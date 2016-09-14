Wapak improves to 11-1 in girls tennis

WAPAKONETA — The host Redskins improved to 11-1 on the season with a 5-0 victory Wednesday against Sidney.

Singles players Madison Watt, Cassidy Hughes and Madison Schroeder and the doubles teams of Kate Henderson and MaKayla Schroeder and Lauren Klopfenstein and Lauren Snider all won as the host Redskins improved to 11-1 on the season.

Bath 5, Lima Senior 0

Singles players Kylee Morris, Charis Barnes and Cady Carman and the doubles teams of Nancy Stechschulte and Fayme Gandhi and Kami Tomlinson and Katie Mulholland all won.

Bluffton 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

BLUFFTON — Singles players Julianna Hotmire, Kate Wright and Lucie Fett all won for Bluffton. The O-G doubles teams of Kristen Ellerbrock and Chelsea Padroski and Lindsey Schneeg and Addy Schmiedebusch also won.

Lima Central Catholic 4, Elida 1

LIMA — Singles players Olivia Kesner, Anna Janowski and Maddie Brinkman and the doubles team of Maddie Moore and Kenya Manley-Banks won for LCC at Collett Street Courts. Elida’s Madalyn Schomber and Whitney Wise also won.

Volleyball

Columbus Grove 3, Miller City 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 to improve to 5-3. Lauren Birkemeier had seven kills and 11 digs, Renee Schroeder had three blocks, Rylee Sybert had nine assists, Danielle Caudill had 10 digs and Kayla Reynolds had six aces for Grove. Sofie VanWezel had six aces, Makenna Ricker had four kills and 10 digs, Abbey Schroeder had 14 digs and Brittany Kuhlman had 12 assists for Miller City (1-8).

Pandora-Gilboa 3,

Cory-Rawson 0

RAWSON — P-G won 25-8, 25-8, 25-12. Paige Fenstermaker had 15 kills, Kayla Ferguson had 11 digs and Addie Diller had 23 assists for Pandora-Gilboa (6-4).

McComb 3, Leipsic 0

The Vikings lost 25-19, 25-22, 25-19. Hayley Heitmeyer had 11 kills, Selena Loredo had 26 assists and Mindy Ellerbrock had 22 digs for Leipsic.

Match time

gets changed

HAVILAND — The Ottoville at Wayne Trace varsity match, originally scheduled for 6 tonight has been moved to a junior varsity start time of 5:30 p.m.

Boys golf

NWC tri match

LIMA — Spencerville (165) had the low round against Columbus Grove (173) and Ada (252) at the par-35 Springbrook Golf Club. Medalist Gavin Harmon (38), Ethan Harmon (39), Brian Wood (42), Collin Davis (46) and Alex Gallman (46) combined for the winning score. Grove’s Jacob Oglesbee (41) and Ada’s Taylor Ramey (58) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

NWC tri match

Lincolnview (181) defeated Allen East (185) and Delphos Jefferson (194). Ryan Moody (42), Joshah Rager (44), Nick Moytcka (47) and Reece Farmer (48) combined for the winning score. Allen East’s Grant Whitley was medalist with a 41. Andrew Foust led Delphos Jeff with a 44.

Girls golf

Leipsic vs. Allen East

HARROD — Leipsic finished with a team score of 218. Allen East did not have enough players for a team score. Leipsic’s Lily Kamphaus and Grace Rigel and Allen East’s Kasey Meyer all shot 54 to share medalist honors.

Colleges

Women’s s0ccer

ONU 1, Denison 0

ADA — Anna Niemeyer led the No. 24-ranked Ohio Northern as it defeated Denison in Granville at Barclay-Thomsen Field.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-0-0 overall, while the Big Red fell to 2-3-1.

Niemeyer scored the lone goal in the seventh minute as she received a pass from Rose Nienaber and beat the goalie from 12 yards out.

Men’s cross country

ONU ranked

No. 32 in nation

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 32 in the first weekly United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III poll.

The Polar Bears received 34 points in the voting after being ranked No. 33 with 34 points in the preseason poll.

North Central (Ill.) remains in the top spot with 278 points and six first place votes.

Volleyball

UNOH 3, Marygrove 0

LIMA — The Racers won 25-11, 25-10, 27-25. Kendall Stoll had 12 kills, Kayleigh Hulst had 16 assists and Tainà Soranzo had 11 digs for UNOH (9-8).

Men’s soccer

Ohio Northern 0,

Ohio Wesleyan 0

DELAWARE — The visiting ninth-ranked Polar Bears moved to 6-0-1 overall, while the No. 14 Bishops moved to 4-1-1. ONU goalkeeper Dean McNeil recorded six saves.

Otterbein 2, Bluffton 0

WESTERVILLE — Matt Hardman-Zimmerman had eight saves in goal for Bluffton.

Women’s golf

LCC grad part

of record efforts

CARMEL, Ind. — Lima Central Catholic graduate Shelby Warner led the University of Findlay to a record-breaking round during the final day of competition at the Indianapolis Fall Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at the Prairie View Golf Club.

The Oilers posted a school record-breaking team score of 293, bettering the old mark of 297 that was set last season during the NCAA Division II National Championship. Their final round score, coupled with their 302 Monday, enabled them to finish in a tie for third place at the event.

Findlay’s 36-hole score of 595 (302, 283) was also good enough to establish a new school record. The score eclipsed the 602 shot by the Oilers last year at the NCAA Division II National Championship. Dallas Baptist won the tournament with a two-round score of 585 (300, 285) while Indianapolis took second with a 587 (290, 297). The Oilers tied Tarleton State (300, 295) for third.

Warner, a senior, kicked off her final year with the Oilers by tieing Marie Coors of St. Leo for runner-up honors at the event with a 1-under par score of 143, the second-lowest 36-hole score in school history. Warner posted a 1-over par score of 73 in the opening round before carding a 2-under par score of 70 on day two, the fourth-lowest mark in program history. Indianapolis’ Katharina Keilich was the event medalist at 3-under-par 141.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.