Lima area sports calendar

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a pair of monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. An open shoot is the first Saturday and Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Lima

The Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball class will be held at Bath High School, beginning the last week of September. If you are interested in becoming an OHSAA sanctioned official contact Ron Black at [email protected] or call at 567-242-4953 for more detailed information.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA Flag Football League is accepting registrations for the season for boys and girls ages 6 to 8 years old. Registration has begun and games begin Sept. 21. The fee is $25 for members and $50 nonmembers. Contact Alicia Bell for more information at 419-223-6045 or bell @limaymca.net.

GOLF

The third annual University of Northwestern Ohio men’s golf fundraiser will be held at the Hidden Creek Golf Club at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. The format is an 18-hole scramble, five man teams with one UNOH men’s player or coach part of the team. The cost is $75 per person. For more information contact Dave Kortokrax at 419-466-0148 or [email protected]

RUNS/WALKS

Bluffton

Bluffton Family Recreation has moved its traditional Labor Day 5K, to the weekend of the Bluffton Fall Festival on Sept. 24. Except for the date change, this year’s race is very similar to previous races. The race starts at 9 a.m. A kid’s fun run and walk is at 10 a.m. Age groups in the run are:14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and up. Race day registration starts for the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and for the fun run at 9:30 a.m.

Canal Days 5K

Delphos Canal Days will host a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. The race will begin and end on Second Street in Delphos. Cost is $25 if pre-registered before Aug. 26 which includes a T-shirt or $20 with no t-shirt. Students K-12 registration cost is $20/$15. Race Day registration will be available for everyone for $20 in front of First Financial Bank at 8 am with no shirt guarantee. Mugs will be awarded to top 3 finishers in each male and female age group. Forms can be down loaded at Delphos Chamber of Commerce website under Canal Days. Question please contact Carie Martz at 419-296-8114.

Kenton

The First Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Pizza lunch provided The public is invited to attend, no pre-registration is required. For more info, go to pvff.org.

Lima

The 10th annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The events for that day include: A walk beginning and ending at Coleman Behavioral Health, 799 S. Main St., Lima, traveling down to the Square and back; resource and information tables on accessible local services; musical presentations; memory quilt display; prize raffle provided by sponsors; yellow balloon release; breakfast /pizza brunch provided. A 5K run has been added this year. The 5K will begin at Coleman Behavioral Health with registration at 7 a.m and the run starting at 8 a.m. The run registration fee is $10 per person

Putnam County

The first Running with the Law Spring triathlon/5k will be held at the Four Seasons Park in Kalida at 10 a.m. Oct. 10. All proceeds to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Auxiliary to fund school and community based programs. To register go to: www.allsportsraces.com/running-with-the-law.html or allsportsraces.redpodu]ium.com/running-with-the-law. For additional information contact www.putnamsheriffrace.com or e-mail [email protected]

SOCCER

Elida

The 21st Elida Autumn Classic Soccer Tournament will be held Oct. 15-16. Registrations are now being accepted. Visit www.elidasoccer.com for registration forms and information. Contact Tournament Director Scott Cockerell [email protected] with questions.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. The .22 Rimfire Mini Palm is 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 19. MPCC matches are at 9 a.m. the second Sunday of each month through October. The Steel Challenge Pistol Shoot is at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of each month through September. Junior Handgun Matches are at 2 p.m. the third Sunday through September. High Power Rifle Matches are at 8:30 a.m. the third Sunday through September. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. Bowling pin matches are 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

VOLLEYBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA Ladies Volleyball League is accepting registrations for the season for players 16 years to adult. Games begin Oct. 11 and are from 7-11 p.m Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. Contact Alicia Bell for more information at 419-223-6045 or bell @limaymca.net.