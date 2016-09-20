Van Wert boys win team title at invitational

OTTAWA — Van Wert won the boys team title at Tuesday’s Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational at Ottawa Memorial Park.

The Cougars finished with 56 points with Lincolnview (65), Fairview (117), Crestview (161) and O-G (170) rounding out the top five.

Ottoville’s Brendon Siefker was the race winner in 16 minutes, 37.84 seconds with Van Wert’s Calahan Wolfrum (17:26.85) finishing second. Lincolnview’s Karter Tow (17:40.13) and Austin Elick (18:03.52) finished fifth and sixth respectively. Van Wert’s Stephen Hamblet (18:09.05) was eighth and O-G’s Le’on Palomo was ninth.

In the girls’ race, Fairview was the team winner with 60 points. Holgate (93) was second with Van Wert (96), Lincolnview (161) and O-G (165) also finishing in the top five.

Holgate’s Emma Willett was the race winner with a time of 20:08.42. Crestview’s Ashley Bowen (20:22.54) was second, Leipic’s Libby Quintero (21:11.83) was fifth, Van Wert’s Jerica Huebner (21:41.92) was eighth, Kalida’s Taylor Lucke (21:52.19) finished ninth and Waynesfield Goshen’s Bailie Barrington (22:02.72) rounded out the top 10.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Boys

Team Scores: 1. Van Wert 56, 2. Lincolnview 65, 3. Fairview 117, 4. Crestview 161, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 170, 9. Elida 304, 10. Ottoville 310, 12. Bath 358, 13. Kenton 369, 14. Kalida 375, 17. Delphos St. John’s 396, 19. Lima Senior 403, 20. Pandora-Gilboa (Out of 20 teams)

Area Finishers in Top 50 – 1. Brendon Siefker (Otto) 16:37, 2. Calahan Wolfrum (VW) 17:26, 5. Karter Tow (L) 17:40, 6. Austin Elick (L) 18:03, 8. Stephen Hamblet (VW) 18:09, 9. Le’on Palomo (OG) 18:14, 11. Kyius Simpson (LS) 18:18.09, 12. Cade Chiles (VW) 18:18.10, 13. Jacob Keysor (L) 18:20, 14. Vincent Abrams (Bath) 18:21, 15. Brent Siefker (OG) 18:22, 16. Dylan Lautzenheiser (VW) 18:24, 17. Adam von der Embse (Ka) 18:28, 18. Thane Cowan (VW) 18:31, 20. Tracey West (L) 18:33, 21. Alek Bowersock (L) 18:34, 23. Gabe Smith (Crest.) 18:38, 24. Sterling Rigdon (VW) 18:40, 26. Dylan Sparks (Crest.) 18:45, 27. Wyatt Richardson (Crest.) 18:47, 28. Aidan Kruse (Elida) 18:50, 31. Gage Chiles (VW) 18:54, 35. Joe Sadowski (L) 18:58, 36. Devon Bill (L) 19:02, 38. Parker Schomaeker (OG) 19:05, 39. Jace Vining (Crest.) 19:07, 41. Jackson Chiem (Bath) 19:09, 47. Holden Reichert (VW) 19:21, 48. Jacob Manns (Ke) 19:23, 50. Josh Rosengarten (OG) 19:25

Top New Knoxville Finisher: 66. Sean Quigley 20:10

Top Delphos St. John’s Finisher: Nick Pohlman 20:11

Top Leipsic Finisher: Raphel Lpoez 20:18

Top Pandora-Gilboa Finisher: Cameron Hilty 20:25

Top Waynesfield-Goshen Finisher: Dawson Carmean 21:43

Girls

Team Scores: 1. Fairview 60, 2. Holgate 93, 3. Van Wert 96, 4. Lincolnview 161, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 165, 7. Kalida 205, 10. Bath 239, 11. Kenton 244, 12. Crestview 247, 14. Leipsic 357, 16. New Knoxville 392 (Out of 16 teams)

Race Winner: Emma Willett (Holgate) 20:08

Area Finishers in Top 50: 2. Ashley Bowen (Crest.) 20:22, 5. Libby Quintero (Leipsic) 21:11, 8. Jerica Huebner (VW) 21:41, 9. Taylor Lucke (Kalida) 21:53, 10. Bailie Barrington (Waynesfield-Goshen) 22:02, 11. Charis Barnes (Bath) 22:08, 14. Caylee Phillips (VW) 22:29, 15. Breece Rohr (Delphos St. John’s) 22:43, 16. Kelly Doepker (Kalida) 22:44, 18. Rylee Byrne (Lin.) 22:58, 19. Caroline Kopack (Delphos St. John’s) 23:03, 20. Victoria Snyder (Lin.) 23:04, 22. Jenia Freewalt (Delphos St. John’s) 23:12.00, 23. Mia Fonte (OG) 23:12.70, 25. Julia Springer (VW) 23:21, 26. Sierra Shaffer (VW) 23:23, 29. Alena Looser (Lin.) 23:25, 30. Ragen Harting (Crest.) 23:27, 31. Madeline Snyder (Lin.) 23:30, 32. Maggie Rump (OG) 23:32.40, 33. Samantha Freeman (OG) 23:32.80, 36. Caton Williamson (VW) 23:41, 38. Allison Schroeder (OG) 23:43, 41. Jenna Gibson (Ken.) 23:50, 43. Ali Gemmer (VW) 23:52, 45. Nicole Clay (VW) 24:02, 46. Olivia Schulte (Pandora-Gilboa) 24:07, 48. Emma Deters (Bath) 24:19, 49. McKenna Byrne (Otto.) 24:22, 50. Sarah Beechboard (Pandora-Gilboa) 24:25

Top New Knoxville Finisher: 53. Abby Maggi 24:34

Top Elida Finisher: Elena Strzyzykowski 27:12

By Mike Purdy

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

