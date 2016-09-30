Ohio State-Rutgers position by position match-ups

QUARTERBACKS

J.T. Barrett needs three touchdown passes to break Bob Hoying’s Ohio State career record of 57. Barrett already owns the OSU season record with 34 touchdown passes in 2014. He has 10 this season.

Chris Laviano, a returning starter, has completed only 52 percent of his passes for 647 yards and five touchdowns for Rutgers.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

Redshirt freshman Mike Weber has a way to go to match Ezekiel Elliott, but his 117 yards per game rushing average in Ohio State’s first three games is ahead of Elliott’s 110 yards a game through the Buckeyes’ first three games last season. The most productive back, though, is Curtis Samuel who averages 87 yards a game rushing and leads OSU in catches (16) and receiving yardage (259).

Robert Martin’s 358 yards rushing leads Rutgers. He gained 763 yards in 2015.

Advantage: Ohio State

RECEIVERS

Noah Brown emerged as a go-to receiver with four touchdown catches in a 45-24 win over Oklahoma. K.J. Hill will miss several games because of a high ankle sprain. Twelve Buckeyes have caught passes.

Rutgers’ offense took a big turn for the worse when leading receiver Janarion Grant suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a 14-7 loss to Iowa last week. Grant led the team in catches, was the No. 2 rusher, was a dangerous return man and even threw a touchdown pass.

Advantage: Ohio State

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State is averaging 56.7 points and 545 yards total offense per game behind an offensive line with only two returning starters, center Pat Elflein and guard Billy Price. OSU is averaging 6.1 yards per rushing play.

Guard Chris Muller anchors Rutgers’ offensive line.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINE

The pressure applied by Ohio State’s defensive line might be an overlooked factor in the outstanding play of the defensive backfield. Seven sacks and 18 tackles for losses have contributed to opposing quarterbacks completing only 49 percent of their passes and opposing runners averaging only 3.1 yards per carry.

Rutgers defensive end Julian Pinnix-Odrick has four sacks but the other starting end, Quanzell Lambert, was lost for the season because of a knee injury in the Iowa game.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

The big question for Ohio State at linebacker is if Dante Booker will reclaim his starting job when he returns from a strained MCL or if Jerome Baker, who has played well in his place the last two games, will remain in the lineup. Baker returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown at Oklahoma.

All of Rutgers’ linebackers are first-year starters. Sophomores Trevor Morris and Deonte Roberts have gained more than 20 pounds in coach Chris Ash’s weight program.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

It’s been 74 years since an Ohio State defense had more pass interceptions in its first three games than the nine it has so far this season. And four of those nine have produced touchdowns.

Safety Kiy Hester leads Rutgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in tackles with 26. Rutgers has three interceptions in its four games.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

First-year kicker Tyler Durbin is 3 for 3 on field goals and punter Cameron Johnston is averaging 50.6 yards per kick.

Rutgers kicker David Bonagura is 6 of 7 on field goals. Grant’s injury leaves a huge hole in the return game.

Advantage: Ohio State