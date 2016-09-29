Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Tennis
WBL Tournament
At UNOH
1st Singles
First Round
Ellie Neal (E) def. Alli Bailey (D), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
Kylee Morris (B) def. Emma Verville (VW), 6-1, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Cami Mohler (C) def. Mykaela Schriber (K), 6-1, 6-4
Madison Watt (W) def. Ellie Neal (E), 6-1, 6-1
Clare Caywood (M) def. Kylee Morris (B), 6-2, 6-1
Alotus Wei (SH) def. Madison Heckman (OG), 6-0, 6-2
Saturday Semifinals
Cami Mohler (C) vs. Madison Watt (W)
Clare Caywood (M) vs. Alotus Wei (SH)
Consolation
Mykaela Schriber (K) def. Ellie Neal (E), 8-3
Kylee Morris (B) def. Madison Heckman (OG), 8-5
2nd Singles
First Round
Ashley Watkins (E) def. Jessie Agler (VW), 6-1, 6-2
Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Kelsey Flowers (K), 6-2, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Ally Harris (C) def. Charis Barnes (B), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Allie Zofkie (W) def. Ashley Watkins (E), 6-0, 6-0
Hanna Felver (M) def. Mariah Schroeder (OG), 6-1, 6-0
Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH) def. Maria Resendez (D), 6-0, 6-0
Saturday Semifinals
Ally Harris (C) vs. Allie Zofkie (W)
Hanna Felver (M) vs. Sanjana Rajasekaran (SH)
Consolation
Charis Barnes (B) def. Ashley Watkins (E) 8-1
Mariah Schroeder (OG) def. Maria Resendez (D) 9-7
3rd Singles
First Round
Olivia Kline (VW) def. Annie Sayoto (E), 6-3, 6-1
McKalynn Schroeder (D) def. Abby Hartshorn (K), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Jennifer Brown (M) def. Lexi Haselman (OG), 6-0, 6-1
Whitney Baxter (SH) def. Olivia Kline (VW), 6-1, 6-1
Cassidy Hughes (W) def. McKalynn Schroeder (D), 6-1, 6-0
Renee Zuercher (C) def. Cady Carman (B), 6-1, 6-0
Saturday Semifinals
Jennifer Brown (M) vs. Whitney Baxter (SH)
Cassidy Hughes (W) vs. Renee Zuercher (C)
Consolation
Olivia Kline (VW) def. Lexi Haselman (OG), 8-6
Cady Carman (B) def. McKalynn Schroeder (D), 8-6
1st Doubles
First Round
Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E) def. Nancy Stechschulte/Fayme Gandhi (B), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
Moonshower/Brown (VW) def. Olivia Brown/Alex Haushalter (K), 6-2, 6-3
Quarterfinals
Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (M) def. Julia Chavez/Molly Huntington (D), 6-0, 6-1
Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W) def. Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E), 6-0, 6-0
Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (SH) def. Moonshower/Brown (VW), 6-0, 6-0
Breanna Jenkins/Miranda Rable (C) def. Chelsea Padroski/Kristen Ellerbrock (OG), 6-3, 6-3
Saturday Semifinals
Jillian Wine/Kara Danaher (M) vs. Kate Henderson/MaKayla Schroeder (W)
Rishika Avvari/Meghana Chanamolu (SH) vs. Breanna Jenkins/Miranda Rable (C)
Consolation
Julia Chavez/Molly Huntington (D) def. Kate Foster/Angalena Wright (E), 8-3
Chelsea Padroski/Kristen Ellerbrock (OG) def. Moonshower/Brown (VW), 8-3
2nd Doubles
First Round
Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E) def. Kami Tomlinson/Katie Mulholland (B), 6-2, 6-0
Kennedy/Saam (VW) def. Lexi Phillips/Abbi Amweg (K), 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Bailey Lininger/Grace Dicke (M) def. Katie Winner/Shaelyn Hughes (D), 6-1, 6-4
Lauren Snider/Madison Schroeder (W) def. Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E), 6-1, 6-1
Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) def. Kenndey/Saam (VW), 6-4, 6-2
Allison Lehman/Christina Harting (C) def. Lindsey Schneeg/Addison Schmiedebush (OG), 6-2, 6-2
Saturday Semifinals
Bailey Lininger/Grace Dicke (M) vs. Lauren Snider/Madison Schroeder (W)
Bree Barker/Rachel Brogee (SH) vs. Allison Lehman/Christina Harting (C)
Consolation
Katie Winner/Shaelyn Hughes (D) def. Madalyn Schomber/Whitney Wise (E), 8-4
Lindsey Schneeg/Addison Schmiedebush (OG) def. Kennedy/Saam (VW), 9-8 (7-1)
Boys Soccer
Jackson Center 2, Temple Christian 1
At Jackson Center
Goals: Gavin Booser, Bryce Sosby (JC); Seth Ward (TC)
Assists: Gavin Booser (JC); Jonathan Acklin (TC)
Shots on goal: TC 17; JC 5
Saves: DJ Clay (TC) 2; Corbin Murphy (JC) 11
Records: TC 6-4-1 (3-2-1 WOSL); JC 6-5-1 (5-2 WOSL)
New Knoxville 2, Lincolnview 1
Goals: Joseph Baende, Jonah Lageman (NK)
Records: NK 2-8-1
Bluffton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
At Bluffton
Goals: Bryce Schroeder (O-G); Smucker, Bunch (B)
Assists: Young (B)
Shots on goal: O-G 9; B 15
Saves: Evan Balash (O-G) 13; Levi Smith (B) 5
Lehman Catholic 4, LCC 2
At Spartan Stadium
Goals: Skyler Corso, Odie Ugwanyi (LCC); Jacob Schmiesing 2, John Henry Frantz, Trey Kerrigan (LC)
Shots on goal: LCC 8; LC 10
Saves: Jack Zerante (LCC) 5; Ryan Goettemoeller (LC) 1
Records: LCC 7-5; LC 5-6-1
Bath 4, Kalida 0
At Kalida
Goals – Trey Burnett 2, Jacob Naylor, Keaton Manley
Shots – Bath 15, Kalida 6
Saves – Dylan Mohr (B) 6, Braden Recker (K) 11
Records – Bath 7-4, Kalida 3-6-3
Girls Soccer
Bath 4, Shawnee 4
Goals: Bella Fusillo (S) 2, Madi Mason (S), Caylee Rieman (B), Kennedy Fagan (B), Tori Dackin (B).
Note: Two own goals were scored in the match.
Shots: Bath 15, Shawnee 11.
Goalkeeper saves: Nikole McPheron (S) 9; Emily Rocca (S) 5.
Records: Bath 3-4-4 (1-3-3 WBL); Shawnee 4-4-4 (3-1-3 WBL).
Anna 2, St. Marys 1
Goals: Ashley Heitkamp, Taylor Noll (A)
Assists: Mackenzie Cummings (A)
Saves: Savanna Hostetler (A) 2
Wapakoneta 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Goals: Claire Burton 2, Olivia Cousino (W); Leanna Zynda (O-G)
Assists: Drew Peachey, Emily Ruppert (W); Kylie Gerdeman (O-G)
Shots on goal: Wapakoneta 14; O-G 6
Saves: Corrine Raney (W) 4; Cassie Schroeder (O-G) 10
Elida 10, Kenton 0
At Elida
Goals: Hope Carter 4, Jency Jenkins 4, Jaydon Hollstein 2 (E)
Assists: Jaydon Hollstein 2, Jessica Siefker 2, Jency Jenkins, Lauren Kesler (E)
Record: Elida 8-2-1
Volleyball
Shawnee 3, Kenton 0
Set scores: 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Shawnee leaders: Olivia Brock 13 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills, Emilly Allen 9 assists, 3 aces, Norah Painter 9 kills, 6 digs, Hailey Manuel 4 kills, 3 blocks, Mariah Painter 4 kills, Makayla Donley 10 digs
Records: Shawnee 8-5 (3-2 WBL)
St. Marys 3, Bath 0
Set scores: 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
Bath leaders: Abby Cosart 13 assists, 2 aces, Kennedy Metcalf 6 kills, Bailey Dackin 8 blocks, Riley Iiames 10 digs
SM leaders: ally Angstmann 18 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, Makenna Mele 7 kills, Taryn Swander 6 kills, Danielle Bertke 4 kills, Madi Howell 32 assists, Aaliyah Williams 5 aces, Shania Taylor 15 digs.
Records: SM 9-6 (5-0 WBL)
Allen East 3, Bluffton 0
Set scores: 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Bluffton leaders: Haley Baker 4 kills, Andie Schmitt 4 kills, Katie Prater 9 blocks, Grace Nickles 18 kills.
Allen East leaders: Kyra Clark 11 kills, Abby Kennedy 3 blocks, Summer Mccloskey 4 aces, 22 assists.
Leipsic 3, Ottoville 1
At Leipsic
Set scores: 25-19, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23
Leipsic leaders: CJ Kemper 18 kills, 20 digs, 10 blocks, Bridget Landin 14 kills, 5 blocks, Quinley Schlagbaum 12 kills, Alexis Thorbahn 38 assists, 7 blocks.
Ottoville leaders: Brooke Gerdeman 23 kills, 5 blocks, Kierra Meyer 15 kills, 27 digs, Selena Loredo 49 assists, Hayley Heitmeyer 7 kills, Carlee Siefker 2 aces, 4 kills
Continental 3, Edgerton 0
Set scores: 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
Continental leaders: Amber Logan 13 kills, 2 aces, Leah Baker 14 kills, 2 aces, Sydney Eickholt 6 kills, Jessica Stauffer 35 assists, Hannah Troyer 15 digs, 3 aces, Alivia Homier 9 digs.
Ada 3, LCC 0
At Ada
Set scores: 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
LCC leaders: Victoria Lauck 2 aces, Halley Moore 15 digs, Ava Nieman 2 blocks, Ellen Dee 11 kills, Courtney Hahn 25 assists.
Ada leaders: Melina Woods 31 kills, 6 blocks, Maddie Gossard 4 aces, 28 assists, Olivia Alexander 14 digs.
Records: Ada 13-6
Celina 3, Wapakoneta 0
Set scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
Wapakoneta leaders: Emma Miller 20 digs, Allison Harrod 7 digs, 4 kills, Sarah Pothast 6 kills
Records: Wapak 6-9 (2-3 WBL); Celina 8-7 (5-0 WBL)
Ridgemont 3, Temple Christian 1
At Temple Christian
Set scores: 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Temple leaders: Kaitlyn Sutton 14 kills, 9 assists, 21 digs, Anna Acklin 1 ace, 3 kills, 25 assists, 9 digs, Madelyn Crawford 4 aces, 14 digs, Heather Goliver 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs, Morgan Callahan 5 kills, 5 digs, Sophie White 1 ace, 9 digs, Sydney Rex 2 aces, 7 digs, Madison Yingst 7 kills, 2 blocks, Kayla Mueller 5 kills, 1 block
Record: Temple 4-13 (1-4 NWCC)
Versailles 3, New Knoxville 1
Set scores: 25-17, 13-25, 26-24, 25-21
NK leaders: Kenzie Schroer 13 kills, 19 assists, 1 block, 20 digs, Shayna Bierlein 11 kills, 5 assists, 1 block, 24 digs, Ashlyn Miller 6 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, Tasia Lauth 4 kills, 3 blocks, Jenna Schwieterman 4 kills, 18 digs, Faith Homan 18 digs.
Records: NK 8-7 (2-4)
Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Set scores: 26-24, 25-18, 25-8
Biederman 7 kills, 2 digs, Barrington 6 kills, 11 assists, 11 digs, Gilroy 13 digs, Buffenbarger 8 assists, 4 aces
Van Wert 3, Elida 0
Set Scores – 25-19, 25-13, 25-18
Elida Leaders – Amiah Jones 26 digs, Becca Tschuor 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, Isabelle Shrider 6 assists, Lindsay Brocklehurst 8 digs, Maddie Murphy 8 assists, 4 digs, Mallory Etzler 2 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs
Van Wert Leaders – Emma Kohn 14 kills, Peyton Fleming 12 kills, 20 digs, 6 blocks, Megan Spray 27 assists, 21 digs, Adrianna Grothouse 15 digs
Marion Local 3, Minster 1
Set Scores – 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18
Marion Local Leaders – Kylie Albers 12 kills, Kara Evers 11 kills, Jessie Kramer 8 kills, 21 digs, Chloe Bertke 8 kills, 3 blocks, Maddie Griesdorn 27 assists, 11 digs, Natalie Rethman 11 digs, Carrie Fesenmyer 30 digs, Lexi Arling 13 digs, Morgan Heckman 3 blocks
Minster Leaders – Carly Barhorst 7 kills, 1 dig, Hayley Baumer 3 kills, 29 assists, 17 digs, Jordyn Heitbrink 1 ace, 7 kills, 28 digs, Paige Purdy 2 assists, 35 digs, Paige Thobe 1 ace, 10 kills, 9 digs, Regan Wuebker 3 kills, 4 digs, Rosie Westerbeck 5 kills, 17 digs, Sara Ripploh 1 ace, 17 digs
Columbus Grove 3, Spencerville 0
At Spencerville
Set Scores – 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
Columbus Grove Leaders – Peyton Brubaker 7 kills, Renee Schroeder 6 kills, Paige Bellman 3 blocks, Rylee Sybert 22 assists, Carlee McCluer 9 digs, 4 aces, Jade Clement 6 digs, 4 aces
Spencerville Leaders – Tiffany Work 2 blocks, 1 kill, Olivia Clark 2 blocks, Nelaya Burden 2 kills, 1 ace
Records – Columbus Grove 10-4; 5-0 in Northwest Conference
Kalida 3, Archbold 1
At Kalida
Set Scores – 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21
Kalida Leaders – Brooke Kimball 11kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, Carlee Miller 4 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs, Tori Niese 3 blocks, 8 kills, Dana Knueve 16 digs, Tara Gerding 17 assists, Morgan Mock 12 assists
Paulding 3, Crestview 2
At Paulding
Set Scores – 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11
Crestview Leaders – Katie McClure 4 aces, 16 kills, 9 digs, Lyvia Black 13 digs, 2 aces, Lexi Gregory 6 kills, 1 ace, Ally McCoy 5 kills, 6 blocks, Maci Baker 5 kills, 7 blocks, Abby Bagley 32 assists, 6 blocks
Records – Crestview 7-7
Girls Golf
Tri Match
At The Oaks (par 36)
Findlay 176, Shawnee 189, Perrysburg 202
Medalist: Emma Harris (F) 41
Shawnee: Raegan Wheeler 44, Sarah Cornell 46, Megan Spainhower 49, Taylor Burgess 50, Morgan Altenbach 55, Jeanna Fullom 56
Wayne Trace Invitational
At Pleasant Valley Golf Course
(Scores totaled through 7 holes due to rain)
Team Scores: 1. Lincolnview 144, 2. Wayne Trace 155, 3. Defiance 171, 4. Parkway 173, 5. Wapakoneta 187, 6. Celina 189.
Lincolnview: McKenzie Davis 33, Mackenzie Kraft 35, Macala Ashbaugh 36, Marissa Miller 40, Shiann Kraft 42
Wayne Trace: Gracie Gudakunst 34, Brooke Sinn 37, Gilly Wiseman 40, Claire Sinn 44, Hailey Dempsey 45, Olivia Klinker 46
Defiance: Rachel Gerken 39, Alyssa Kelley 44, Maureen Bellaire 44, Jordan Shock 44, Lindsey Keller 45
Parkway: Haylee Stukey 37, McCaylah Hessey 39, Autumn Ellis 45, Lauren Henderson 52, Maggie Houts 55, Emma Gouse 63
Wapakoneta: Olivia Place 44, Allison Kohlreiser 47, Madison Bowman 48, Alyssa McDorman 48, Addie Place 55
Celina: Aliyah Glass 45, Madelynn Sudhoff 46, Riley Miller 48, Emma Sweeney 50, Kate Sweeney 54, Aisha Saleemn 59
From Wednesday
Colleges
Volleyball
UNOH 3, Michigan Dearborn 0
At Dearborn, MI
Set scores: 25-17, 25-6, 25-13
UNOH leaders: Kayleigh Hulst 32 assists, Leah Hofmann 10 kills, Taina’ Soranzo 12 digs