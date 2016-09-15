Lima area girls high school golf capsules

Allen East

Division: II

Roster includes: Kasey Meyer, Stephanie LaRotunda, Kayla LaRotunda

Bluffton

Division: II

Coach: Nicholas Rackley

Years as coach, record: 1, 6-1

Last year: 6-1

Returning letterwinners: Kayleigh Coughlan (Sr.), Alivia Koenig (Soph.), Kennedy Coughlan (Soph.), Mara Minning (Soph.), Natasha Smith (Sr.).

Promising newcomers: Lily Shadle (Soph.)

Coach’s season outlook: With many returning players this year we hope to improve on the great record we had last year and make a lasting impression on Division II girls golf. The ladies are fired up and focused to make a run to districts this year, and possibly farther. We look forward to see where this season will take us.

Celina

Coach: Kelsey Johns

Division: I

Years as coach: 4

Last year: 1-8 (third in Western Buckeye League Invitational)

Returning letterwinners: Katelyn Sweeney (Sr.), Aliyah Glass (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Madelynn Sudhoff (Fr.), Riley Miller (Jr.), Emma Sweeney (Fr.), Aisha Saleem (Fr.)

Coach’s analysis: We stay focused and keep a positive attitude. Need to work on consistency within our strokes.

Fort Recovery

Division: II

Coach: Joe Bruns

Last year: 27-16 (4-3 in Midwest Athletic Conference)

Returning letterwinners: Emily Bruns (Sr.), Elli Keller

Coach’s season outlook: This will be a rebuilding season.

Indian Lake

Division: II

Coach: Wes Hall

Years as coach: 2

Roster includes: Macey Taylor (Fr.), Hayli Ulom (Fr.), Taylor Mackesy (Soph.), Belle Elliott (Soph.)

Coach’s season outlook: We are getting better at having a short memory from hole to hole. One good or bad score doesn’t need to interfere with moving on to the next hole. We are excited to field a girls golf team this year. We are very young and new to the game of golf. We are learning how to build stamina, play effectively near the greens and the rules of the game.

Leipsic

Division: II

Coach: Kevin Brandt

Roster includes: Hannah Goedde (Sr.), Lillian Kamphaus (Sr.), Grace Rigel (Jr.), Morgan Kamphaus (Fr.)

Coach’s season outlook: Our girls will play in most of our boys’ matches. We have a long way to go and will have to mature quickly if we are to compete in the two tough leagues (Putnam County and Blanchard Valley Conference) we play in.

Lima Central Catholic

Division: II

Coach: Dan Reinicke

Career record: 778-168

Last year: Finished fifth in sectional.

Returning letterwinners: Lexie Evans (Sr.), Callie Koenig (Jr.), Hannah Garver (Soph.), Meghan Mulcahy (Soph.), Riley Smith (Soph.)

Promising newcomers: Lauren Stull (Soph.), Alivia Contini (Fr.)

Coach’s season outlook: We need to be more consistent in our play and scoring. With five experienced players returing, we anticipate a return to the district tournament after a one year absence.

Lima Senior

Division: I

Coach: Vince Holiday, first year

Returning letterwinners: Reilie Lyons (Jr.)

Coach’s season outlook: We have no expectations but to have fun and learn this lifetime activity.

Lincolnview

Division: II

Coach: Brad Doidge, 26th season coaching boys and girls combined

Last year: 46-22 (second at sectional, 11th at district)

Returning letterwinners: Makenzie Kraft (Sr.), Macala Ashbaugh (Sr.), McKenzie Davis (Sr.), Marissa Miller (Jr.)

Promising newcomers: Shiann Kraft (Fr.)

Coach’s season outlook: We are very competitive and work hard. After returning to the girls program five years ago, Lincolnview has been to the district tournament four out of five years. I expect another tournament run this season and we want to be competitive in all tournaments and matches.

New Bremen

Division: II

Coach: Mike Holdren, 7th season

Last year: 4-8 (5th in MAC, ninth in sectional)

Returning letterwinners: Claire McClurg (Jr.), Marcella Travis (Jr.), Caylie Hall (Soph.), Amy Balster (Soph.)

Promising newcomers: Katlyn Broerman (Soph.), Sara Parker (Fr.), Cassie Stachler (Fr.), Lydia Newbauer (Soph.), Alli Jo Wilker (Fr.)

Coach’s season outlook: The girls are all working hard to earn playing time. This group has very high potential. We will be competitive this year but still young with no seniors.

Parkway

Division: II

Coach: Teri Samples, first year

Last year: 2-11 (finished seventh in Midwest Athletic Conference)

Returning letterwinners: Margaret Houts (Sr.), Haylee Stukey (Soph.)

Promising newcomers; Mecaylah Hesse (Soph.), Lauren Henderson (Soph.), Autumn Ellis (Fr.), Emma Gause (Fr.)

Coach’s season outlook: It is a fresh start for the Parkway girls golf program with the addition of four new players this season.

Shawnee

Division: I

Coach: Penny Spainhower

Years as coach: 1, 6-10

Last year: 6-10 (second in Western Buckeye League Invitational)

Returning letterwinners: Sarah Cornell (Sr.), Megan Spainhower (Jr.), Raegan Wheeler (Jr.), Taylor Burgess (Soph.), Jeanna Fullom (Soph.), Grace Rhodes (Soph.).

Promising newcomers: Morgan Altenbach (Soph.), Bailey Gillen (Sr.)

Coach’s analysis: We strike the ball well and have more control than last season. We have to learn to let go of bad shots/holes. Mental toughness is the key to an outstanding season for us.

St. Henry

Division: II

Coach: Gary Broering, third year (21-5)

Last year: 12-2 (second in MAC)

Returning letterwinners: Jessica Clune (Sr.), Carina Clune (Sr.), Kaitlyn Clune (Sr.), Karlee Staugler (Jr.), Allyson Hemmelgarn (Jr.)

Coach’s season outlook: The St. Henry girls practice really well. The girls spend a lot of time in the offseason working on their game. We have girls that drive the ball well, but we need to work on driving the ball in play.

Wapakoneta

Division: I

Coach: David Acheson

Years as coach, record: 1, 12-1 (won WBL Invitational)

Last year: 12-1

Promising newcomers: Ali Wayman (Jr.), Madison Bowman (Jr.), Allison Kohlfieser (Soph.), Alyssa McDorman (Soph.), Addie Place (Soph.), Olivia Place (Fr.).

Coach’s season outlook: We have six players that are working very hard. … As with every team we need to work a lot on our short game, chipping and putting. We are very proud of the way these girls have worked this year and they are starting to think golf when out on the course.

Waynesfield-Goshen

Division: II

Coach: Jessica Whittaker, first year

Returning letterwinners: Sarissa Wallace-Ojeda (Jr.), Cynthia Sheldon (Jr.), Emily Walters (Sr.)

Promising newcomers: Kayla Caster (Sr.), Olivia Rolston (Jr.)

Coach’s season outlook: My players do an amazing job at staying positive when they are faced with difficult situations where they are competing against better and more experienced teams. We have a team goal of continuing to learn about the game of golf, persevere and stay positive during the difficult moments where we might not be the most experienced team out there on the course. However, most importantly, we are out there to have fun and learn about mental toughness.