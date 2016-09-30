Bearcats break loose

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville started the pounding with the Wing-T. Then it finished the night off with the fullhouse.

Spencerville’s fullhouse backfield, along with the ejection of two-way Columbus Grove lineman Rece Roney, were too much for Grove in the Bearcats’ 35-7 football victory Friday at Spencerville.

The game was tied at 7 at the half, but Spencerville came out in the third quarter with the fullhouse and started grinding out big chunks of yardage.

Then, on a 16-yard gain by Spencerville’s Chris Picker, a Spencerville lineman and Roney were tangled up away from the play, but near the Columbus Grove bench.

Roney, a 6-foot-3, 270 special mention all-state player, was charged with a personal foul, then ejected on the same play.

The Bearcats scored on that drive and rolled from there. Roney is the Bulldogs’ lead blocker at left guard and plays end on defense.

“I have never seen anything like it,” Columbus Grove coach Andy Schafer said. “One of their kids, number 68 (Damon Jenkins), was on the ground after Rece pancaked the kid. And this kid started torqueing on his (Roney’s) ankle. So what’s anybody going to do when someone is torqueing on your ankle? He tried to get it out.

“So he (the official) said he (Roney) was stomping on him and he kicked him out of this game and out of the next game (with the ejection). … I just don’t get why an official would jump to that conclusion right away. He said he didn’t see the whole thing, he just saw the stomp.

“You want to talk about momentum shift, when you lose your stud. Our kids played well for a little while, but he’s a big part of our offense, defense, special teams, everything.”

Spencerville coach John Zerbe said he didn’t have a good look at the play from the other side of the field.

“I don’t know. I let the officials do it,” Zerbe said. “It’s just unfortunate to see anybody get thrown out. But I didn’t see it to give you an honest perspective on it.”

Spencerville is 5-1, 3-0 in the Northwest Conference. Columbus Grove is 2-4, 0-3 in the NWC.

Spencerville finished the night with 331 yards rushing.

“The first half was pretty even, but I think we wore on them,” Zerbe said. “We do that to teams. And after a couple of quarters, we get going.”

Calvin Wilson led the Bearcats’ ground game with 161 yards on 16 carries. He had TD runs of 16, 7 and 6 yards.

“It was wide open the whole game,” Wilson said of his line. “And it (the fullhouse) worked again. I don’t know if a lot of teams work on that.”

Picker had 106 yards on 13 carries with a 5-yard TD. Keaton Lotz ran for 51 yards on 14 carries.

“I think we have three really good running backs,” Zerbe said. “It depends on what they give us.”

Columbus Grove moved the ball effectively in the first half. The Bulldogs ended up with 242 yards rushing, with 189 of that in the first half.

Bulldogs quick and powerful quarterback Reid Stechschulte had 110 yards on 22 carries with a 49-yard TD. Running back Eric Warnecke had 119 yards on 22 carries.

Stechschulte completed 2 of 7 for 16 yards.

Stechschulte’s 49-yard TD run gave Columbus Grove a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Wilson’s 16-yard TD run tied the game at 7 with 3:39 left before the half.

Running out of the fullhouse, the Bulldogs went 70 yards in six plays to score on the first drive after halftime. Wilson swept the right side for a 7-yard TD to give Spencerville the lead to stay, 14-7. That came with 9:35 left in the third.

The next time Spencerville got the ball it went 80 yards on 10 plays. Wilson went down on the sixth play of the drive, but later returned.

When Wilson left the game, Picker put together runs of 20 and 16 yards. Picker’s 5-yard TD run gave Spencerville a 21-7 lead with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Many of Picker’s runs came on sweeps.

“It wasn’t much me. It was the line,” Picker said. “They were sealing (the end) great. And the fullhouse was a change-up they don’t expect.’

Spencerville took command when Dakota Prichard blocked a Grove punt attempt and the Bearcats took over at the Grove 17.

Zerbe said, “We didn’t have a block on, he just blocked it. But that was huge.”

Prichard said, “When Roney got ejected, I saw they put in a guy who was 5-7ish and I knew I was tall (6-3), so I put my hands up and got it.”

Three plays after the blocked punt, Wilson turned the right side for a 6-yard TD and the Bearcats were in control 28-7 with 9:53 to go.

Prichard admitted the momentum shifted in the third quarter when Roney was ejected.

“Roney’s big and strong and with him being out, they put a guy in there who wasn’t nearly as big or as strong as Rece,” Prichard said.

Spencerville's Calvin Wilson rushes for yards against Columbus Grove's Cody Johnson (71) and Grant Cassidy during Friday night's game at Memorial Field in Spencerville. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Spencerville-vs-CG-RP-003-.jpg Spencerville's Calvin Wilson rushes for yards against Columbus Grove's Cody Johnson (71) and Grant Cassidy during Friday night's game at Memorial Field in Spencerville.

Spencerville turns back Grove, 35-7

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.