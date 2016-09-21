Wapakoneta improves to 14-1 in girls tennis

WAPAKONETA — The host Redskins improved to 14-1 on the season with a 4-1 victory Wednesday against Findlay.

Singles players Madison Watt, Cassidy Hughes and Madison Schroeder and the doubles team of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder won for Wapak.

LCC 5, Ada 0

LIMA — Singles players Olivia Kesner, Anna Janowski and Maddie Brinkman and the doubles teams of Maddie Moore and Kenya Manley-Banks and Cassandra Stuber and Samantha Bondi won matches at the Collett Street courts.

Bluffton 3, Bath 2

BLUFFTON — Singles player Julianna Hotmire and the doubles teams of Katie Wright and Lucie Fett and Raychel Avila and Erin Hotmire won for the host Pirates. Singles players Charis Barnes and Cady Carman won for Bath.

Girls soccer

Elida 4, Riverdale 0

Cienna Kuhn, Jaq Nichols, Hope Carter and Jaydon Hollstein.

Van Buren 3, Ada 0

ADA — Rielyn Castle had 11 saves for the host Bulldogs.

Findlay 6, Lima Senior 0

The Spartans fell to 2-6 on the season.

New match date

CONVOY — The Crestview varsity match that was canceled this past Saturday against Lima Senior has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday at Crestview.

Volleyball

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Arcadia 1

ARCADIA — Pandora-Gilboa won 25-14, 25-7, 23-25, 25-18. Paige Fenstermaker had 15 kills and six blocks, Kayla Ferguson had 12 digs and Addi Diller nine digs and 31 assists for Pandora-Gilboa.

Arlington 3,

Leipsic 1

The Vikings fell 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16. Brooke Gerdeman had eight kills and 11 blocks, Kierra Meyer had nine kills and 19 digs, Mindy Ellerbrock had 24 digs and Selena Loredo had 27 assists and 12 digs for Leipsic (11-2 overall, 5-2 Blanchard Valley Conference)

Colleges

Women’s golf

UNOH third

at Jamboree

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Northwestern Ohio finished third in the 10-team Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree #2 hosted by Cornerstone University at Stonebridge Golf Course with a two-day total of 641 (+65).

No. 11 Indiana Tech won the event with a 625 (+49). The Warriors were followed by Madonna in second at 638 (+62).

UNOH was led by Rebekah Rader’s +11 155 (77, 78) which tied her for fifth place. Teammate Brianna Baird followed two strokes behind and in eighth place after shooting a team-low 76 Wednesday. Caitriona Griffin (162 – 85, 77) and Natalia Quintero (167 – 87, 80) rounded out the UNOH scoring.

Soccer

UNOH women,

men in rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular season editions of the 2016 NAIA Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Polls, the University of Northwestern Ohio soccer programs represented the Racers on a national level as both programs rank among the top 10 programs in the country.

The women’s program took a slight bump as the Racers (6-1-1) dropped one slot to No. 4 behind a trio of undefeated programs: No. 1 Spring Arbor (6-0-0), No. 2 Keiser (7-0-0), and No. 3 Westmont (7-0-1). UNOH is the highest-ranked representative from the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference while Siena Heights also comes in at No. 19.

On the men’s side, UNOH (4-1-1) came in at No. 18 in the preseason poll but has climbed into the top 10 as the No. 7 ranked team in the country in the latest poll.

Men’s soccer

ONU 9, Defiance 0

ADA — Patrick Sabol scored two goals and added an assist to lead No. 7-ranked Northern.

The Polar Bears improved to 8-0-1 overall, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-4-1.

Indiana Wesleyan 1,

UNOH 1 (2 OT)

LIMA — Carlos Garces Suarez scored the lone goal for the No. 7 Racers (4-1-2) against the No. 16 Wildcats (5-2-1) at Racers Stadium.

Women’s soccer

Otterbein 4,

Bluffton 0

WESTERVILLE — Otterbein found the home turf to its liking as the Cardinals improved to 4-1-1. The Beavers fell to 0-4 .

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked No. 35

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 35 in the second weekly United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III poll.

The Polar Bears (7-0 overall) received 14 points in the voting after being ranked No. 32 in the first weekly USTFCCCA DIII poll.

North Central (Ill.) remains in the top spot with 279 points and seven first place votes.

Volleyball

Lawrence Tech 3,

UNOH 2

Southfield, Mich. — The visiting Racers lost 22-25, 25-22, 25-27, 27-25, 15-6. Kendall Stoll had 13 kills, Kayleigh Hulst had 34 assists and Tainà Soranzo had 21 digs for UNOH.

Area roundup

