senior receiver had five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. Spartan quarterback Adrine Mitchell was 11 of 18 for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Lima Senior’s Zy’Shone Fisher recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Spartans. Lima Senior improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference with a win over St. Francis De Sales.

Woodlan 36, Lima Central Catholic 20

WOODBURN, Ind. — T-Bird Thomas Williams, who rushed for 42 yards on seven carries, threw for one touchdown and ran in for another. Williams also scored a defensive touchdown when he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Elsewhere: McComb 38, Leipsic 8; Pandora-Gilboa 55, Vanlue 13; Cory-Rawson 29, Riverdale 26; Indian Lake 50, Graham Local 0.

Lima Senior

homecoming

LIMA — Lima Senior High School will be marking homecoming with a Spirt Week beginning Monday. The week will also include a bonfire Thursday, Oct. 6.

The week will include a bonfire at 7 p.m. Thursday on the east side of Spartan Stadium. It will feature the Spartan Marching Pride, Lima Senior cheerleaders, athletes and coaches. The community is welcome.

Students throughout the district will participate in a week of fun “Salad Dressing” themed days.

The Spartans play Findlay High School at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium. The homecoming king and queen will be announced before the game. For more information contact Beth Jokinen at 419-996-3411 and [email protected]

Area roundup

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1.

