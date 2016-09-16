Ottawa-Glandorf holds off Celina

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf kept giving Celina chances in the final minutes.

But each time the O-G defense turned Celina away.

Ottawa-Glandorf made three big defensive stands in the final eight minutes to hold on for a 21-14 victory over Celina Friday.

The final defensive stand came when O-G’s Tony Carillo picked off a Bret Schwieterman pass at the O-G 45 with seven seconds left.

“Across the board, our kids are playing with heart,” O-G coach Ken Schriner said. “To play as bumbling as we did at the end, and try to drop the ball and everything else, I’m proud of the effort of our kids.”

O-G stands 4-0, 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League. Celina is 2-2, 2-1 in the WBL.

“This was a tough win,” O-G quarterback Jay Kaufman said. “It was not pretty by any means, but our defense held strong.”

Celina running back Ryan Harter scored on a 1-yard TD run with 8:01 to go to bring Celina within 21-14.

From there, O-G lost a fumble on a kickoff, lost a fumble on a run and turned it over on downs.

And each time, the O-G defense came up with the key stop in the final eight minutes.

Offensively, O-G 6-foot-4 quarterback Kaufman led the way with 51 yards on 18 carries. He ran for a lot more, but was sacked four times, which took 33 yards off his rushing total.

In the air, Kaufman completed 5 of 11 for 124 yards and one TD.

And he played the final three quarters with a cut on the finger of his right throwing hand.

“Jay played with a torn-up hand,” Schriner said. “He had a big gash in his hand, but he’s a warrior. He played hard and ran the ball effectively in the second half. When we needed to lean on him, he was there for us.”

Kaufman said, “I followed through on a throw and caught a helmet and got a big gash on my hand.”

The game was scoreless in the first quarter, which included a 36-minute lightning delay.

O-G scored first on a 68-yard TD pass from Kaufman to Richie Knowlton with 3:14 left in the second quarter. The snap from center bounced back to Kaufman in the shotgun formation. Kaufman simply scooped it up, rolled right and fired a strike to a wide-open Knowlton down the right sideline for the TD.

“It was a fake run, then turn around and throw it deep,” Kaufman said. “It didn’t work out the best, but that’s all right.”

O-G’s Bret Llewellyn then blocked a punt by Celina punter Shawn Rose. Llewellyn hopped on the loose ball at the Celina 8.

Two plays later, Kaufman scored on a 4-yard TD keeper around the left side. That gave O-G a 13 lead with 56 seconds left before the half.

Celina got within 13-7 on a 60-yard TD sweep around the left side by Kole Murlin with 10:03 left in the third.

O-G made it 21-7 on a 15-yard TD run by Connor Niese, who finished with 59 yards on nine carries.

In the final quarter, Celina 5-8 quarterback Schwieterman went to work with his legs and his arm.

With O-G ahead, 21-14, Schwieterman converted two fourth-down and long plays on the Bulldogs’ second-last drive.

One came on an 11-yard pass to Isaac Daniel on fourth-and-9 to the Celina 49.

The other was a 10-yard run by Schwieterman up the middle on a fourth-and-6 with 3:52 left to the O-G 37.

But O-G finally made the stop on fourth-and-8 at the O-G 35 when Schwieterman went back to pass, was pressured by Llewllyn and his pass was batted down in the flat by Daniel Beemer.

“Defense, defense, defense,” Schriner said. “Our defense has been solid all year long. We put them in horrible situations all night long and to come up with a couple of fourth-down stops is huge.”

Celina’s Harter, the second-leading rusher in the WBL, was held to 47 yards on 17 carries. Murlin had 83 yards on three carries. Schwieterman ran for 71 yards on 23 carries.

