Bluffton wins girls golf sectional

OTTAWA — Bluffton finished with a team total of 413 to win the girls Divison II sectional Tuesday at the par-72 Country Acres Golf Club by nine shots over runner-up Hicksville.

Bluffton, Hicksville and third-place Tinora advanced to Monday’s district at Sycamore Springs Golf Course near Findlay.

Leading the way for the champion Pirates were Kayleigh Coughlan (94), who had the second lowest score on the day, and Ali Koenig (95), who finished in a tie for third among individuals. Also contributing to Bluffton’s winning score were Mara Minnig and Lily Shadle, who each shot a 112.

Advancing as individuals on non-qualifying teams were medalist Hannah Sulfridge (91) of Edgerton, Olivia Zacharias (97) of Liberty Center and Emilee Phillips (99) of Antwerp.

Leipsic’s Lily Kamphaus (108) and Columbus Grove’s Brooke Silver (110) had the low scores for their respective schools.

Celina sectional

CELINA — St. Henry (379) won the team score with Lincolnview (386) and Minster (390) also qualifying at the par-72 Celina Lynx Club for the district.

Kaitlyn Clune led the champion Redskins with a 92. Teammates Carina Clune (93), Karlee Staugler (96) and Allyson Hemmelgarn (98) also contributed to the winning score.

McKenzie Davis (90), Macala Ashbaugh (91), Marissa Miller (100) and Shiann Kraft (105) combined for Lincolnview’s total and Hannah Koenig (87), Sarah Huwer (98), Taylor Homan (99) and Lisa Borges (106) teamed up for Minster’s final score. Koenig finished second in the individual standings. Davis and Ashbaugh were fourth and fifth respectively.

Medalist Jill Schmitmeyer (75) of St. Marys, Wayne Trace’s Gracie Gudakunst (88) and Parkway’s Hayle Stukey (98) advanced as individuals.

Lima Cental Catholic’s Meghan Mulcahy (99), Allen East’s Kasey Meyer (103), Kalida’s Grace Miller (105), Coldwater’s Amanda Schmitmeyer (107), Cassidy Schafer (108) of Delphos St. John’s, New Bremen’s Caylie Hall (110), Marion Local’s Marah Moeller (116), Delphos Jefferson’s Sydnie McGue and Sara Zalar (119 each), Fort Recovery’s Emily Bruns (126), Ridgemont’s Danielle Mouser (126), New Knoxville’s Cassandra McGue (128), Waynesfield-Goshen’s Kayla Caster (162) and Van Wert’s Madison Buecker (162) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Boys soccer

Botkins 4, Allen East 0

BOTKINS — The names of Botkins’ goal scorers were not reported.

Girls soccer

Ottoville 15, Crestview 0

The names of the goal scorers were not reported.

Volleyball

Kalida 3, Miller City 0

MILLER CITY — The visiting Wildcats won 25-16, 25-12, 25-17. Sofie VanWezel had eight kills, Brittany Kuhlman had eight digs and 13 assists and Abbey Schroeder had 28 digs for Miller City.

Columbus Grove 3, Paulding 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-18, 25-19. Lauren Birkemeier had eight kills, Paige Bellman had four blocks, Rylee Sybert had 13 assists, Carlee McCluer had 11 digs and Kayla Reynolds had five aces for Grove.

Football

Lima Senior

ticket sales

LIMA — Pre-sale tickets for Lima Senior’s away game Friday against Toledo St. Francis will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Lima Senior Athletic Office. Enter through the Activities Entrance on the east side of the school.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. All tickets at the gate are $7. The game will be played at the Glass Bowl Stadium on the campus of the University of Toledo, 1745 Stadium Drive Toledo. Directions to the game site can be picked up at the athletic office.

Colleges

Women’s soccer

ONU ranked

18th nationally

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 18 in the third weekly National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.

The Polar Bears (6-1-0 overall) were ranked No. 24 in the first weekly poll and were No. 15 last week.

William Smith (N.Y.) is ranked No. 1, Williams (Mass.) is second and Trinity (Texas) is third.

Northern also received votes in the fourth weekly D3Soccer.com poll.

Men’s golf

UNOH in 2nd

NEWTON, Kan. – The University of Northwestern Ohio men’s golf team opened play at the Mid-South event hosted by Oklahoma City University against a loaded field of 15 squads which includes three teams ranked in the top-10 of all NAIA programs.

After the first two rounds of the Mid-South hosted by Oklahoma City University at Sand Creek Station Golf Course, the University of Northwestern Ohio was in a tie for fourth place with 14th-ranked Mout Mercy with a 36-hole total of even-par 576. No. 5 Oklahoma City leads the even at 15-under 561.

Lewis Scott (74, 70) and Philip Fransson (70, 74) lead UNOH at even-par 144, putting them in a tie for 14th place with three others. Rupert Kaminski from Oklahoma City leads all players at 8-under 136.

Football

ONU Rapp

receives honor

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Scott Rapps was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week presented by Scoutware for his efforts in the Polars Bears’ 16-10 victory Saturday against Otterbein.

Rapps had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles in the game.

His first fumble recovery was in the end zone for ONU’s only touchdown of the game in the second quarter and his second was part of a sack and strip that snuffed out Otterbein’s final drive with 1:33 left in the game.

Rapps was also named Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Area roundup

