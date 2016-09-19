Both Delphos squads crack top 10 in AP high school football poll

Both Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. Johns entered the top 10 in their respective divisions of the latest Associated Press High School Football Poll released Monday.

Delphos Jefferson, coming off a big win over Northwest Conference rivals Allen East, moved into the No . 10 spot in Division VI. Last week, the Wildcats were ranked 17th overall.

Delphos St. Johns, bested Versailles, 19-18, came in at No. 10 in Division VII. The Blue Jays were ranked 17th overall last week as well.

Crestview remains ahead of Delphos St. Johns in the Division VII poll at No. 7. Crestview slipped past Columbus Grove, 28-25 Friday night. Fort Recovery is fifth overall in the same division.

In Division III, Wapakoneta moved up one spot to No. 4 and received one first place vote. The Redskins edged Elida, 12-7 Friday night. Western Buckeye League rival, St. Marys jumped into the top 10 at No. 9 after being ranked 13th last week. The Roughriders handled Kenton, 58-14.

In Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf came in at No. 11. The Titans held off Celina 21-14 last week.

In Division V, Coldwater remains No. 1 and in Division VI, Marion Local holds the No. 2 spot.

Volleyball

New Knoxville 3, Anna 1

New Knoxville defeated Anna 15-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-18. Ranger Kenzie Schroer had 28 assists, four kills, seven digs, three blocks and two aces. Teammate Shayna Bierlein had 12 kills, 14 digs and one ace. Ashlyn Miller had five kills and 19 digs. Tasia Lauth had four kills and two blocks. Jenna Schwieterman had four kills, one blocks and 19 digs. New Knoxville improves to 7-4.

Allen East 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Allen East defeated Waynesfield-Goshen 25-19, 25-20 and 25-16. Mustang Kyla Clark had five aces and Summer McCloskey had 19 assists. Abby Kennedy had five Kills.

Leipsic 3, Cory-Rawson 0

Leipsic defeated Cory-Rawson 25-13, 35-10 and 25-15. Leipsic’s Kierra 30 of 31 in serving with four aces. She also had five kills and 14 digs. Leipsic’s Selena Loredo had 25 assists and Brook Gerderman had nine kills. Hayley Heitmeyer also had nine kills, Carlee Siefker had five kills and Mindy Ellerbrock had 15 digs.

Continental 3, Perry 2

Continental rallied past Perry 21-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-14 and 15-11.

Continental’s Leah Baker set a new school record with 28 kills. Teammate Sydney Eickholt had 13 kills and two aces and Amber Logan added six. Hanny Troyer had 13 digs and two aces and Leah Baker had 12. Jessica Stauffer had 45 assists.

Girls Soccer

Ottoville 4, Lima Senior 2

Ottoville got goals from Haley Vermillion and Taja Upshaw and Rosario Montano recorded an assists.

Coldwater 3, Allen East 1

Coldwater’s Maura Hoying scored twice and Amanda Kahlig also scored. Allen East’s Jade Meyer recorded a goal. Cavalier goalie Grace Bruns recorded eight saves and Mustang keeper Cassidy Reneau had five saves.. Allen East evens its record at 4-4.

Boys soccer

Shawnee 5, O-G 2

Shawnee’s Trent Ward, Jeffrey Geise and Jackson Schaff all scored goals and Schaaf added an assist. The Titans got goals from Austin Horstman and Justin Maag. Shawnee goalie Max Sweigart recorded two saves and Ottawa-Glandorf keepers Tristan Ball and Evan Balash combined for five saves.

Wapakoneta 4, Bath 1

Redskin Hunter Coffey scored two goals and Ryan Schnieder and Jordan Bowers each had a goal.

Girls Tennis

Wapakoneta 4, St. Marys 1

Wapakoneta’s No 1 singles Madison Watt defeated Clair Caywood 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 and No. 2 Redskin player Allie Zofkie defeated Roughrider Hanna Felver. In No. 3 singles, Roughrider Jennifer Brown def. Wapakoneta’s Cassidy Hughes 6-4, 6-3. In doubles play, the Wapakoneta pair of Kate Henderson and Kayla Schroeder defeated Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher 6-1, 6-2 of St. Marys, and the Redskin No. 2 team of Madison Schroeder and Lauren Snider defeated Roughrider Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke 6-2, 6-0.

Shawnee 5, Celina 0

Shawnee’s No. 1 single Alotus Wei defeated Cami Mohler 6-2, 6-4 and Shawnee’s No. 2 singles player Sanjana Rajasekaran defeated Ally Harris 6-2, 6-1. In No. 3 singles, Shawnee’s Whitney Baxter defeated Renee Zuercher 6-1, 6-0. In doubles play, Shawnee’s No. 1 doubles team of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu defeated Breanna Jenkins and Miranda Rable 6-1, 6-1 and the Indians No. 2 doubles team of Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee defeated Allie Lehman and Christina Harting 6-2, 6-1.

Boys Golf

Lincolnview 152, Paulding 181, Columbus Grove 187, Crestview 191

Lincolnview’s Joshah Rager shot a 32 to break the school record by one stroke (33) to take match medalist honors. The Lancers were one stroke shy of the nine hole school record of 151 after shooting a 152. Other Lancer scores were Ryan Moody (38), Reece Farmer (41), Brayden Evans (41), Jaden Youtsey (43), Nick Moytcka (51).

Crestview’s Colton Lautenheiser shot a 46 for the Knight’s low score. Other scores on the team were Kaleb Myers (47), Jacob Bowman (49), Caden Hurless (49), Brett Schumm (51), Ethan Waddles (60).

Columbus Groves’ Jacob Oglesbee shot a 45 for the low Bulldog score. Other scores were Noah Oglesbee (46), Zach Roberts (47), Owen Macke (49), Kyle Welty (50), Grant Schroeder (53).

Paulding’s Ethan Dominque shot a 38 for the Panther’s low score. Other scores were Cade McGarvey (45), Wesan Philpot (48), Cole Heller (50), Isaac Baldwin (53), Kolson Egnor (55).

Liberty-Benton 156, Kalida 157

Kalida’s Colin Nartker was the match medalist. Other Wildcats were Jeff Knueve (37), Christian Nartker (42), Josh Klausing (42) Josh Klausing (42). For Liberty-Benton, Kaiden Robinson was the low score for the Eagles with a 38. Other scores for Liberty-Benton Benton were Elliott Logsdon (39) Wyatt Young (39) Tyler George (40).

Kalida is 13-2. Liberty Benton is 10-2.

Spencerville 164, Bluffton 186, Ada 255

Spencerville’s Ethan Harmon was the match medalist in the tri-match. Other Bearcat scores were Alex Gallman (40) Gavin Harmon (41) Drake Mertz (45) Colin Davis (46) Brian Wood (47). Aaron Belcher was the low scorer for Bluffton with a 42. Other Pirate scores were Tyler McLaughlin (45), Breaden Edwards (49) Nephi Peralta (50) Cole Fruchey (56) Levi Mikesel (56). Ada’s low score was put in by Taylor Ramey 59. Other scores for the Bulldogs were Austin Amburgey (61) Alex Morgan (66) Rob Allison (69) Jake Colwell (69) and Nate Hurtig (70).

Miller City 165 McComb 166

Miller City’s Davis Lammers was the match medalist with a 35. Other Miller City scores were Jacob Schimmoeller (39) Boyd Vance (45) Luke Lamers (46) Kelvin Stechschulte (47) and Steven Stechschulte (51). Low score for McComb was Ryan Buck with a 40.

Temple Christian 169, Ft. Jennings 188, Ottoville 202

Temple Christian’s Seth Hohlbien was the match medalist with a score of 38. Other Pioneer scores were Judah Whitman (40) Adrian Williams (44), Ty Calahan (47) Lincoln Waters (51) and Micah Craig (57). Ottoville’s Dylan Kemper shot the low score for his team with a 45. Other Ottoville scores were Andy Schimmoeller (48) Zach Knippen (51), Ethan Geise (58) Evan Turnwald (62) and Caleb Hanicq (62). Ft. Jennings’ Logan Hardeman shot a 41 for the team’s low score. Other Ft. Jennings’ scores were Sam Vetter (44) Austin Luebrecht (49) Connor Stechshulte (50) Brandon Wehn (52) and Griffin Morman (54).

St. Marys 162, St. Henry 163

St. Henry’s Kyle Naumann and St. Marys’ Jill Scmitmeyer were co-match medalists with identical scores of 38. Other St. Marys scores were Austin Cook (40) Jack Hollman (41) and Josh Winget (43). St. Henry’s other scores were Jack Romer (41) Seth King (42) and Lucas Grieshop (42).

Girls Golf

Lima Central Catholic 209, Wapakoneta 236, Ben Logan 256.

T-Bird Meghan Mulcahy was the match medalist with a score of 47. Other LCC scores were Callie Koenig (51), Lexie Evans (52) Riley Smith (59) Hannah Garver (61) and Alivia Contini (64). Wapakoneta’s Ali Wayman shot the low score for the Redskins with a 56. Other scores for Wapakoneta were Madison Bowman (60) Alison Kohlrieser (60) Olivia Place (60) Addie Place (60) Alyssa McDorman (66).

Tickets on sale for Lima Senior Football games

Pre-sale tickets for Lima Senior’s Friday football game against the Fremont Ross Little Giants will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 -3 p.m. Friday in the Lima Senior Athletic Office. Please enter through the activities entrance on the east side of the school. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. All tickets at the gate are $7. The game will be played at Don Paul Stadium, 1072 Miller St., Fremont, Ohio 43420. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.