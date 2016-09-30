Not all college coaches’ jobs as secure as Meyer

Seeing Les Miles fired after he won 77 percent of his games and a national championship at LSU makes you wonder how many football coaches’ jobs are safe.

A better question might be how many are fire proof for the moment because there was a time when Miles’ job would have been viewed as untouchable.

There are maybe 15 or 20 major college football coaches who have no worries about job security.

That list would begin with Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. With eight national championships between them — five for Saban, three for Meyer — the only way they’re leaving their jobs at Alabama and Ohio State is if it’s their idea.

Around the country, coaches like Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Jimbo Fisher (Florida State), David Shaw (Stanford), Tom Herman (Houston) and probably Bob Stoops (Oklahoma) are on solid ground unless a scandal or several unexpected bad seasons derail them.

Kansas State’s stadium is named after Bill Snyder and TCU has a statue of Gary Patterson outside its stadium, so they would appear to be safe.

The Big Ten might be the safest conference for coaches. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz are all in very stable situations.

One of the interesting things about fired coaches, at least at Ohio State, is how fast negativity turns to nostalgia.

John Cooper was never as popular when he was OSU’s coach as he has been since he was fired. His 2-10-1 record against Michigan hasn’t been forgotten, but quite a few fans have forgiven it.

Earle Bruce is even more popular than Cooper. He will be cheered wildly when he dots the “I” in Script Ohio on Saturday.

Thirty years ago, he was just that guy who couldn’t win more than nine games in a season.