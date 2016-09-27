Celina edges St. Marys

ST. MARYS — Bodies were colliding and flying all over the field.

But in the midst of the chaos, there was Jarren Casto.

Casto dribbled into the 18-yard box and connected on a 15-yard shot to lift Celina to a 2-1 boys soccer victory over St. Marys Tuesday at the St. Marys Intermediate School.

Casto’s left-footed, game-winning goal came on a low liner with 12:17 to play.

“I got a pass from Reid (Cox) and I was able to get by two guys and hit to the near post,” Casto said.

The Celina victory lifted it into a first-place tie with St. Marys in the Western Buckeye League. Celina (10-1, 6-0 WBL) has 18 points, the same as St. Marys (10-1, 6-1).

“This is great. We’re excited and ready to keep it going for a WBL title,” Celina forward Brennen Piper said. “St. Marys is a great team and it’s always a good game.”

A team gets three points for a win and one for a tie to determine the WBL title. St. Marys has played one more WBL game than Celina.

“It was a good game. It’s what you expect from Celina and St. Marys every year,” Celina coach Ryan Jenkins said. “Both teams are good this year and it was going to be a battle and we’re fortunate to end up with a one-goal win.”

The game was physical the whole way, but especially over the final 20 minutes. In the final 20, four players went down with clock-stopping injuries, including three Celina players.

“It was Celina, St. Marys,” Jenkins said. “It was what you expect. Our guys are friends with those guys, they are right next door to us.”

Added Casto, “It was pretty physical. Every time you got the ball, the pressure was there. We just had to make quick touches on the ball.”

Celina controlled the midfield most of the match. The Bulldogs outshot St. Marys, 15-4. Celina had the corner-kick edge, 6-3.

“We played with these guys our whole lives,” Piper said. “We know how they play. They know how we play. We’re good friends with those guys.”

Keeping St. Marys in the match was its backup goalkeeper Luke Vondrell, who made 10 saves. St. Marys starting goalkeeper Keegan Liette was out with a sinus cavity injury, but is expected back this week.

St. Marys also played without first team all-WBL player Zach Lemmerman, who is out for the year after getting two red cards this season.

Aden Gariety had three saves for Celina.

“Hats off to Celina,” St. Marys coach Dave Ring said. “They’re a good team. They played awesome. We got some things we can change.

“They did a better job of passing than we did. But I thought our goaltender stepped up in a very tough situation. He was the reason we were still in the game. He did a great job.”

Celina, which scored on two corner kicks last week against Wapakoneta, got on the board first off the corner. Payton Smalley hit the corner to the box and Garrett Weininger headed it in to make it 1-0 with 23:04 left in the first half.

St. Marys tied the match at 1 with 7:48 in the first half.

St. Marys’ Dylan Engel gobbled up a steal in the 18-yard box. Engel then ripped a shot from 15-yards out in the lower-right corner of the net to make it 1-1.

Both teams played strong defense, with Celina bottling up St. Marys’ forwards Engel and Inigo Ybarra Ramirez-Cardenas.

St. Marys defender Jacob Grannan watched first team all-WBL forward Piper and kept him off the scoreboard.

St. Marys Howie Spencer (1) competes for the ball with Celina’s Reid Cox during Tuesday night’s match at Roughrider Field in St. Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SM-vs-Celina-RP-001-.jpg St. Marys Howie Spencer (1) competes for the ball with Celina’s Reid Cox during Tuesday night’s match at Roughrider Field in St. Marys. Celina’s Luke Hone, left, competes with St. Marys’ Caleb James during Tuesday night’s match at Roughrider Field in St Marys. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SM-vs-Celina-RP-004-.jpg Celina’s Luke Hone, left, competes with St. Marys’ Caleb James during Tuesday night’s match at Roughrider Field in St Marys.

Bulldogs stay unbeaten in WBL

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.