COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the first weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Lakewood St. Edward (11);3-0;189

2, Cincinnati Colerain (8);3-0;178

3, Cleveland St. Ignatius (1);3-0;126

4, Stow-Munroe Falls (1);3-0;104

5, Huber Heights Wayne (1);2-0-1;80

6, Pickerington Central;3-0;77

7, Hilliard Bradley;3-0;65

8, Pickerington North;3-0;50

9, Lewis Center Olentangy;3-0;47

10, Massillon Jackson;3-0;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hamilton 34. 11, Columbus Upper Arlington 34. 13, North Canton Hoover 32. 14, Findlay 30. 15, Cincinnati Moeller 17. 15, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17. 17, Mason 15.<

DIVISION II

1, Avon (1);3-0;119

2, Cincinnati La Salle (8);2-1;111

3, Bedford (2);3-0;98

4, Toledo St. John’s;3-0;97

5, Warren G. Harding (4);3-0;93

6, Uniontown Lake (1);3-0;80

7, Cincinnati Princeton;3-0;77

8, Troy;3-0;69

9, Worthington Kilbourne;3-0;58

10, Grafton Midview (1);3-0;48

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dresden Tri-Valley (2) 45. 12, Akron Ellet 44. 13, Holland Springfield (1) 39. 14, Miamisburg (1) 36. 14, Cincinnati Turpin 36. 16, Wooster 23. 17, Hudson 18. 17, Kings Mills Kings (1) 18. 19, Barberton 14.<

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6);3-0;164

2, Toledo Central Catholic (8);3-0;147

3, Franklin;3-0;102

4, Akron Hoban (4);2-1;91

5, Wapakoneta (1);3-0;75

6, Alliance Marlington (1);3-0;73

7, Sandusky;3-0;70

8, Whitehall-Yearling;3-0;61

9, Trotwood-Madison (1);2-1;42

(tie) Washington C.H. Miami Trace;3-0;42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Carrollton 40. 12, St. Marys Memorial 39. 13, Richfield Revere 37. 14, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 36. 15, Columbus Beechcroft (1) 35. 16, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 33. 17, Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. 18, Alliance 17. 19, Columbus Bexley 13. 20, New Philadelphia 12.<

DIVISION IV

1, Steubenville (4);3-0;160

2, Johnstown-Monroe (6);3-0;145

3, Perry;3-0;87

4, Kettering Archbishop Alter (3);3-0;85

5, Columbus Bishop Hartley (5);2-1;72

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;3-0;69

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);3-0;65

8, Germantown Valley View (1);3-0;64

9, Shelby;3-0;61

10, Mantua Crestwood;3-0;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Port Clinton 45. 12, Waverly 38. 13, Cambridge 34. 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 30. 15, Youngstown Ursuline 26. 16, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 23. 17, Peninsula Woodridge 22. 18, Hubbard 21. 19, Cincinnati Wyoming 16. 19, Hebron Lakewood 16. 21, Heath 13. 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13. 23, Zanesville Maysville 12.<

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater (17);3-0;210

2, Wheelersburg (2);3-0;126

3, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy;3-0;111

4, Warrensville Heights (2);3-0;96

5, Garrettsville Garfield (1);3-0;75

6, Milan Edison;3-0;64

7, Sugarcreek Garaway;3-0;57

8, Canton Central Catholic;2-1;50

9, West Salem Northwestern;3-0;48

10, Swanton;3-0;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39. 12, Richwood North Union 36. 13, Elyria Catholic 29. 14, Doylestown Chippewa 24. 15, Wickliffe 22. 16, Canfield S. Range 20. 17, Versailles 19. 17, Coshocton 19. 17, Marion Pleasant 19. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood 18. 21, Belmont Union Local 15.<

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland (9);3-0;163

2, Liberty Center (4);3-0;149

3, Maria Stein Marion Local (6);2-1;132

4, Mechanicsburg (1);3-0;117

5, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;3-0;99

6, Newark Catholic (1);3-0;85

7, Hamler Patrick Henry;3-0;81

8, Barnesville (1);3-0;65

(tie)North Robinson Colonel Crawford;3-0;65

10, Beverly Fort Frye;3-0;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Smithville 29. 12, Bucyrus Wynford 27. 13, Tipp City Bethel 23. 13, Defiance Ayersville 23. 15, Hannibal River 21. 16, Jeromesville Hillsdale 18. 17, Delphos Jefferson 12.<

DIVISION VII

1, Mogadore (9);3-0;185

2, Fort Recovery (7);3-0;144

3, Warren John F. Kennedy (2);3-0;126

4, Lucas (1);3-0;99

5, Covington (1);3-0;82

6, Toronto;3-0;57

7, Miami Valley Christian Academy;3-0;55

8, Norwalk St. Paul;3-0;54

9, Convoy Crestview;3-0;53

10, Shadyside;3-0;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Racine Southern 38. 12, Minster 35. 13, Monroeville 32. 14, McComb 31. 14, Zanesville Rosecrans (1) 31. 16, Edgerton (1) 23. 17, Delphos St. John’s 21. 18, Portsmouth Sciotoville Community 15. 19, Troy Christian 14. 20, Newbury 13.<