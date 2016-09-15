Shawnee edges O-G 1-0

GLANDORF – Shawnee’s Bella Fusillo gave the Indians the only goal they would need with 11:19 left on the clock.

After that, it was up to the stingy Shawnee defense.

Fusillo’s goal provided Shawnee with a 1-0 girls soccer victory Thursday night over Ottawa-Glandorf at the O-G Athletic Complex.

“This was a lot of heart,” Shawnee coach Caroline O’Brien said. “This was about pride.”

Shawnee is 4-2-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the Western Buckeye League. O-G is 4-3-2, 2-2 in the WBL.

“This is incredible,” Fusillo said.

Fusillo’s goal came off a pass from freshman forward Tessa Jordan in the right corner. Fusillo settled the ball on her left foot 16-yards out and chipped a high shot over O-G goalkeeper Cassie Schroeder’s head and into the back of the net.

“Tessa played it out to me and all I had to do was finish,” Fusillo said. “That’s the easy part. That’s (a high chip shot) kind of my weird thing. I chip it up, naturally.”

Added Caroline O’Brien, “Tessa was able to serve it into Bella and it was a beautiful finish. It’s a great win.”

The Indians went into a full defensive mode for the final 10 minutes and survived a number of close calls.

The Shawnee defense turned back two corner kicks and a furious O-G offense barrage in the final 30 seconds.

The best chance the Titans had at the end came with close to a minute left when Kadie Hempfling came flying in with a sliding shot off a loose ball in the middle of the 18-yard box.

Shawnee goalkeeper Nikole McPheron ran out of her goalbox and in one motion, dove and blocked Hempfling’s sliding shot from about 12-yards out just as it left her foot.

“I saw her coming in and I knew if I didn’t go out, it was going to go in,” McPheron said. “If I would have waited, it would have been a whole different game.”

O-G had plenty of quality shots, including seven shots from midfielder Lexi Schroeder. O-G outshot Shawnee, 21-10.

But the senior McPheron turned away shot after line-drive shot. She finished the night with 14 saves.

O-G coach Allison Schroeder was pleased with her team’s effort down the stretch.

“If we could play the last two minutes for a full 80 minutes, that would be fantastic,” she said. “Because then, we wouldn’t find ourselves behind.

And we’ve been having to play catch up quite a bit this year.”

O-G first team all-WBL goalkeeper Schroeder had five saves.

Both goalkeepers made a leaping tip save to knock the ball up and over the crossbar.

Shawnee first team all-WBL sweeper Alaina Behnke anchored the defense in front of her, which included Madi Mason. It was Mason who followed Hempfling (eight goals) all over the field and held her to three shots.

“I gave props to our whole back line and Nik our goalkeeper,” O’Brien said. “She came up big with some huge saves, especially that diving save at the end. And Alaina (Behnke) swept everything in the back. And Madi Mason, our freshman defender, we had to mark on Kadie Hempfling, who is a physical player. But Madi’s (all) heart and she can play with the best of them.”

Added McPheron, “It was probably the most intense minutes of my life where you don’t know what was going to happen.”

Fusillo scores goal for Indians

By Tom Usher [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.