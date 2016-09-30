Wapak powers past Celina

CELINA — Whenever there is a good running attack, it’s a sure bet there’s a solid offensive line paving the way.

Wapakoneta’s running backs saw a lot of daylight in Friday’s 42-21 victory over Celina on the road in Western Buckeye League action.

With the win, Wapakoneta improves to 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the WBL. After Friday’s action, Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys are also undefeated, keeping the three-way tie in the league race intact.

Celina slips to 3-3, 3-2 in WBL.

For the game, Wapakoneta rushed for 374 yards. Landon Hall led the running attack for the Redskins, rolling up 190 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Hall’s lone TD run was a 93-yarder late in the second quarter, giving his team a 21-7 lead.

Quarterback Manny Vorhees rushed for 91 yards on nine carries, and a TD run of 69 yards on Wapakoneta’s opening drive. Teammate Maddux Liles ran the ball just nine times for 21 yards, but scored two TDs on the ground, and caught a pass from Vorhees for a 10-yard scoring strike. Teammate Evan Kaeck rushed for 57 yards on six touches and a score for the Redskins.

With Friday’s victory, Wapakoneta has tied the WBL record for the most consecutive league wins with 31. St. Marys and Van Wert also have recorded 31-game winning streaks in the history of their respective programs.

“I think even from the first-half standpoint, we ran the ball effectively throughout the night,” Wapakoneta coach Travis Moyer said. “You really have to credit our kids up front. We always talk about the line of scrimmage being important. We have a saying here, ‘The harder our backs run, the harder we’re going to block. And the harder we block, the harder our backs are going to run’.

“I thought we did a good job of executing our running game tonight.”

After getting up quickly on Celina on its first drive of the game, Celina answered, scoring off an interception. Lance Orick picked off Vorhees and scampered 57 yards for the score. With the point after, the game was knotted at 7 apiece. That interception thrown by Vorhees was his first of the season. For the game, Vorhees was 5-of-8 passing for 93 yards.

Wapakoneta responded by scoring two TDs to close out the half. Liles had a TD run of 3 yards, and Hall broke loose for the big 93-yard run down the middle of the field, giving the Redskins a 21-7 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Celina quarterback Bret Schwieterman ran the ball in from five yards out, cutting the deficit to 21-14. Schwieterman ended the game with 117 yards rushing on 25 carries. In the first half, Schwieterman was held to 26 yards rushing.

However, Wapakoneta answered, scoring three consecutive touchdowns in the second half, while using up a great deal of the clock.

However, Celina did score late in the fourth quarter. Isaac Daniel had a 16-yard TD run.

For the game, Celina rushed for 237 yards. Schwieterman was just 1-of-4 passing for 17 yards.

“I think any time an opponent scores, it’s really important that we answer that score,” Moyer said. “We’re really proud of our kids for stepping up and making the plays when we needed to.”

Added Celina coach Trent Temple, “They beat us up front at the line of scrimmage. They whipped our tails at the line of scrimmage and there’s not a whole lot we can do, especially defensively, if their offensive line is kicking our butt up front.”

Celina’s Kole Murlin looks for more yardage during Friday night’s home game against Wapakoneta. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_celinawapak-September-30-20167-1.jpg Celina’s Kole Murlin looks for more yardage during Friday night’s home game against Wapakoneta.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

