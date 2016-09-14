Former city champs Crockett, Burkholder going into Golf Hall of Fame

Three golfers and a local business are this year’s inductees into the Lima-Allen County Golf Hall of Fame.

Former Shawnee High School teammates Tim Crockett and Todd Burkholder, who combined for six Lima men’s city golf championships, former area club pro and course owner Ray LaGoy Jr. and Longmeier Printing and Advertising make up the Hall of Fame’s 2016 class.

Crockett won four Lima city men’s match play championships in 1980, 1981, 1983 and 1984. He also won the Dr Pepper tournament three times.

He was an All-American golfer at the University of Arkansas after achieving that same honor at Palm Beach Junior College.

Burkholder, was on two Shawnee High School state qualifying teams along with Crockett, won the men’s city match play tournament in 1996 and 2004, won the Dr Pepper tournament in 1992, 1993 and 1994, and has been Lost Creek club champion five times.

LaGoy was the club pro at Lost Creek from 1957-1967 and was the owner of Whispering Oaks Golf Club from 1967-1984. He is also being recognized for his support of the Lima Junior Golf Association.

Longmeier Printing and Advertising is being honored for donating printing and materials for the Lima Junior Golf Association and the Lima-Allen County Golf Hall of Fame.

The new members will be honored with a banquet on Oct. 8 at the Shawnee Country Club.

Todd Burkholder watches hit tee shot on the 12th hole during the Lima City Men's Golf tournament held at Shawnee Country Club on Sunday. RICHARD PARRISH / The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Burky-2.jpg Todd Burkholder watches hit tee shot on the 12th hole during the Lima City Men's Golf tournament held at Shawnee Country Club on Sunday. RICHARD PARRISH / The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Crockett-2.jpg