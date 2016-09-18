Tigers top Indians, 9-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ian Kinsler got his helmet knocked off by a pitch from Trevor Bauer, yelled at the Cleveland right-hander and later was ejected as the Detroit Tigers beat the Indians 9-5 in a testy game Sunday.

J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton homered as the Tigers defeated the AL Central leaders for only the second time in 15 tries this season. Miguel Cabrera added his 2,500th career hit.

Bauer (11-8) hit three batters, including Kinsler in the third.

Kinsler grabbed the side of his head, was examined and went to first. Bauer tossed his glove to the ground and crouched behind the mound as Kinsler got checked.

Cameron Maybin walked and Cabrera singled to load the bases. Bauer hit Victor Martinez on the right knee, sending Detroit’s designated hitter to the ground. Martinez was down for several minutes before getting up and limping to first base.

Kinsler yelled at Bauer as he walked home from third and motioned to plate umpire Jordan Baker, apparently wanting the pitcher ejected.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris threw the first pitch of the bottom of the third behind Rajai Davis, which led to both sides being warned by Baker. Kinsler was ejected by Baker following the bottom of the fifth.

A day earlier, Kinsler hit a line drive that broke the hand of Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco.

Norris (3-2) gave up four runs — one earned — in five innings. Francisco Rodriguez recorded four outs for his 43rd save.

Carlos Santana homered in the Cleveland sixth.

Upton’s two-run shot in the fifth gave Detroit a 5-2 lead. The drive cleared the 19-foot high wall in center field and traveled an estimated 450 feet, and Upton stood at home plate for several seconds admiring the homer before slowly trotting around the bases.

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Nick Castellanos (broken right hand) will face pitchers the next two days in Lakeland, Florida. He could return during the final two weeks.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained abdominal muscle), who has been out of the starting lineup since Thursday, pinch hit in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matt Boyd is scheduled to pitch the opener of a three-game series in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin will start Tuesday against Kansas City, the opener of a three-game series.