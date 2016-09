Elida’s Quentin Poling, a junior linebacker at Ohio University, has been named the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Poling had 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses and forced a fumble when the Bobcats lost 28-19 to No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

