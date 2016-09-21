Skating lessons offered in Findlay

FINDLAY — The Findlay Recreation Department is offering learn to skate ice skating lessons at The Huntington Bank Arena at The Cube on 3430 North Main St. from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The classes are for those ages five through adult. Comprehensive skill levels will be taught using the Ice Skating Institute curriculum. Professional instructors will conduct classes. There are sessions offered through March 11 as well as a mini-camp during Christmas break. A skating show will end the season March 11, and everyone signed up for the fourth session is eligible to participate in the show. To sign up for learn-to-skate classes, call The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.