WBL girls tennis tourney underway

LIMA — Wapakoneta, Shawnee, St. Marys and Celina are undefeated afte the first day of the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Each school has players in the first, second and third singles and first and second doubles semifinals which will be played Saturday at the same venue. Should it rain the plan is to play indoors at Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center.

In first singles, Celina’s Cami Mohler will play Wapakoneta’s Madison Watt and St. Marys’ Clare Caywood will play Shawnee’s Alotus Weis.

In second singles, Celina’s Ally Harris will play Wapakoneta’s Allie Zofkie and St. Marys’ Hanna Felver will play Shawnee’s Sanjana Rajasekaran.

In third singles, St. Marys’ Jennifer Brown will play Shawnee’s Whitney Baxter and Wapakoneta’s Cassidy Hughes will play Celina’s Renee Zuercher.

In first doubles, St. Marys’ Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher will play Wapakoneta’s Kate Henderson and MaKayla and Shawnee’s Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu will play Celina’s Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable.

In second doubles, St. Marys’ Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke will play Wapak’s Lauren Snider and Madison Schroeder and Shawnee’s Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee will play Celina’s Allison Lehman and Christina Harting.

Play on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Boys soccer

Jackson Center 2, Temple Christian 1

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser and Bryce Sosby and Temple Christian’s Seth Ward each scored a goal.

New Knoxville 2, Lincolnview 1

New Knoxville’s Joseph Baende and Jonah Lageman each scored a goal. Lincolnview’s goal scorer was not reported.

Bluffton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Tristan Smucker and Trevor Bunch and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Bryce Schroeder each scored a goal.

Lehman Catholic 4, LCC 2

LIMA — Skyler Corso and Odie Ugwanyi each scored a goal for LCC in the match at Spartan Stadium.

Girls soccer

Anna 2, St. Marys 1

The name of St. Marys’ goal scorer was not reported by deadline.

Wapakoneta 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

GLANDORF — Claire Burton had two goals and Olivia Cousino. Leanna Zynda had O-G’s goal.

Elida 10, Kenton 0

Hope Carter and Jency Jenkins had four goals each and Jaydon Hollstein scored two.

Coldwater 7, Lincolnview 0

The names of the goal scorers were not reported.

Volleyball

Shawnee 3, Kenton 0

The Indians won 25-6, 25-9, 25-12. Olivia Brock had 13 assists and four aces, 5 kills, Norah Painter had nine kills and Makayla Donley had 10 digs for Shawnee.

St. Marys 3, Bath 0

The Roughriders won 25-18, 25-23, 25-17. Ally Angstmann had 18 kills, three aces and 10 digs, Madi Howell had 32 assists, Aaliyah Williams had five aces and Shania Taylor had 15 digs for St. Marys.

Allen East 3, Bluffton 0

The Mustangs won 25-21, 25-17, 25-22. Katie Prater had nine blocks and Grace Nickles had 18 kills for Bluffton. Kyra Clark had 11 kills, Abby Kennedy had three blocks and Summer McCloskey had four aces and 22 assists for Allen East.

Ada 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

ADA — The Bulldogs won 25-19, 25-15, 25-19. Melina Woods had 31 kills and six blocks, Maddie Gossard had four aces and 28 assists and Olivia Alexander had 14 digs for Ada. Halley Moore had 15 digs, Ellen Dee had 11 kills and Courtney Hahn had 25 assists for LCC.

Celina 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Bulldogs won 25-11, 25-14, 25-12. Alyssa Hoyng had 15 kills and five blocks, Hailey Langenkamp had 32 assists and Paige Duncan had 15 assists for Celina. Emma Miller had 20 digs and Sarah Pothast had six kills for Wapak.

Fort Loramie 3,

Ottawa-Glandorf 1

FORT LORAMIE — Joran Alt had 12 kills, Emily Annesser had five aces and 22 digs and Brooke Kleman had 36 digs for O-G.

Ridgemont 3, Temple Christian 1

LIMA — Ridgemont won 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. Kaitlyn Sutton had 14 kills, nine assists and 21 digs, Anna Acklin had 25 assists and Madelyn Crawford had four aces and 14 digs for Temple Christian.

Van Wert 3, Elida 0

The Cougars won 25-19, 25-13, 25-18. Amiah Jones had 26 digs, Becca Tschuor had five aces, Maddie Murphy had eight assists and Mallory Etzler had 10 kills and 11 digs for Elida. Emma Kohn had 14 kills, Peyton Fleming had 12 kills, 20 digs and six blocks and Megan Spray had 27 assists and 21 digs for Van Wert.

Columbus Grove 3, Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — The Bulldogs won 25-6, 25-10, 25-13. Peyton Brubaker had seven kills, Rylee Sybert had 22 assists, Carlee McCluer had nine digs and four aces and Jade Clement had six digs for Grove. Tiffany Work had two blocks, Olivia Clark had two blocks and Nelaya Burden had two kills for Spencerville.

Girls golf

Tri Match

LIMA — Shawnee (189) finished second behind Findlay (176) and ahead of Perrysburg (202) at the par-36 Oaks. Raegan Wheeler led Shawnee with a 44.

Wayne Trace Invitational

PAYNE — Medalist McKenzie Davis (33), Mackenzie Kraft (35) and Macala Ashbaugh (36) combined for Lincolnview’s winning score (144) in an event at Pleasant Valley Golf Course shortened to seven holes due to rain.

Parkway (173) was fourth followed by Wapak (187) and Celina (189).

Colleges

Baseball

Schedule changed

LIMA — Due to the forecasted weather for this weekend, the University of Northwestern Ohio baseball program has shifted its schedule which includes the weekend series against Davenport University and the UNOH Baseball Grand Slam Giveaway.

Saturday has been changed to a single game. First pitch is scheduled for noon. Meanwhile, the inaugural “UNOH Baseball Grand Slam Giveaway” has been moved along with the doubleheader to Sunday with a start time of noon.

In regards to the Grand Slam Giveaway, all events, giveaways, and prizes will be included in Sunday’s festivities. Valid UNOH identification is required to participate in all of the activities.

For more information regarding the event, contact head coach Kory Hartman via email at [email protected]

Men’s soccer

Game of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference matchup between the No. 7 University of Northwestern Ohio Racers and the No. 5 Davenport University Panthers at 7 p.m. Saturday has been selected as the NAIA Network Men’s Soccer Game of the Week.

The match will be available to view at the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA: www.NAIANetwork.com.

