Lima area results

High Schools

Girls Tennis

WBL Tournament

At UNOH

1st Singles

First Round

Ellie Neal (E) def. Alli Bailey (D), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Kylee Morris (B) def. Emma Verville (VW), 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Cami Mohler (C) def. Mykaela Schriber (K), 6-1, 6-4

Madison Watt (W) def. Ellie Neal (E), 6-1, 6-1

Clare Caywood (M) def. Kylee Morris (B), 6-2, 6-1

Alotus Wei (SH) def. Madison Heckman (OG), 6-0, 6-2

Saturday Semifinals

Cami Mohler (C) vs. Madison Watt (W)

Clare Caywood (M) vs. Alotus Wei (SH)

Consolation

Mykaela Schriber (K) def. Ellie Neal (E), 8-3

Kylee Morris (B) def. Madison Heckman (OG), 8-5

2nd Singles

First Round

Ashley Watkins (E) def. Jessie Agler (VW), 6-1, 6-2

Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Kelsey Flowers (K), 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Ally Harris (C) def. Charis Barnes (B), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Allie Zofkie (W) def. Ashley Watkins (E), 6-0, 6-0

Hanna Felver (M) def. Mariah Schroeder (OG), 6-1, 6-0

Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH) def. Maria Resendez (D), 6-0, 6-0

Saturday Semifinals

Ally Harris (C) vs. Allie Zofkie (W)

Hanna Felver (M) vs. Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH)

Consolation

Charis Barnes (B) def. Ashley Watkins (E) 8-1

Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Maria Resendez (D) 9-7

3rd Singles

First Round

Olivia Kline (VW) def. Annie Sayoto (E), 6-3, 6-1

McKalynn Schroeder (D) def. Abby Hartshorn (K), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Jennifer Brown (M) def. Lexi Haselman (OG), 6-0, 6-1

Whitney Baxter (SH) def. Olivia Kline (VW), 6-1, 6-1

Cassidy Hughes (W) def. McKalynn Schroeder (D), 6-1, 6-0

Renee Zuercher (C) def. Cady Carman (B), 6-1, 6-0

Saturday Semifinals

Jennifer Brown (M) vs. Whitney Baxter (SH)

Cassidy Hughes (W) vs. Renee Zuercher (C)

Consolation

Olivia Kline (VW) def. Lexi Haselman (OG), 8-6

Cady Carman (B) def. McKalynn Schroeder (D), 8-6

1st Doubles

First Round

Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E) def. Nancy Stechschulte/Fayme Gandhi (B), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Moonshower/Brown (VW) def. Olivia Brown/Alex Haushalter (K), 6-2, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (M) def. Julia Chavez/Molly Huntington (D), 6-0, 6-1

Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) def. Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E), 6-0, 6-0

Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (SH) def. Moonshower/Brown (VW), 6-0, 6-0

Breanna Jenkins/Miranda Rable (C) def. Chelsea Padroski/Kristen Ellerbrock (OG), 6-3, 6-3

Saturday Semifinals

Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (M) vs. Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W)

Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (SH) vs. Breanna Jenkins/Miranda Rable (C)

Consolation

Julia Chavez/Molly Huntington (D) def. Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E), 8-3

Chelsea Padroski/Kristen Ellerbrock (OG) def. Moonshower/Brown (VW), 8-3

2nd Doubles

First Round

Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E) def. Kami Tomlinson/Katie Mulholland (B), 6-2, 6-0

Kennedy/Saam (VW) def. Lexi Phillips/Abbi Amweg (K), 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Bailey Lininger/Grace Dicke (M) def. Katie Winner/Shaelyn Hughes (D), 6-1, 6-4

Lauren Snider/Madison Schroeder (W) def. Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E), 6-1, 6-1

Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) def. Kenndey/Saam (VW), 6-4, 6-2

Allison Lehman/Christina Harting (C) def. Lindsey Schneeg/Addison Schmiedebush (OG), 6-2, 6-2

Saturday Semifinals

Bailey Lininger/Grace Dicke (M) vs. Lauren Snider/Madison Schroeder (W)

Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) vs. Allison Lehman/Christina Harting (C)

Consolation

Katie Winner/Shaelyn Hughes (D) def. Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E), 8-4

Lindsey Schneeg/Addison Schmiedebush (OG) def. Kennedy/Saam (VW), 9-8 (7-1)

Boys Soccer

Jackson Center 2, Temple Christian 1

At Jackson Center

Goals: Gavin Booser, Bryce Sosby (JC); Seth Ward (TC)

Assists: Gavin Booser (JC); Jonathan Acklin (TC)

Shots on goal: TC 17; JC 5

Saves: DJ Clay (TC) 2; Corbin Murphy (JC) 11

Records: TC 6-4-1 (3-2-1 WOSL); JC 6-5-1 (5-2 WOSL)

New Knoxville 2, Lincolnview 1

Goals: Joseph Baende, Jonah Lageman (NK)

Records: NK 2-8-1

Bluffton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

At Bluffton

Goals: Bryce Schroeder (O-G); Smucker, Bunch (B)

Assists: Young (B)

Shots on goal: O-G 9; B 15

Saves: Evan Balash (O-G) 13; Levi Smith (B) 5

Lehman Catholic 4, LCC 2

At Spartan Stadium

Goals: Skyler Corso, Odie Ugwanyi (LCC); Jacob Schmiesing 2, John Henry Frantz, Trey Kerrigan (LC)

Shots on goal: LCC 8; LC 10

Saves: Jack Zerante (LCC) 5; Ryan Goettemoeller (LC) 1

Records: LCC 7-5; LC 5-6-1

Bath 4, Kalida 0

At Kalida

Goals – Trey Burnett 2, Jacob Naylor, Keaton Manley

Shots – Bath 15, Kalida 6

Saves – Dylan Mohr (B) 6, Braden Recker (K) 11

Records – Bath 7-4, Kalida 3-6-3

Girls Soccer

Bath 4, Shawnee 4

Goals: Bella Fusillo (S) 2, Madi Mason (S), Caylee Rieman (B), Kennedy Fagan (B), Tori Dackin (B).

Note: Two own goals were scored in the match.

Shots: Bath 15, Shawnee 11.

Goalkeeper saves: Nikole McPheron (S) 9; Emily Rocca (S) 5.

Records: Bath 3-4-4 (1-3-3 WBL); Shawnee 4-4-4 (3-1-3 WBL).

Anna 2, St. Marys 1

Goals: Ashley Heitkamp, Taylor Noll (A)

Assists: Mackenzie Cummings (A)

Saves: Savanna Hostetler (A) 2

Wapakoneta 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Goals: Claire Burton 2, Olivia Cousino (W); Leanna Zynda (O-G)

Assists: Drew Peachey, Emily Ruppert (W); Kylie Gerdeman (O-G)

Shots on goal: Wapakoneta 14; O-G 6

Saves: Corrine Raney (W) 4; Cassie Schroeder (O-G) 10

Elida 10, Kenton 0

At Elida

Goals: Hope Carter 4, Jency Jenkins 4, Jaydon Hollstein 2 (E)

Assists: Jaydon Hollstein 2, Jessica Siefker 2, Jency Jenkins, Lauren Kesler (E)

Record: Elida 8-2-1

Volleyball

Shawnee 3, Kenton 0

Set scores: 25-6, 25-9, 25-12

Shawnee leaders: Olivia Brock 13 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills, Emilly Allen 9 assists, 3 aces, Norah Painter 9 kills, 6 digs, Hailey Manuel 4 kills, 3 blocks, Mariah Painter 4 kills, Makayla Donley 10 digs

Records: Shawnee 8-5 (3-2 WBL)

St. Marys 3, Bath 0

Set scores: 25-18, 25-23, 25-17

Bath leaders: Abby Cosart 13 assists, 2 aces, Kennedy Metcalf 6 kills, Bailey Dackin 8 blocks, Riley Iiames 10 digs

SM leaders: ally Angstmann 18 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, Makenna Mele 7 kills, Taryn Swander 6 kills, Danielle Bertke 4 kills, Madi Howell 32 assists, Aaliyah Williams 5 aces, Shania Taylor 15 digs.

Records: SM 9-6 (5-0 WBL)

Allen East 3, Bluffton 0

Set scores: 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Bluffton leaders: Haley Baker 4 kills, Andie Schmitt 4 kills, Katie Prater 9 blocks, Grace Nickles 18 kills.

Allen East leaders: Kyra Clark 11 kills, Abby Kennedy 3 blocks, Summer Mccloskey 4 aces, 22 assists.

Leipsic 3, Ottoville 1

At Leipsic

Set scores: 25-19, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23

Leipsic leaders: CJ Kemper 18 kills, 20 digs, 10 blocks, Bridget Landin 14 kills, 5 blocks, Quinley Schlagbaum 12 kills, Alexis Thorbahn 38 assists, 7 blocks.

Ottoville leaders: Brooke Gerdeman 23 kills, 5 blocks, Kierra Meyer 15 kills, 27 digs, Selena Loredo 49 assists, Hayley Heitmeyer 7 kills, Carlee Siefker 2 aces, 4 kills

Continental 3, Edgerton 0

Set scores: 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

Continental leaders: Amber Logan 13 kills, 2 aces, Leah Baker 14 kills, 2 aces, Sydney Eickholt 6 kills, Jessica Stauffer 35 assists, Hannah Troyer 15 digs, 3 aces, Alivia Homier 9 digs.

Ada 3, LCC 0

At Ada

Set scores: 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

LCC leaders: Victoria Lauck 2 aces, Halley Moore 15 digs, Ava Nieman 2 blocks, Ellen Dee 11 kills, Courtney Hahn 25 assists.

Ada leaders: Melina Woods 31 kills, 6 blocks, Maddie Gossard 4 aces, 28 assists, Olivia Alexander 14 digs.

Records: Ada 13-6

Celina 3, Wapakoneta 0

Set scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

Wapakoneta leaders: Emma Miller 20 digs, Allison Harrod 7 digs, 4 kills, Sarah Pothast 6 kills

Records: Wapak 6-9 (2-3 WBL); Celina 8-7 (5-0 WBL)

Ridgemont 3, Temple Christian 1

At Temple Christian

Set scores: 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Temple leaders: Kaitlyn Sutton 14 kills, 9 assists, 21 digs, Anna Acklin 1 ace, 3 kills, 25 assists, 9 digs, Madelyn Crawford 4 aces, 14 digs, Heather Goliver 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs, Morgan Callahan 5 kills, 5 digs, Sophie White 1 ace, 9 digs, Sydney Rex 2 aces, 7 digs, Madison Yingst 7 kills, 2 blocks, Kayla Mueller 5 kills, 1 block

Record: Temple 4-13 (1-4 NWCC)

Versailles 3, New Knoxville 1

Set scores: 25-17, 13-25, 26-24, 25-21

NK leaders: Kenzie Schroer 13 kills, 19 assists, 1 block, 20 digs, Shayna Bierlein 11 kills, 5 assists, 1 block, 24 digs, Ashlyn Miller 6 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, Tasia Lauth 4 kills, 3 blocks, Jenna Schwieterman 4 kills, 18 digs, Faith Homan 18 digs.

Records: NK 8-7 (2-4)

Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Set scores: 26-24, 25-18, 25-8

Biederman 7 kills, 2 digs, Barrington 6 kills, 11 assists, 11 digs, Gilroy 13 digs, Buffenbarger 8 assists, 4 aces

Van Wert 3, Elida 0

Set Scores – 25-19, 25-13, 25-18

Elida Leaders – Amiah Jones 26 digs, Becca Tschuor 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, Isabelle Shrider 6 assists, Lindsay Brocklehurst 8 digs, Maddie Murphy 8 assists, 4 digs, Mallory Etzler 2 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs

Van Wert Leaders – Emma Kohn 14 kills, Peyton Fleming 12 kills, 20 digs, 6 blocks, Megan Spray 27 assists, 21 digs, Adrianna Grothouse 15 digs

Marion Local 3, Minster 1

Set Scores – 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18

Marion Local Leaders – Kylie Albers 12 kills, Kara Evers 11 kills, Jessie Kramer 8 kills, 21 digs, Chloe Bertke 8 kills, 3 blocks, Maddie Griesdorn 27 assists, 11 digs, Natalie Rethman 11 digs, Carrie Fesenmyer 30 digs, Lexi Arling 13 digs, Morgan Heckman 3 blocks

Minster Leaders – Carly Barhorst 7 kills, 1 dig, Hayley Baumer 3 kills, 29 assists, 17 digs, Jordyn Heitbrink 1 ace, 7 kills, 28 digs, Paige Purdy 2 assists, 35 digs, Paige Thobe 1 ace, 10 kills, 9 digs, Regan Wuebker 3 kills, 4 digs, Rosie Westerbeck 5 kills, 17 digs, Sara Ripploh 1 ace, 17 digs

Columbus Grove 3, Spencerville 0

At Spencerville

Set Scores – 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Columbus Grove Leaders – Peyton Brubaker 7 kills, Renee Schroeder 6 kills, Paige Bellman 3 blocks, Rylee Sybert 22 assists, Carlee McCluer 9 digs, 4 aces, Jade Clement 6 digs, 4 aces

Spencerville Leaders – Tiffany Work 2 blocks, 1 kill, Olivia Clark 2 blocks, Nelaya Burden 2 kills, 1 ace

Records – Columbus Grove 10-4; 5-0 in Northwest Conference

Kalida 3, Archbold 1

At Kalida

Set Scores – 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21

Kalida Leaders – Brooke Kimball 11kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, Carlee Miller 4 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs, Tori Niese 3 blocks, 8 kills, Dana Knueve 16 digs, Tara Gerding 17 assists, Morgan Mock 12 assists

Paulding 3, Crestview 2

At Paulding

Set Scores – 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11

Crestview Leaders – Katie McClure 4 aces, 16 kills, 9 digs, Lyvia Black 13 digs, 2 aces, Lexi Gregory 6 kills, 1 ace, Ally McCoy 5 kills, 6 blocks, Maci Baker 5 kills, 7 blocks, Abby Bagley 32 assists, 6 blocks

Records – Crestview 7-7

Girls Golf

Tri Match

At The Oaks (par 36)

Findlay 176, Shawnee 189, Perrysburg 202

Medalist: Emma Harris (F) 41

Shawnee: Raegan Wheeler 44, Sarah Cornell 46, Megan Spainhower 49, Taylor Burgess 50, Morgan Altenbach 55, Jeanna Fullom 56

Wayne Trace Invitational

At Pleasant Valley Golf Course

(Scores totaled through 7 holes due to rain)

Team Scores: 1. Lincolnview 144, 2. Wayne Trace 155, 3. Defiance 171, 4. Parkway 173, 5. Wapakoneta 187, 6. Celina 189.

Lincolnview: McKenzie Davis 33, Mackenzie Kraft 35, Macala Ashbaugh 36, Marissa Miller 40, Shiann Kraft 42

Wayne Trace: Gracie Gudakunst 34, Brooke Sinn 37, Gilly Wiseman 40, Claire Sinn 44, Hailey Dempsey 45, Olivia Klinker 46

Defiance: Rachel Gerken 39, Alyssa Kelley 44, Maureen Bellaire 44, Jordan Shock 44, Lindsey Keller 45

Parkway: Haylee Stukey 37, McCaylah Hessey 39, Autumn Ellis 45, Lauren Henderson 52, Maggie Houts 55, Emma Gouse 63

Wapakoneta: Olivia Place 44, Allison Kohlreiser 47, Madison Bowman 48, Alyssa McDorman 48, Addie Place 55

Celina: Aliyah Glass 45, Madelynn Sudhoff 46, Riley Miller 48, Emma Sweeney 50, Kate Sweeney 54, Aisha Saleemn 59

From Wednesday

Colleges

Volleyball

UNOH 3, Michigan Dearborn 0

At Dearborn, MI

Set scores: 25-17, 25-6, 25-13

UNOH leaders: Kayleigh Hulst 32 assists, Leah Hofmann 10 kills, Taina’ Soranzo 12 digs