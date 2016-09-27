Ada tops Allen East in volleyball

HARROD — Allen East knew what Ada wanted to do in the Volley for the Cure volleyball match Tuesday night at Allen East.

The Bulldogs wanted to get the ball to Melina Woods, their junior power hitter, and Woods responded with a school record 35 kills as she led Ada to a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 win in Northwest Conference action. Ada (12-6) remains alone atop the conference standings with a 5-0 NWC mark.

But the win didn’t come easily for Ada as the Mustangs fought and clawed their way in all three games, but in the end, Allen East couldn’t find a way to stop Woods.

The Mustangs found themselves in a 20-11 hole in the first game before they responded with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 24 each. Perhaps fittingly, Woods then slammed home a kill for the 26th point to give the game to Ada.

“I’m not upset because the girls played hard.” Allen East coach Laura Stratton said. “Woods is just a great player.”

The second game saw the Mustangs grab the lead and they led by 19-12 before the Bulldogs mounted a comeback. Ada led 24-23 before responding with a kill to tie the game and then served the final two points for a 26-24 victory.

“The comeback in the second game was huge.” Ada coach Melissa Gossard said. “Haley Wyss got the ball where we needed it to be in the second game.”

The third game again saw Allen East jump ahead 16-10, but once again, the Bulldogs responded and with Madisyn Gossard serving they ran off six unanswered points to go up 17-16. The game was then tied at 18 and 19 before Ada ended the contest with a 6-1 spurt to claim the win.

“Our serving was the key; we got it where their setter couldn’t get it to their hitters.” Coach Gossard said. “I thought Olivia Alexander and Woods were very sound defensively.”

Allen East falls to 7-6 and 1-3 in NWC action but Stratton was upbeat.

“We showed improvement tonight, we just lost to a really good team.” Stratton commented. “We just didn’t attack when Woods was in the back row.”

Besides the 35 kills Woods also totaled 10 digs in the match. Alyssa Vore added 10 kills and Wyss chipped in with nine for Ada. Alexander led the way for Ada with 15 digs while Maddy Gossard had 27 assists and 3 aces. Sidney Gossard also totaled three aces in the match for the Bulldogs.

Allen East was paced by Abby Kennedy with 14 kills while teammate Kyra Clark added 11 kills. Summer McCloskey led the way with 27 assists.

Ada’s Melina Woods goes up for a spike against Allen East’s Savannah Howard during Tuesday night’s match at Allen East High School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092716AdaAllenEastVBall04cardinal-1.jpg Ada’s Melina Woods goes up for a spike against Allen East’s Savannah Howard during Tuesday night’s match at Allen East High School. See more match photos at LimaScores.com. Ada’s Sidney Gossard (15) sets the ball near teammate Madisyn Gossard during Tuesday night’s match at Allen East High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092716AdaAllenEastVBall06cardinal-1.jpg Ada’s Sidney Gossard (15) sets the ball near teammate Madisyn Gossard during Tuesday night’s match at Allen East High School.

Bulldogs go to 5-0 in NWC

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

