Shawnee tops LCC in girls golf

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee defeated Lima Central Catholic 4 to 2 in match play competition at Shawnee Country Club.

Raegan Wheeler, Sarah Cornell, Morgan Altenbach and Taylor Burgess each won for Shawnee. Meghan Mulcahy and Hannah Garver won for LCC.

Girls tennis

Elida 5,

Lima Senior 0

ELIDA — Singles players Ellie Neal, Ashley Watkins and Jiezel Purugganan and the doubles teams of Kate Foster and Angelena Wright and Alora Stacey and Annalissa Cottrell all won.

Girls soccer

Bluffton 2,

Tiffin Columbian 1

Sarah Theisen had both goals for the Pirates.

Cory-Rawson 1, Ada 0

RAWSON — Hayley Waltz scored the lone goal. Teammate Hannah Bixler made six saves in goal and Ada counterpart Rielyn Castle made seven saves.

LCC-Ottoville

match change

OTTOVILLE — The LCC-Ottoville match Saturday has been moved to Ottoville with a start time of 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa 3,

Leipsic 1

PANDORA — The Rockets won 25-19, 25-22, 26-28, 25-14. Paige Fenstermaker had 15 kills, Brittany Hovest had 20 digs and Addi Diller had 23 assists for P-G. Brooke Gerdeman had 20 kills and 10 blocks, Selena Loredo had 45 assists and Mindy Ellerbrock had 20 digs for Leipsic.

Colleges

Men’s golf

UNOH third

NEWTON, Kan. — After shooting a pair of even-par 288s during the first day, the University of Northwestern Ohio knocked one stroke off its third round to finish with a -1 287 at the 15-team Mid-South event hosted by Oklahoma City University. Their three-round total of 1-under 863 was third lowest on the event, marking the first event in the 2016 season in which the Racers were not crowned champion.

In first place was fifth-ranked host OCU, shooting 18-under 846 (282, 279, 285). No. 3 Wayland Baptist finished in second with a 4-under 860 (293, 282, 285).

Lawrence Cherry (71, 74, 72) and Philip Fransson (70, 74, 73) led the Racers, each shooting a 1-over 217 to finish in a four-way tie for 14th place.

Volleyball

Bluffton 3,

Earlham College 0

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Beavers won 25-11, 25-15 and 25-19 to improve to 12-7 overall and 1-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Earlham slipped to 4-15 and 0-1 in the conference.

Lauren Weisgarber had 11 kills, LCC grad Sydney Mohler had 14 digs and Erin Weisgarber had 31 assists for Bluffton.

Women’s soccer

Heidelberg 4,

Bluffton 3

BLUFFTON — Brittany Huff, Erica Keller and Katie Spalding each had a goal for the host Beavers. St. Marys grad Skylar Liming had an assist for Bluffton (0-5) as did Huff.

Men’s soccer

ONU 7, Manchester 0

ADA — Matt Kinkopf, J.J. Fortner, David Janusz, Nathan Libertowski, Tommy Troy, Jonathan Geis and Joseph Schulte each had a goal for the sixth-ranked Polar Bears (10-0-1). Dean McNeil got the shutout in goal.

Wooster 4, Bluffton 0

WOOSTER — Bluffton fell to 3-6 on the season.

Men’s cross country

ONU receives

poll votes

ADA — Ohio Northern received votes in the third weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.

The Polar Bears (8-0) dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 35 in the second weekly USTFCCCA coaches poll.

Geneseo St. (N.Y.) took over the top spot in the rankings receiving 279 points and seven first place votes.

Area roundup

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy

