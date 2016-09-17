Local bass anglers crowned points champions

Consistent is a good word to describe a number of Limaland bass anglers.

A local corps has been among leaders on the FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) scene the pass few years. This year was no exception as a familiar pair - Kyle Weisenburger and Steve Clapper - wound up being points champions and anglers of the year in the Buckeye and Michigan divisions.

Weisenburger, of Ottawa, bested friend Cody Seeger, of Lewistown, as he accumulated 1,317 points while Seeger, who finished second in last weekend’s two-day super tourney on Lake Erie, totaled 1,298 points. It was the third time the Ottawa angler has won the Buckeye points title. He also was first in 202 and 2014.

Clapper, a Hall of Famer from Lima, finished in the top 10 of every Michigan Division tourney this year and totaled 1,349 points to edge Kyle Greene of Ortonville, Mich., who had 1,339 points.

That trio qualified for regional competition as did a number of other Limaland bass anglers.

The top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers qualify for regional competition. Qualifiers from the Buckeye and Michigan divisions will be in regional competition Oct. 13-15 at Kentucky Lake in Gilbertsville, Ky., while qualifiers from the Hoosier Division will be in regional competition Sept. 29-Oct. 1 on at Chickamagua Lake in Tennessee.

Weisenburger and his dad, Ron, of Continental, both qualified for the two regionals. Kyle finished 12th in the Hoosier Division, while Ron was 39th in the Buckeye and 29th in the Hoosier in the co-angler category. Rockford’s Dick Shaffer and a veteran of numerous regionals, also qualified for both regionals. He was 31st in the Hoosier and 39th in the Buckeye among the pros.

Three other area pros and a pair of co-anglers qualified for regional action out of the Michigan Division. Lima’ s Zach Maisch, Spencerville’s Matt Elkins and Celina’s Jay Jeffries finished 11th, 22nd, and 38th, respectively among the pros. On the co-angler side, Jeffries wife, Vickie, was 25th and Maisch’s mother, Vickie Maisch Rumer was 32nd.

Weisenburger will have a busy fall as he also will fish the Costa nationals Nov. 3-5 at Table Rock Lake, which lies in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

* *

The road on Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Magee Marsh is located on Ohio 2 west of Port Clinton, running from the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center to the beach area, including the boardwalk and beach trails, will be closed in order to provide a quality hunting experience for Ohio’s sportsmen and women.

The road closure is in effect Sept. 26- Oct. 3, Oct. 11- Oct. 29, and Nov. 12- Dec. 12. Additionally, the road and beach area will be closed during the controlled youth waterfowl and deer hunts scheduled Oct. 1- 2 and Nov. 19- 20.

* * *

Autumn can be a great time to fish for trout and neighboring Michigan offers plenty of trout waters for some fantastic fall fishing.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources offers Trout Trails, an online app that can be a helpful tool when planning a trip.

Trout Trails features biologist-verified trout waters that are often lesser known. The application currently features nearly 200 locations hitting many corners of the state; including the southeast, southwest and northern parts of the Lower Peninsula and the western and central parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Each location on the Trout Trails application features detailed descriptions and photos – with more locations being added each year it’s a great resource to bookmark to help you plan all your trout fishing trips!

By Al Smith Guest Columnist

Al Smith is a freelance outdoor writer. He may be contacted at [email protected] or and you can follow him on Twitter @alsmithFL

