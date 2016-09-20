Temple Christian wins NWCC golf tourney

HARROD — Temple Christian finished with a team score of 328 to win the Northwest Central Conference boys golf tournament Tuesday at the par 71 Colonial Golfers Club.

Medalist Judah Whitman (77), Adrian Williams (80), Seth Hohlbein (81) and Ty Callahan (90) combined for the winning score. Lehman Catholic (342) was second and Ridgemont (391) was third.

Perry’s Logan Dray (79), Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher (80), Ridgemont’s Alex Ramsey (87) and Waynesfield-Goshen’s Caden Spencer and Jaden Maxwell (92) had the low scores for their respective schools.

Versailles 151, St. Henry 164

VERSAILLES — Medlaist Nicholas Litton-Stonebraker shot a one-over 36 as the host Tigers finished their Midwest Athletic Conference regular season with an 8-1 record. Kyle Naumann led St. Henry with a 38. The Redskins are 7-2 in the MAC and 12-3 overall.

Boys soccer

Paulding 2, Spencerville 1

Jared Paschall and Kaleb Goshia each had a goal for Paulding. The named of Spencerville’s goal scorer was not reported.

Shawnee 1, Kenton 1

Girls soccer

KENTON — Shawnee’s Tessa Jordan and Kenton’s Sidney Plott each scored a goal. Shawnee goalie Nikole McPheron had eight saves and Kenton counterpart Jenna Clum had 11 saves.

Colleges

Men’s tennis

ONU names

new coach

Mike Bonnell has been named the head men’s tennis coach at Ohio Northern University.

He will also serve as the facilities director for the athletics department and is the first full-time men’s tennis coach in ONU history.

Bonnell is an alumnus of Ohio Northern and played for the Polar Bears from 1990-1992.

Women’s golf

UNOH’s Rader

leads tournament

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Rebekah Rader shot a 77 to lead the field after the first round of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree #2 at Stonebridge Golf Course. Rader holds a one stroke lead over Madonna’s Ayla Bogie. UNOH’s Brianna Baird shot an 81 to put her in seventh place.

After the first round, the UNOH is in third place in the 10-team field with a 330, five strokes behind No. 11 Indiana Tech’s leading 325 and Madonna’s 328.

Men’s soccer

Polar Bears

move to No. 7

ADA — Ohio Northern moved up two spots to No. 7 in the third weekly d3soccer.com poll.

The Polar Bears (7-0-1 overall) received 699 points in the poll, 61 more points than last week when they were ranked No. 9.

Rowan (N.J.) took over the top spot in the rankings with 966 points and nine first place votes, Kenyon is second with 960 points and nine first place votes.

Women’s soccer

Ohio Northern 3,

College of Wooster 0

ADA — The Polar Bears improved to 6-0 overall, while the Scots fell to 2-6-1.

Abbey Oswald, Hailey Martin and Alyssa Manley each scored for Northern.

Earlier, Ohio Northern jumped nine spots in the second weekly National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll, moving up to No. 15.

Williams College (Mass.) took the top spot in the rankings, while William Smith (N.Y.) ranks second, and Trinity (Tex.) is third. Northern also received votes in the third weekly D3Soccer.com poll.

Area roundup

