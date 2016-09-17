Friday Ohio high school football scores for Sept. 16

Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Akr. Ellet 83, Akr. Kenmore 26
Akr. Firestone 31, Akr. Garfield 14
Akr. Hoban 63, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 14
Akr. Manchester 56, Wooster Triway 0
Alliance Marlington 55, Carrollton 13
Amherst Steele 54, Berea-Midpark 13
Anna 35, New Bremen 12
Antwerp 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 34
Arlington 42, Cory-Rawson 7
Ashland 35, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 27, Ironton 3
Ashland Crestview 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 30
Ashtabula Edgewood 20, Newton Falls 6
Ashville Teays Valley 17, Circleville 7
Athens 35, Albany Alexander 19
Attica Seneca E. 54, Bucyrus 14
Aurora 42, Kent Roosevelt 7
Avon 45, Grafton Midview 28
Avon Lake 47, Lakewood 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Batavia Amelia 20, Batavia 0
Batavia Clermont NE 21, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20
Bedford 35, Warrensville Hts. 32
Bellbrook 20, Brookville 14, OT
Bellefontaine 59, St. Paris Graham 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Urbana 9
Bellevue 48, Tol. Rogers 0
Belmont Union Local 37, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Beloit W. Branch 41, Minerva 7
Belpre 28, Wahama, W.Va. 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 20
Bloom-Carroll 36, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Bluffton 42, Paulding 14
Bowling Green 35, Maumee 17
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Bridgeport 41, Paden City, W.Va. 7
Bryan 26, Metamora Evergreen 0
Bucyrus Wynford 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21
Burton Berkshire 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Caldwell 36, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Cambridge 48, Logan 14
Cameron, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 7
Can. Glenoak 28, N. Can. Hoover 0
Can. McKinley 51, Green 21
Can. South 34, Salem 13
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25, Worthington Christian 21
Canfield 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 2
Canfield S. Range 51, Mineral Ridge 0
Cardington-Lincoln 35, Mt. Gilead 34
Carey 33, Sycamore Mohawk 14
Carlisle 47, Waynesville 14
Casstown Miami E. 34, Arcanum 20
Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 7
Chardon 49, Eastlake N. 7
Chesapeake 48, Gallipolis Gallia 6
Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Geneva 7
Chillicothe 38, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, Chillicothe Unioto 20
Cin. Clark Montessori 34, Hamilton New Miami 14
Cin. Colerain 38, Cin. Princeton 7
Cin. Country Day 42, Lockland 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 33, Cin. Taft 28
Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Finneytown 14
Cin. Mariemont 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 6
Cin. Mt. Healthy 17, Morrow Little Miami 14
Cin. Oak Hills 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 32, Hamilton Badin 14
Cin. St. Xavier 34, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 29
Cin. Summit Country Day 58, Cin. Dohn High School 12
Cin. Sycamore 41, Hamilton 20
Cin. Turpin 38, Milford 8
Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Cin. Glen Este 17
Cin. Winton Woods 41, Tol. Start 7
Cin. Wyoming 34, Cin. Indian Hill 27, 2OT
Circleville Logan Elm 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union 18
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14
Cle. Collinwood 32, Cle. Whitney Young 0
Cle. E. Tech 40, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Glenville 32, Cle. Rhodes 14
Cle. Hts. 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 17
Cle. JFK 36, Cle. John Marshall 22
Clyde 56, Tol. Bowsher 13
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, S. Point 0
Coldwater 30, Ft. Recovery 12
Cols. Beechcroft 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 8
Cols. Bexley 21, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Cols. Crusaders 15, Cols. Whetstone 8
Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. Hartley 24
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Franklin Hts. 42, Galloway Westland 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 28
Cols. Independence 42, Cols. South 0
Cols. Mifflin 46, Cols. Centennial 14
Cols. Northland 47, Cols. East 0
Cols. Ready 21, Lima Cent. Cath. 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 27, Westerville S. 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Cols. Watterson 10, Cols. St. Charles 7, OT
Cols. West 70, Cols. Africentric 32
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 7
Columbiana 49, Sebring McKinley 6
Conneaut 33, Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 7
Convoy Crestview 28, Columbus Grove 25
Copley 27, Barberton 26
Covington 48, Tipp City Bethel 7
Crestline 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14
Creston Norwayne 20, Doylestown Chippewa 16
Crown City S. Gallia 40, Manchester 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 21
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Gates Mills Hawken 7
Dalton 56, Rittman 27
Day. Christian 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 28
Day. Dunbar 56, Cin. Hughes 6
Day. Ponitz Tech. 22, Cin. Woodward 20
Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Cin. Western Hills 14
Defiance 20, Lima Bath 14
Defiance Ayersville 28, Defiance Tinora 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 56, Galion 3
Delphos Jefferson 32, Harrod Allen E. 22
Delphos St. John’s 19, Versailles 18
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 21, OT
Dola Hardin Northern 35, Waynesfield-Goshen 20
Dover 28, Akr. East 20
Dresden Tri-Valley 33, Zanesville 3
Dublin Coffman 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 0
Dublin Jerome 28, Dublin Scioto 14
E. Cle. Shaw 28, Cle. VASJ 26
Edgerton 43, Sherwood Fairview 32
Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42, Cle. Benedictine 35
Fairfield 42, Middletown 0
Findlay 35, Tol. St. Francis 13
Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Van Buren 14
Franklin 49, Eaton 8
Fredericktown 49, Marion Elgin 20
Fremont Ross 38, Tol. St. John’s 29
Ft. Loramie 14, DeGraff Riverside 13
Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 21
Gahanna Lincoln 28, New Albany 24
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
Genoa Area 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 15
Germantown Valley View 49, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Gibsonburg 64, Tol. Christian 6
Girard 38, Warren Champion 34
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, Navarre Fairless 20
Goshen 37, Blanchester 16
Greenville 21, Riverside Stebbins 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 22, Liberty Center 14
Hannibal River 60, Magnolia, W.Va. 27
Hanoverton United 41, Salineville Southern 7
Harrison 42, Hamilton Ross 7
Hicksville 27, Holgate 0
Hilliard Bradley 41, Hilliard Darby 20
Holland Springfield 48, Perrysburg 17
Hubbard 47, Cortland Lakeview 10
Huber Hts. Wayne 45, Miamisburg 12
Hudson 34, Macedonia Nordonia 7
Hudson WRA 53, Fostoria St. Wendelin 7
Hunting Valley University 42, Rocky River 17
Independence 46, Middlefield Cardinal 20
Jackson 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27
Jamestown Greeneview 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 15
Jeromesville Hillsdale 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
Johnstown-Monroe 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Carroll 0
Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 27
Kirtland 35, Richmond Hts. 14
LaGrange Keystone 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27
Lakeside Danbury 24, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22
Lancaster 56, Newark 21
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20, Millersport 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Campbell Memorial 19
Lebanon 27, Beavercreek 21
Leipsic 16, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Spring. Shawnee 7
Lexington 21, Bellville Clear Fork 0
Lima Perry 37, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13
Lima Shawnee 28, Van Wert 26
Lisbon Beaver 28, Richmond Edison 14
Lisbon David Anderson 49, E. Palestine 26
London 27, London Madison Plains 20, OT
Lorain 42, Garfield Hts. 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Barnesville 50
Louisville 34, Alliance 0
Loveland 21, Cin. Withrow 19
Lyndhurst Brush 37, Madison 12
Mansfield Sr. 35, Delaware Hayes 21
Mantua Crestwood 48, Canal Fulton Northwest 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Minster 6
Marion Harding 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
Martins Ferry 17, St. Clairsville 14, 2OT
Marysville 21, Grove City 14
Mason 38, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Massillon Jackson 21, Massillon Perry 14
McArthur Vinton County 41, Pomeroy Meigs 29
McComb 75, Arcadia 0
McConnelsville Morgan 29, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22
Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 6
Medina 52, Elyria 14
Medina Buckeye 43, Fairview 7
Medina Highland 48, Richfield Revere 0
Middletown Fenwick 26, Day. Chaminade Julienne 10
Middletown Madison Senior 38, Camden Preble Shawnee 13
Milan Edison 49, Oak Harbor 7
Milton-Union 35, Day. Northridge 0
Minford 42, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Mogadore 21, Granville 12
Monroe 45, Day. Oakwood 21
Monroeville 35, Plymouth 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48, Vanlue 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40, Leetonia 10
Napoleon 49, Sylvania Southview 14
Nelsonville-York 46, Bidwell River Valley 6
New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Spring. NW 7
New Lexington 19, Crooksville 10
New Madison Tri-Village 34, Cin. Riverview East 0
New Middletown Spring. 28, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26
New Paris National Trail 48, Day. Jefferson 0
New Philadelphia 31, Tallmadge 10
New Richmond 42, Oxford Talawanda 0
Newark Licking Valley 36, Heath 13
Newcomerstown 32, Malvern 8
Niles McKinley 18, Youngs. East 12
Northwood 37, Edon 18
Norton 35, Mogadore Field 0
Norwalk St. Paul 56, Collins Western Reserve 21
Norwood 64, Bethel-Tate 37
Oak Hill 50, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Oberlin Firelands 43, Lorain Clearview 12
Olmsted Falls 20, N. Ridgeville 0
Ontario 34, Tiffin Columbian 14
Orange 52, Painesville Harvey 18
Orrville 43, Massillon Tuslaw 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Celina 14
Painesville Riverside 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 25
Pandora-Gilboa 34, N. Baltimore 21
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39, Vincent Warren 16
Parma 28, Parma Normandy 7
Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Bay Village Bay 17
Parma Padua 27, Maple Hts. 26
Pataskala Licking Hts. 38, Newark Cath. 7
Pemberville Eastwood 48, Fostoria 0
Peninsula Woodridge 44, Ravenna 8
Perry 56, Beachwood 23
Philo 55, Warsaw River View 0
Pickerington Cent. 45, Groveport-Madison 14
Pickerington N. 45, Westerville Cent. 16
Piketon 43, Southeastern 15
Piqua 63, W. Carrollton 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 33, Marion Pleasant 16
Port Clinton 48, Vermilion 14
Portsmouth 33, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 28, Beaver Eastern 19
Portsmouth Sciotoville 51, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Portsmouth W. 34, Wellston 8
Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Davidson 3
Raceland, Ky. 62, Lucasville Valley 19
Racine Southern 41, Corning Miller 0
Ravenna SE 35, E. Liverpool 20
Reading 60, Cin. Deer Park 6
Reynoldsburg 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14
Richwood N. Union 21, Caledonia River Valley 14
Rootstown 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12
Rossford 24, Millbury Lake 7
Sandusky 64, Willard 12
Sandusky Perkins 33, Huron 13
Sandusky St. Mary 12, Loudonville 7
Shadyside 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Shelby 29, Norwalk 15
Sidney 42, Xenia 25
Sidney Lehman 39, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18
Solon 53, Brunswick 21
Southington Chalker 74, Beallsville 0
Sparta Highland 35, Howard E. Knox 0
Spencerville 22, Ada 19
Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, S. Charleston SE 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, Spring. Greenon 0
Springboro 38, Kettering Fairmont 20
Springfield 26, Centerville 20
St. Henry 41, Rockford Parkway 6
St. Marys, W.Va. 51, Marietta 36
St. Marys Memorial 58, Kenton 14
Steubenville 28, Youngs. Boardman 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Wadsworth 14
Streetsboro 63, Akr. Springfield 49
Struthers 34, Jefferson Area 6
Sugar Grove Berne Union 39, Grove City Christian 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, E. Can. 7
Sullivan Black River 62, Brooklyn 27
Swanton 42, Archbold 14
Thornville Sheridan 42, New Concord John Glenn 14
Tiffin Calvert 59, Kansas Lakota 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Oregon Clay 17
Tol. Waite 49, Ecorse, Mich. 20
Tol. Whitmer 42, Lima Sr. 35
Tol. Woodward 22, Montpelier 20, OT
Tontogany Otsego 48, Elmore Woodmore 10
Toronto 18, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7
Trenton Edgewood 42, Cin. NW 14
Trotwood-Madison 43, Tipp City Tippecanoe 6
Troy 42, Fairborn 14
Troy Christian 41, Cin. Christian 13
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41, Strasburg-Franklin 21
Twinsburg 28, N. Royalton 27
Uhrichsville Claymont 43, Danville 21
Uniontown Lake 20, Mt. Vernon 3
Upper Sandusky 48, Morral Ridgedale 0
Utica 40, Hebron Lakewood 13
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35, Ansonia 20
W. Jefferson 28, Lucas 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0
W. Liberty-Salem 55, Spring. NE 20
W. Salem NW 41, Smithville 22
W. Unity Hilltop 69, Oregon Stritch 46
Wapakoneta 12, Elida 7
Warren Harding 35, Austintown Fitch 0
Warren Howland 35, Poland Seminary 34
Warren JFK 34, Columbiana Crestview 0
Washington C.H. 35, Hillsboro 33
Waterford 28, Glouster Trimble 14
Wauseon 28, Delta 14
Waverly 50, Proctorville Fairland 0
Wellington 37, Oberlin 0
Wellsville 34, McDonald 20
Westerville N. 25, Canal Winchester 14
Westlake 59, N. Olmsted 13
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sylvania Northview 14
Wickliffe 47, Chagrin Falls 20
Williamsburg 18, Fayetteville-Perry 14
Williamsport Westfall 38, Frankfort Adena 32
Willoughby S. 33, Mayfield 27
Wilmington 61, Greenfield McClain 19
Windham 42, Vienna Mathews 41
Wintersville Indian Creek 64, Rayland Buckeye 0
Wooster 38, Mansfield Madison 0
Worthington Kilbourne 43, Thomas Worthington 6
Youngs. Liberty 27, Brookfield 21
Youngs. Mooney 31, Akr. SVSM 16
Zanesville Maysville 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20