Wapak improves to 13-0 in boys golf

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta edged Liberty-Benton 165-166 to go to 13-0 on the season in boys golf. Medalist Tanner Sweede (39), Dusty Haggard (41), Jared Miller (42) and Logan Miller (43) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Wapakoneta Country Club. Wapak is 13-0 on the season.

Shawnee 5, Lima Central Catholic 1

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Indians improved to 11-1 by winning the match-play event at Shawnee Country Club. LCC fell to 7-8. Sam Reed, Keaton McKinley, Andrew Boone, Will Greeley and Drew Bullock won matches for Shawnee. Braydon Ruble won for LCC.

St. Henry 175, New Bremen 215

MINSTER — Medalist Kyle Naumann (42), Jack Romer (43), Rylee Deitsch (44) and Seth King (46) combined for the winning total. Cole Hemmelgarn led New Bremen with a 49.

Tri match

OTTAWA — Miller City (163) defeated Tinora (180) and Northern Baltimore at Pike Run Golf Club. Medalist Jacob Schimmoeller (36), Davis Lammers (39), Luke Lammers (42) and Kelvin Stechschulte (46) contributed to the winning score.

Girls golf

St. Henry 191, New Bremen 227

Medalist Kaitlyn Clune (43), Jessica Clune (48), Carina Clune (49) and Karlee Staugler (51) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Mercer County Elks. Caylie Hall led New Bremen with a 53.

NWOGGL Championships

OREGON — LCC finished seventh with a team score of 397 behind event champ Northview (340).

Meghan Mulcahy had a 94 and Lexie Evans shot a 99 to lead LCC.

Indian Lake 247, Waynesfield-Goshen 268

WAYNESFIELD — Macey Taylor (58), Taylor Mackesy (61), Belle Elliott (64) and Hayli Ulom (64) combined for the winning score at Praire View Golf Club. W-G’s Sarrissa Wallace-Ojeda was medalist with a 52.

Boys soccer

Temple Christian 4,

Allen East 2

HARROD — Temple Christian’s Seth Ward, Judah Whitman, Levi Shenk and Cameron Worsham and Allen East’s Ryan LaSure and James Metzger each had a goal.

Botkins 4 New Knoxville 0

The goal scorers’ names were not reported.

Continental 0, Bryan 0

No other information was reported about this match.

Fairlawn 6, Lincolnview 2

No other information was reported about this match.

Van Buren 2, Bluffton 0

No other information was reported about this match.

Girls soccer

Lincolnview 7, Paulding 2

Maddie Gorman and Raegan Boley had two goals each and Olivia Gorman, Adia Welch and Claira Rhoades each had one for Lincolnview.

Anna 8, Allen East 0

Rylie Edwards and Adrienne Endsley had three goals each.

Ottoville 3, Miller City 2

Lyndsay Schweller had two goals and Kasey Knippen had one for Ottoville.

Bath 1, Wapakoneta 1

Bath’s Kennedy Fagan and Wapakoneta’s Madi Lause each had a goal. Bath goalie Emily Rocca had 15 saves while Wapak counterpart Corrine Raney had three.

Kalida 4, Delphos Jefferson 2

KALIDA — Kalida’s Hannah Warn, Lauren Langhals, Bailey White and Taylor Zeller and Delphos Jefferson’s Kendall Marquiss and Maddie McConnahea each had a goal.

Girls tennis

Wapakoneta 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

OTTAWA — Singles players Madison Watt, Allie Zofkie and Cassidy Hughes and the doubles teams of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder and Lauren Snider and Madison Schroeder all won.

Elida 3, Kenton 2

ELIDA — Singles player Annie Sayoto and the doubles teams of Kate Foster and Angalena Wright and Madalyn Schomber and Whitney Wise won for Elida. Singles players MyKaela Schriber and Abby Hartshorn won for Kenton.

St. Marys 5, Defiance 0

ST. MARYS — Singles players Clare Caywood, Hanna Felver and Jennifer Brown and the doubles teams of Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher and Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke won.

Shawnee 5, Bath 0

Singles players Alotus Wei, Sanjana Rajasekaran and Whitney Baxter and the doubles teams of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu and Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee all won.

Match time

gets changed

KALIDA — The Delphos St. John’s match at Kalida will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday instead of 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Celina 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

The Bulldogs won 22-25, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 15-13. Brooke Kleman had four aces and 20 digs, Taylor Alt had 16 kills, Emily Annesser had 12 kills, 18 assists and 11 digs, Jordan Alt had six blocks and Kendra Kahle had 18 assists for O-G. Celina’s stats were not reported by deadline.

Lima Central Catholic 3,

Bluffton 0

The Thunderbirds won 25-17, 25-15, 25-15. Victoria Lauck had nine digs, Mornay McBroom had four blocks, Ava Nieman had eight kills, Courtney Hahn had 20 assists and Ava Nieman had 10 aces for LCC. Bluffton’s Haley Baker had 18 digs and seven kills.

Wapakoneta 3, Elida 1

The Redskins won 26-28, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12. Sarah Pothast had 21 kills and six solo blocks, Mackenzie Lange had 35 assists and 11 digs, Allison Harrod had 17 digs and seven kills and Emma Miller had 15 digs and four 4 aces for Wapak. Mallory Etzler had four aces and eight kills, Becca Tschuor had seven kills, Lindsay Brocklehurst had 14 digs and Isabelle Shrider had 13 digs for Elida.

Temple Christian 3,

Upper Scioto Valley 1

Temple Christian won 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15. Kaitlyn Sutton had eight kills, six assists and 19 digs, Heather Goliver had four aces, eight kills and 14 digs and Madelyn Crawford had six aces and 12 digs for Temple Christian.

Ottoville 3, Wayne Trace 1

HAVILAND — Ottoville improved to 9-0 with a 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13 victory. Bridget Landin had 23 kills and 12 digs, Brynn Hanneman had seven blocks and Alexis Thorbahn had 41 assists and 16 digs for Ottoville.

St. Henry 3, Minster 2

The Redskins won 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 14-25, 15-5. Rosie Westerbeck had eight kills, Hayley Baumer had 25 assists and Paige Purdy had 20 digs for the Wildcats.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Waynesfield-Goshen 0

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman Catholic won 15-13, 25-20, 25-9. No other information was reported about this match by deadline.

Pandora-Gilboa 4,

Continental 1

P-G won 25-10, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15. No individual stats were reported.

Ada 3, Crestview 1

CONVOY — The Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-17, 25-8. Melina Woods had 23 kills and 19 digs and Maddie Gossard had six aces and 23 assists for Ada. Katie McClure had seven digs and four kills, Ally McCoy had seven kills, Lexi Gregory had five kills and nine digs, Abby Bagley had 19 assists and Lyvia Black had 12 digs for Crestview.

Shawnee 3, Van Wert 1

The Indians won 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13. Olivia Brock had 19 assists and seven digs, Emily Allen had 20 assists, Norah Painter had 16 kills and 17 digs and Hailey Manuel had 12 kills and six blocks for Shawnee.

Lincolnview 3, Allen East 0

The Lancers won 25-17, 25-18, 26-24. Alana Williams had three aces, 10 kills and 15 digs and MaKenna Klausing had 12 kills for Lincolnview.

Defiance 3, Bath 1

The Bulldogs won 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20. Kennedy Metcalf had 12 kills and eight blocks, Abby Cosart had 24 assists and Amanda Parks had 11 digs for Bath.

Colleges

Women’s golf

LCC grad part

of record efforts

CARMEL, Ind. — Lima Central Catholic graduate Shelby Warner led the University of Findlay to a record-breaking round during the final day of competition at the Indianapolis Fall Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at the Prairie View Golf Club.

The Oilers posted a school record-breaking team score of 293, bettering the old mark of 297 that was set last season during the NCAA Division II National Championship. Their final round score, coupled with their 302 Monday, enabled them to finish in a tie for third place at the event.

Findlay’s 36-hole score of 595 (302, 283) was also good enough to establish a new school record. The score eclipsed the 602 shot by the Oilers last year at the NCAA Division II National Championship. Dallas Baptist won the tournament with a two-round score of 585 (300, 285) while Indianapolis took second with a 587 (290, 297). The Oilers tied Tarleton State (300, 295) for third.

Warner, a senior, kicked off her final year with the Oilers by tieing Marie Coors of St. Leo for runner-up honors at the event with a 1-under par score of 143, the second-lowest 36-hole score in school history. Warner posted a 1-over par score of 73 in the opening round before carding a 2-under par score of 70 on day two, the fourth-lowest mark in program history. Indianapolis’ Katharina Keilich was the event medalist at 3-under-par 141.

