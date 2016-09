ANGOLA, Ind. — Dante Carroll scored his second touchdown of the game on a 54-yard run with 6:39 remaining in the game to give Bluffton a 37-31 victory Saturday night against Trine.

Carroll finished with 185 yards rushing of 25 carries. Teammate Conner Sheehan completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Beavers’ Micah Roberson, an Ada graduate, had 109 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.