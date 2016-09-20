Lincolnview tops Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Getting the lead is a good thing in any sport and it proved to be a really good thing for Lincolnview in its Tuesday night volleyball match with Bluffton.

The Lancers jumped out to leads in all three games and they used those fast starts to knock off the Pirates by scores of 27-25, 25-22, and 25-9 to claim the Northwest Conference match.

Lincolnview bounced out to a quick 10-4 lead in the first game before Bluffton scored eight straight points with Haley Baker serving to grab a 12-10 lead.

The Lancers took a time-out and answered with a run of their own and suddenly they regained the lead at 21-14.

“I told the girls in the time out that we needed to respond better to their run.” Lincolnview coach JaNahn Evans said. “I told them they needed to focus and respond and they did.”

But Bluffton refused to fold and the game was tied at 24 and 25 each before the Lancers got two straight points to grab a 27-25 squeaker.

The second game followed the same script and Lincolnview grabbed a 15-10 lead before Bluffton responded once again. The Pirates grabbed the lead at 21-19 before the Lancers scored five straight points with libero Lakin Brant serving and regained the lead at 24-21. Kaitlyn Brenneman gave Lincolnview the win with a big kill and a 25-22 final score in game two.

Lincolnview would jump out to an 8-2 lead in the third game and this time there would be no Bluffton comeback. The Lancers cruised to a third game win by a final of 25-9 as they improved to 6-4 overall and 3-0 in NWC action.

Bluffton coach Calista Dowdy talked about falling behind every game.

“It’s hard to dig out of holes, we can’t let that happen.” Dowdy commented. “We would do one thing well at a time but never all at the same time, we just didn’t put it all together.”

Bluffton falls to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in NWC play with the loss.

“We always want to maintain the lead; we do a lot of aggressive spot serving so we place the ball well and we were able to do that tonight.” Evans said. “Brant found the spots on the floor and MaKenna Klausing and Alana Williams did a good job at the net.”

Lincolnview’s Alana Williams goes up for a spike against Bluffton blockers Katie Prater (8) and Karis Wilson during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016BluffLincolnVBall01cardinal.jpg Lincolnview’s Alana Williams goes up for a spike against Bluffton blockers Katie Prater (8) and Karis Wilson during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School. Bluffton’s Andie Schmutz hits a return during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016BluffLincolnVBall02cardinal.jpg Bluffton’s Andie Schmutz hits a return during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School. Bluffton’s Jazmynn Wilson goes up for the block against Lincolnview’s Alana Williams during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092016BluffLincolnVBall03cardinal.jpg Bluffton’s Jazmynn Wilson goes up for the block against Lincolnview’s Alana Williams during Tuesday night’s match at Bluffton High School.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

