Cabrera homer gives Tigers win against Indians

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning. moments before the game was halted for good, and the Detroit Tigers came away with a rain-shortened 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, keeping pace with Baltimore in the AL wild-card race.

Detroit trails the Orioles by one game for the AL’s second wild card, and the Tigers certainly caught a break in this one. The rain was a factor throughout the evening — there was also a delay during the third inning — and it was certainly coming down when Detroit began its rally in the fifth.

With two on and one out, Cabrera hit a line drive over the wall in right off Joseph Colon (1-3) for his 36th homer.

Blaine Hardy (1-0) won in relief of Michael Fulmer, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings on the wet night.

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2

TORONTO — Hyun Soo Kim hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Roberto Osuna, and Baltimore beat Toronto to move within one game of the AL wild card-leading Blue Jays.

With Toronto ahead 2-1, Jonathan Schoop singled with one out, pinch-runner Michael Bourn stole second and Kim homered on a 3-2 pitch into the visiting bullpen in right, causing the Orioles relievers to jump in celebration.

Osuna (3-3) has five blown save chances, including two in his last three appearances.