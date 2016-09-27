Meyer: LSU never contacted him, not interested

COLUMBUS – Urban Meyer also will not be entering astronaut training, climbing Mount Everest or replacing Donald Trump on the Republican ticket.

In perhaps the silliest rumor that will ever surface during his career as Ohio State’s football coach, there was speculation on the internet that LSU would be contacting Meyer to measure his interest in replacing Les Miles.

Today on the Big Ten football coaches teleconference, Meyer shut down the speculation about those reports.

“No, I have not been contacted. And I am going to be the coach at Ohio State,” Meyer said.

Meyer’s name being linked to LSU’s coach search began when a website called FootballScoop.com said it had been told by “a source” that LSU “had set it sights on national championship caliber, proven head coaches” and wanted to contact big-name coaches like Nick Saban, Bob Stoops, Jimbo Fisher, Tom Herman and Meyer.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day Thursday, July 30, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)