Bath girls, Lincolnview boys win at Elida cross country invitational

ELIDA — The Bath girls and Lincolnview boys won team titles Tuesday at the Elida Invitational.

The Wildkittens finished with a team score of 52 followed by Lincolnview (54), Ottawa-Glandorf (69), Delphos St. John’s (80) and Kenton (90).

Bath’s Charis Barnes won the girls race with a time of 21:43.76 followed by teammate Emma Deters (22:06.68), Lincolnview’s Rylee Byrne (22:10.59), Alene Looser (22:19.9), Victoria Snyder (22:25.78), Bath’s Quinlyn Conley (22:30.51), Breece Rohr of Delphos St. John’s (22:30.88), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Mia Fonte (22:40.07), Caroline Kopack of Delphos St. John’s (22:54.89) and O-G’s Maggie Rump (22:43.01) rounding out the top 10.

Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker won the boys race in 16:08.31 followed by Lincolnview’s Karter Tow (17:13.16), Austin Elick (17:22.56), Jacob Keysor (17:29.47), Lima Senior’s Kyius Simpson (17:47.94), Lincolnview’s Tracey West (17:52.99), Elida’s Aidan Kruse (17:56.69), Bath’s Vincent Abrams (17:58.39) and O-G’s Brent Siefker (18:21.36) and Le;on Palomo (18:26.44) completed the top 10.

Lincolnview finished with 26 points followed by O-G (93), Elida (110), Kenton (129), Ottoville (129), Bath (133), Delphos St. John’s (149), Lima Senior (165) and Allen East (243). Kenton won the tiebreaker against Ottoville by having the better sixth-place finisher.

Boys golf

Shawnee 167, Defiance 182

SHAWNEE TOWHSHIP — Medalist Sam Reed (36), Keaton McKinley (38), Will Greeley (45) and Drew Bullock (48) combined for the winning score at the par-36 Shawnee Country Club. Shawnee is now 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the Western Buckeye League.

Tri match

Kalida (160) defeated Miller City (181) and Ottawa-Glandorf (184) at Country Acres. Medalist Jeff Knueve (38), Josh Klausing (40), Christian Nartker (40) and Trent Siebeneck (42) combined for the winning score. O-G’s Austin Radcliff (40) and Miller City’s Davis Lammers and Kalvin Stechschulte (44 each) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Wapakoneta 165, Indian Lake 195

BELLEFONTAINE — Medalists Logan Miller and Tanner Sweede (38 each), Jared Miller (42) and Dusty Haggard (47) combined for the winning score at the par 36 Cherokee Hills. George Lones led Indian Lake with a 41.

Delphos St. John’s 157,

Versailles 169

DELPHOS — Medalist Derek Klausing (37), Austin Lucas (38), Adam Gerker (38) and Grant Csukker (44) combined for the winning score at the par-35 Delphos Country Club.

New Knoxville 197,

Fort Recovery 198

MINSTER — Robert Egbert shot with a 45 and Ray Newton a 47 to lead the Rangers, who are now 2-7 overall and 5-28 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Patrick Henry 187, Leipsic 208

OTTAWA — Tyler Goedde led Leipsic with a 46.

NWC quad match

Paulding (172) had the low score among Columbus Grove (180), Delphos Jefferson (185) and Crestview (202) in a Northwest Conference match.

Medalist Cole Heller (41), Westan Phlipot (42), Ethan Dominique (43) and Isaac Baldwin and Cade McGarvey (46 each) combined for the winning score. Delphos Jefferson’s Andrew Foust (43), Columbus Grove’s Jacob Oglesbee (44) and Crestview’s Colton Lautzenheiser (44) had the low scores for their respective schools.

Boys soccer

Lima Senior 5, Oregon Clay 1

LIMA — Caden Fry and Tyler Lesh each had two goals and teammate Colton Fry had one at Spartan Stadium. Sam Sharik had a pair of assists.

Allen East 3, Spencerville 2

HARROD — Allen East’s Brayden Newland, Malachi Blakma, and Ethan Grant and Spencerville’s Chandler Kahle and Gage Sellers all had goals.

Celina 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

GLANDORF — Brennen Piper and Austin Hines had two goals each and Smalley scored one for Celina. Ethan White and Bryce Schroeder each had a goal for O-G.

Shawnee 5, Van Wert 1

VAN WERT — Jackson Schaaf and Alvero Aguilar each scored two goals and teammate Trent Ward had one. Brandon Hernandez had the host Cougars’ goal.

Bluffton 6, Lincolnview 0

Trevor Bunch, Douglas Nester, Eli Bourassa, Jackson Steinmetz, Noah Fredritz and Luke Young all had goals. Young also had three assists.

Fort Jennings 7, Paulding 0

The goal scorers’ names were not reported by deadline.

Girls soccer

Bluffton 4, Allen East 1

Sarah Theisen had all of Bluffton’s goals. Jade Meyer had Allen East’s goal.

Lehman Catholic 11,

Delphos St. John’s 0

DELPHOS — The names of the goal scorers were not reported.

Spencerville 8, Paulding 2

The goal scorers’ names were not reported.

Girls golf

Bellefontaine 162, Shawnee 173

BELLEFONTAINE — Megan Spainhower led Shawnee with a 38 at the par 35 Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Findlay 173, LCC 189

LIMA — Meghan Mulcahy led LCC at the par 36 Oaks Golf Cluf with a 46.

Volleyball

Ada 3, Paulding 0

ADA — The Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-18, 25-19. Ada’s Melina Woods set a school record with 26 kills and also had 16 digs and seven blocks. Teammates Maddie Gossard had 21 assists and six aces. Megan Tope had 13 digs, Abbie English had nine assists and Cassidy Posey had 10 kills for Paulding.

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

The Wildcats won 24-26, 19-25, 20-25. Ally Angstmann had 15 killsa and 17 digs, Shania Taylor had 17 digs and Madi Howell had 31 assists for St. Marys. Jordyn Heitbrink had 16 kills, Carly Barhorst had five blocks, Hayley Baumer had 28 assists and Paige Purdy had 20 digs for Minster.

Bluffton 3,

Delphos Jefferson 0

The Pirates won 25-19, 25-16, 25-22. Andie Schmutz had 25 assists, Haley Baker had nine kills and 16 digs, Emily Stratton had 19 digs and Emily Metzger and Katie Prater had six blocks each for Bluffton. Jefferson’s individual stats were not available by deadline.

Kalida 3, Continental 2

The Wildcats won 19-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13 and 15-11. Carlee Miller had 13 kills, eight digs and eight aces, Sarah Klausing had 10 kills, Tori Niese had six blocks, Sam Langhals had eight digs and Tara Gerding had eight assists for Kalida.

Lincolnview 3, Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — The Lancers won 25-8, 25-9, 25-4. Alana Williams had 14 kills, Kayla Schimmoeller had 11 digs, Katlyn Wendel had four aces and Morgan Miller had 45 assists for Lincolnview. Spencerville’s individual stats were not reported.

Columbus Grove 3, Crestview 2

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bulldogs won 22-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19, 15-2. Lauren Birkemeier had 14 kills and five blocks, Paige Bellman had 14 kills and six blocks, Jade Clement had 17 assists, Danielle Caudille had 23 digs and Haley Radabaugh had four aces for Columbus Grove. Lyvia Black had 17 digs and three aces, Lexi Gregory had 14 kills and Abby Bagley had 35 assists for Crestview.

Shawnee 3, Lima Senior 0

LIMA — The Indians won 25-10, 25-8, 25-7. Jaden Addis and Amanda Medsker each had six aces, Norah Painter had 13 kills and four aces and Emily Allen had 19 assists for Shawnee. Taja Oglesbee had three kills and Kaley Williams had five digs for Lima Senior.

Parkway 3, Wapakoneta 0

The Panthers won 25-12, 25-14, 25-18.

Allison Harrod had 11 digs and six kills, Emma Miller had 11 digs and Sarah Pothast had six kills for Wapak.

Hardin Northern 3, Allen East 0

HARROD — Shelby Alloway had 12 kills, Madison Robson had 35 assists and Cassidy Deckling had six digs for Hardin Northern. Allen East’s individual stats were not reported.

Girls tennis

Shawnee 4, LCC 1

Singles players Sanjana Rajasekaran and Whitney Baxter and the doubles teams of Rishika Avvari and Meghana Chanamolu and Bree Barker and Rachel Brogee won for Shawnee. LCC’s Olivia Kesner won her match.

Bluffton 4, Elida 1

BLUFFTON — Singles players Julianna Hotmire, Katie Wright and Lucie Fett and the doubles team of Raychel Avila and Erin Hotmire won for the host Pirates. The doubles team of Madalyn Schomber and Whitney Wise won for Elida.

St. Marys 5, Ada 0

ST. MARYS — Singles players Clare Caywood, Hanna Felver and Jennifer Brown and the doubles teams of Jillian Wine and Kara Danaher and Bailey Lininger and Grace Dicke all won.

Colleges

Football

Bluffton’s Harmon

gets recognized

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University senior and Crestview graduate Jake Harmon has been named to the d3football.com Team of the Week following his standout performance in Bluffton’s 37-31 win at Trine on Saturday.

Harmon forced a fumble and recovered two, all on Trine’s first three possessions, in Bluffton’s 37-31 win. The senior linebacker led the Beavers with 12 tackles, including four solos.

Women’s tennis

ONU tops

Defiance

DEFIANCE — Ohio Northern improved to 4-0 overall as it defeated Defiance College 9-0 at Dix Tennis Courts.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-0 overall, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-4.

Mackenzie Wills led the way for ONU as she posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles and teamed up with Brittany Toney to win 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Men’s soccer

ONU ranked

9th nationally

ADA — Ohio Northern moved up seven spots to No. 9 nationally in the second weekly d3soccer.com poll.

The Polar Bears (6-0-0 overall) received 638 points in the poll, 204 more points tham last week, when they were ranked No. 16. Amherst remained in the top spot in the rankings with 987 points and 14 first place votes.

Women’s soccer

ONU No. 24

in D-III poll

ADA — Ohio Northern is ranked No. 24 in the first weekly NSCAA D-III poll.

The Polar Bears (3-0-0 overall) are in the top-25 after being unranked in the preseason poll.

Williams (Mass.) College took the top spot. Northern is also ranked No. 3 is the first weekly Great Lakes Region poll.

Volleyball

ONU 3, Denison 0

ADA — Ashley Borchers had a double-double with 10 kills and 30 assists and hit .444 to lead Ohio Northern to a 30-28, 25-14, 25-17 victory over Denison oat the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 7-1 on the season, while the Big Red fell to 2-7.

More votes

for ONU

ADA — Ohio Northern received votes in the second weekly American Coaches Volleyball Association poll released on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears (6-1) received 70 points in the poll, which is 57 more than last week and is the 28th-most in the poll. Cal Lutheran is ranked first with 1,222 points and 48 first place votes

Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker took first place at the Elida Invitational with a time of 16:08.31. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Siefker-1.jpg Ottoville junior Brendan Siefker took first place at the Elida Invitational with a time of 16:08.31. Bath junior Charis Barnes took first place at the Elida Invitational with a time a of 21:43.76. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Charis-Barnes-1.jpg Bath junior Charis Barnes took first place at the Elida Invitational with a time a of 21:43.76.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.