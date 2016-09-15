Posted on by

Friday’s Lima area high school football schedule

WESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf 7 p.m.

Kenton at St. Marys 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Van Wert 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Elida 7 p.m.

Defiance at Bath 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

Bluffton at Paulding 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Crestview 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East 7 p.m.

Spencerville at Ada 7 p.m.

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Anna at New Bremen 7:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles 7:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Coldwater 7:30 p.m

Marion Local at Minster 7:30 p.m.

St. Henry at Parkway 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Upper Scioto Valley at Lehman Catholic 7 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern 7 p.m.

Ridgemont at Perry 7 p.m.

OTHERS

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer 7 p.m.

Bishop Ready at Lima Central Catholic 7 p.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic 7 p.m.

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa 7 p.m.

Springfield Shawnee at Indian Lake 7 p.m.

Arlington at Cory-Rawson 7 p.m.

