Duvall hit lifts Reds to 2-1 win against Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Adam Duvall’s two-run single was all Cincinnati needed as the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ third win in their last four games dealt a blow to the Cardinals’ playoff hopes. St. Louis lost ground in the race for the two NL wild cards, falling 2 1/2 games behind the New York Mets and possibly two games behind the San Francisco Giants pending the outcome of their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani (9-5) allowed one runner in each of the first four innings, but only once during that span did the Cardinals have anyone in scoring position. He stranded five runners, including two in the sixth, his last inning. He allowed six hits and one run.

It was the fifth quality start out of six in DeSclafani’s career against the Cardinals. He improved to 4-1 with a 2.13 ERA against St. Louis.

Duvall drove in his 101st and 102nd RBIs with his third-inning single. He has seven RBI in the series.

Raisel Iglesias earned his fifth save in six opportunities with two innings of relief.

Cardinals starter Mike Leake (9-12) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings, striking out six.

Leake was lifted for pinch-hitter Matt Adams in the fifth and he grounded into a double play that scored Aledmys Diaz for the Cardinals’ lone run.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny brought closer Seung Hwan Oh in with one out in the eighth inning. Oh struck out both batters to get the Cardinals out of a jam after Duvall tripled to lead off the inning.

Oh left the game with two outs in the ninth after being hit by a line drive from Jose Peraza.

The Cardinals had runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but couldn’t convert.

Special guests

The St. Louis Blues attended the game and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk threw out the first pitch. The Cardinals wore hybrid Blues/Cardinals jerseys during warmups.

Roster moves

The Reds claimed IF/OF Patrick Kivlehan off waivers from the San Diego Padres and placed SS Zack Cozart on the 60-day DL list. This is the fourth organization Kivlehan has been a part of this season.

Trainer’s room

Reds: 2B Brandon Phillips (left hand) and OF Scott Schebler (left hamstring) were scratched from the lineup.

Cardinals: OF Matt Holliday (thumb) is not on a live batting practice schedule.

Up next

Reds: RHP Dan Straily (14-8, 3.74 ERA) has made 11 starts in which he allowed three hits or fewer. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three career appearances against St. Louis.

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes (4-1, 1.58 ERA) has earned a win in his last three appearances. He is 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career appearances against Cincinnati.