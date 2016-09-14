NWC opens with big match-up

The Northwest Conference opens play this week with a bang.

Many of the top teams in the league square off but perhaps the biggest confrontation comes when Delphos Jefferson (2-1) travels to Allen East (3-0) in this early week four match-up.

Delphos Jefferson comes into this game ranked 17th overall in the initial Division VI Associated Press high school football poll with its lone loss coming to state powerhouse Coldwater in week two where the Wildcats lost a 20-6 decision.

Allen East comes into the game with a 3-0 record. The Mustangs edged a tough Van Buren squad 27-26 in their season opener and then steamrolled past a young Perry squad and overwhelmed an undermanned Waynesfield-Goshen team. In its first three games, Allen East has outscored its opponents 121-59.

Allen East head coach Mike Abbey said even though he does not like to look past anyone, the Delphos Jeff game is one that the Mustangs have eyed after their week one win.

“There is definitely a rivalry between us,” Abbey said. “The last couple of weeks have been games we should have won on paper so we have been looking forward to this game the last couple of weeks. We have been gearing up for this game the last couple of weeks and after week one this was the big star on the schedule.”

Jefferson head coach Chris Sommers said he is treating this as another “big” game because he considers all games to be on the same level and this week’s match-up is no exception.

“This doesn’t feel like the first big game we have had this year,” Sommers said. “We feel like every week is a pretty big week and we feel like we are pretty battled tested at this point. We obviously know Allen East is a very good football team so we look at this to see where we are at this point in the season. We know it is going to be a challenge and our players are looking forward to it.”

In its first three games, Allen East has shown a more balanced approach to its offense than in past years with the development of senior signal caller Spencer Miller.

Miller is second in passing in the NWC with a quarterback rating of 199.16. The Mustang field general is 23 of 40 for 471 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“We have improved our passing game,” Abbey said. “Our quarterback (Miller) is back for his second year as the starting quarterback and he has done a great job learning the offense all summer and his understanding has us so much better. We have the capability of throwing the ball deep and our athletes on the outside are very good and can get deep.”

Abbey continued by saying Miller is an exceptional athlete who has the run-pass option available at all times and this makes him even more dangerous when he is scrambling out of the pocket.

“He can make a negative into a positive just like that,” Abbey said.

The Mustangs’ main man on offense is running back Caleb Smelcer. The versatile senior playmaker has rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries, averaging 10.2 yards a carry, with three touchdowns. As a receiver Smelcer has caught 14 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

Also coming out of the backfield for the Mustangs is fullback Brent Wilson who has rushed for 148 yards for two touchdowns.

“They are 3-0 for a reason,” Sommers said. “They are a good team led by their quarterback Spencer Miller. They have a very big play threat in Caleb Smelcer and I really like their fullback Wilson. I think he runs the ball really well.

Sommers added that with the passing element making the Mustangs more balanced makes them even more “dangerous that present a lot of challenges.”

Sommers said against such a well-balanced team the No. 1 thing the Wildcats have to do to contain Allen East is to tackle.

“We have to make sure we tackle and make sure a lot of people go to the ball,” Sommers said. “Obviously we need to take away the big play and put them in some third and long situations and really just not allow them to sustain drive after drive,” Sommers said.

Even though the Mustangs have had a lot of success on offense, Abbey added the team’s offensive line needs to continue to work hard especially facing the Jefferson defensive line that the Allen East head coach said is one of the best in the area.

“Their four down linemen are outstanding,” Abbey said. “Probably the best four we will see all year. I think in the last two games we are not sure if we saw a blitz so if they are not blitzing they are relying on those four guys to put pressure on the quarterback.

“Their defense scares the crap out of me and it is scary and coach Sommers has had our number defensively,” Abbey said. “We have not scored a lot of points against them.”

Among NWC schools, Allen East is second in first downs (52), third in total yards (1,119) and sixth in yards rushing (648).

While Delphos Jeff must deal with the Mustangs’ potent offense, Allen East will be gearing up for one of the best one-two running punches in the area.

Jefferson’s vaunted wing-T offense, featuring the durable duo of Brenan Auer and Hunter Binkley, will be the main focus of Allen East’s defense. For the season, the pair have combined for 756 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We have to stop their wing-T,” Abbey said. “We’ve got to hold onto the football and stop their running attack,” Abbey said. “If we can get them out of their wing-T and doing some of their different things that they have to get to when that stuff is not working that is a benefit to us.”

Even though Sommers said the running game is the Wildcats’ foundation, he does not consider the offense to be one dimensional. Jefferson quarterback Jace Stockwell is 17 of 23 for 350 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions on the year.

“We have the capabilities to throw the football but we also focus on the identity of our team which is to be a physical run team.” Sommers said. “We need to be physical and get our run game going. We need to take advantage of every possession and score when we get in the red zone. Really our game play doesn’t change from team to team. We are going to run the football. We need to do that here to be successful as well.”

Among NWC schools, Jefferson ranks first in first downs (55), total yards (1,221) and second in yards rushing (871) behind Spencerville.

Allen East’s defense ranks sixth in the league in total yards allowed (856) but second in yards rushing allowed (198).

Jefferson’s defense is ranked third in total yards allowed (597) and fourth in the league in yards rushing allowed (284).

Allen East’s defense will have its hands full trying to stop the Wildcats running game but Abbey said this defense, under the guidance of Cam Staley the past two years, has really been more aggressive than in past years.

“His defense is always pressuring and coming from different angles at all times and it is very confusing for offenses,” said Abbey.

Both teams come into the game with confidence for different reasons.

Abbey said even though they lost to Jefferson last year, 20-7, the returners realized they could compete against the Wildcats.

“We have the confidence we can play with the caliber of a team like Jefferson.,” Abbey said. “We played them as well as anybody during the season last year and we think we can do that again. Maybe the difference is that we have the confidence to go compete.”

For Jefferson, its confidence comes from engaging in the highly competitive match up against Coldwater.

“”We felt we were able to go into a big game with a strong opponent and play well and be competitive in that ball game,” Sommers said. “Coldwater is as good as it gets obviously and I think our team took away a lot of confidence from that game because for the most part we have a pretty inexperienced team.”

Other NWC games: Not to be overlooked in the NWC is the match-up between Crestview (3-0) and Columbus Grove (2-1). Crestview is coming off a 42-0 drubbing of Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove is coming of a 47-27 loss to Patrick Henry, ranked No. 7 in the state.

Another big match-up features Spencerville (2-1) traveling to Ada (2-1). The Bearcats, after losing their first game have won two straight, and are coming off a big 49-0 win over Holgate. Ada comes into the game after a big 35-13 over Lima Central Catholic.

Bluffton (2-1), fresh off a 14-0 win over Fort Loramie, will travel to Paulding (1-2). The Panthers are looking to build off their 38-20 win over Antwerp.

Western Buckeye League

Unbeaten Wapakoneta (3-0, 2-0 WBL) will face Elida (2-1, 1,0 WBL). Wapakoneta is coming off a big 31-10 victory against Kenton and Elida got back on the the winning track with a 48-16 win over Defiance.

St. Marys (3-0, 2-0 WBL), which defeated Shawnee (0-3, 0-2 WBL) will face Kenton (1-2, 1-1 WBL). Ottawa-Glandorf (3-0, 2-0) will take on Celina (2-1, 2-0 WBL) which beat Bath (1-2, 0-2 WBL). Bath will face Defiance (0-3, 0-2 WBL).

Lima Senior

The Spartans (2-1) are coming off a tough 35-28 loss to Springfield and the road does not get easier as they open Three Rivers Athletic Conference play with Toledo Whitmer (2-1), Whitmer has a 29-20 win over Walsh Jesuit in week one and then 29-7 lost to Novi Detroit Catholic Central. Last week, Whitmer beat up on Perrysburg 52-24.

In the victory over Perrysburg, Whitmer amassed 411 yards of total offense. Panthers running back Malik Moore rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Riley Keller completed 9 of 13 passes for 275 yards and Nick Witcher hauled in four catches for 189 yards, including a 72-yard pass play.

Lima Central Catholic

The T-Birds (0-3) will try to get their first win when they battle Columbus Bishop Ready (1-2) who are ranked fifth in Division IV state poll. Ready opened its season with a win over Whitehall 39-25 and then lost to Briggs 24-21 in week two. Last week, Cincinnati Hills cruised past Ready 49-7.

Delphos St. John’s

The Blue Jays (2-1, 1-0 Midwest Athletic Conference), fresh off a 46-30 win over Minster, will have their hands’ full when they travel to Versalles (2-1). Versailles had a week one win over Celina, 13-7, followed by a week two loss to Valley View, 35-0. Versailles rebounded with a 20-12 win over Anna last week.

In the Jays’ win over Minster, Jake Youngpeter rushed for 184 yards on 16 carries and Aaron Reindel had 131 yards on 30 carries. Youngpeter was also 7 of 11 for 108 yards.

Northwest Central Conference

Perry (1-2), after losing to Montpelier 54-29 last week, will open NWCC play with Ridgemont (2-1). The Golden Gophers are coming off a heartbreaking 21-20 to Mount Gilead. Ridgemont’s Cameron Smith had 200 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.

Waynesfield-Goshen (0-3) will try to garner its first victory when it battles Hardin Northern (0-3). The Polar Bears are coming off a 35-6 loss to Danbury. The Tigers are coming off a 33-13 loss to Allen East.

Upper Scioto Valley (1-2) travels to Lehman Catholic (1-2). USV is coming off a 56-24 loss to Indian Lake and Lehman posted a big 63-14 win over Graham for its first victory. Lehman has lost to Fort Recovery and Minster.

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1

