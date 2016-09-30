UNOH wins men’s golf tourney

NOVI, Mich. — The 14th-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio men’s golf team won its fourth Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree title of the 2016-17 season Friday.

UNOH shot a 1-over 285 at the Links of Novi Golf Club. Indiana Tech followed at 5-over 289 in the 10-team field.

Gonzalo Garcia-Parada led the Racers with a 3-under 68 to finish second place on the individual leaderboard. Ivar Blohm’s 71 put him in a tie for sixth place. Lewis Scott (72) tied for ninth and Lawrence Cherry (74) finished in a tie for 14th place to conclude the team scoring for the Racers. Also placing highly, Ben Torchia of Lourdes University was medalist with a 65.

The UNOH women’s team also is in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Polls. The Racers are ranked No. 21.

Men’s cross country

ONU finishes 2nd

CEDARVILLE — Andrew Harden finished third among Division III runners as the Ohio Northern finished second out of 16 teams at the All-Ohio Championships .

The Polar Bears (21-1 overall) finished with 67 points.

Mount Union took first place with 60 point.

Harden took 26th place overall out of 287 runners from across all three divisions. The senior finished in 26 minutes, .9 seconds.

Matt Molinaro also posted a top-10 finish for the Polar Bears, finishing ninth in 26:29.1. Van Wert graduate Kase Schalois and Bobby Borger posted top-20 finishes for Northern as Schalois finished 12th in 26:40.2 and Borger finished 19th in 26:45.3. Bluffton (259) finished 10th with Jack Fisher leading the way (26:39.9) with an 11th-place finish.

Women’s cross country

Polar Bears finish 9th

CEDARVILLE — Ashlie Baumann led Ohio Northern was it competed at the All-Ohio Championships.

Northern (13-10 overall) finished eighth (244 points) out of 17 teams in the Division III standings. Baumann finished 16th among D-III finishers with a time of 23:24.7. Bluffton (311) finished 12th with Alexis Cash leading the way (24:14.5), finishing 37th.

Otterbein took first place with 51 points.

High schools

Boys soccer

Ottoville 1, Miller City 0

Evan Boecker scored the match’s only goal.

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

