LCC wins three in volleyball

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic defeated Wapakoneta 25-27, 26-24, 25-22, Elida 25-12, 28-30, 25-7 and host Lima Senior 25-20, 25-17 Saturday in girls volleyball.

Lima Senior also defeated Elida 25-12, 30-28, 25-7.

Pioneer Invitational

KALIDA — Delphos St. John’s defeated Hardin Northern to win the championship. The score of the championship match was not reported.

Kalida defeated Bath 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 for third place and Perry topped Spencerville 25-15, 25-20 for seventh place.

Continental 3, Temple 0

CONTINENTAL — The hosts won 25-14, 25-19, 25-19. Sydney Eickholt had 10 kills, Jessica Stauffer had 26 assists and Hannah Troyer had 13 digs for Continental. Kaitlyn Sutton had four kills, and 18 digs and Anna Acklin had eight assists for Temple Christian.

Troy Invitational

TROY — Shawnee lost 25-18, 18-25, 25-19 to Graham and defeated Greenville 25-14, 25-17 to finish fifth.

Boys soccer

Elida 6, Kalida 0

ELIDA — Jake Taylor, Cade Parker, Riley Bartels, Logan Johnson, Sebastian Kunkleman, Cody Gay all had goals and Caleb Jones got the shutout in goal.

Bluffton 6, Bath 0

Douglas Nester had two goals and Isaiah Schwab, Luke Young, Isaac Andreas and Braden Conrad had one each. Levi Smith made four saves to get the shutout in goal.

Shawnee 5, Fort Jennings 1

FORT JENNINGS — Chris Shock had two goals and Jack O’Connor, Cameron Tenwalde and Jackson Schaaf one each for Shawnee. Troy Ricket had Fort Jennings’ goal.

Girls Soccer

Ottoville 5, Delphos St. John’s 2

Kasey Knippen had three goals and Lindsay Schweller and Maddy Knodel one each for Ottoville. Carleigh Ankerman and Hayleigh Bacome each had a goal for St. John’s

Allen East 14, Paulding 0

HARROD — Leah Casey had four goals, Jade Meyer, Sophia Silone and Madison Staley each had two and Madison Houston, Brooke Frisch, Kasey Reneau and Julia Meyer each had one for the 4-0 Mustangs. Lauren Criblez got the shutout in goal.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3,

Findlay 2

GLANDORF — Kadie Hempfling had all three goals for O-G.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

