Shawnee boys claim crown at invitational

SPENCERVILLE — The rain came down hard and heavy.

However, Shawnee wasn’t going to let the wet, humid conditions affect how it competed.

After a severe thunderstorm forced the boys Small School Division race to stop midway through, things weren’t looking very optimistic at Saturday’s Spencerville Bearcat Invitational. The meet was suspended until the storms passed through the area.

However, as soon as the weather cleared the Shawnee boys’ tight pack of runners proved to be enough to overcome South Adams’ (Indiana) one-two punch (first two overall placers), slipping past South Adams for the team title, 66-69. Paulding finished third (78), Bellefontaine was fourth (105), Elmwood came in fifth (119) and Elida finished sixth (133). There were nine teams that scored in the Big School Division.

South Adams’ Bailey McIntire won the race in 16 minutes, 15 seconds. Teammate Wyatt Miller finished second in 17:55.4. Elida’s Aidan Kruse came on strong down the stretch to finish a close third (18:04.6) on a very soggy 5,000-meter course.

Shawnee’s top runner was Jon Wahlie, who came in fourth (18:12.2). The rest of Shawnee’s top five runners included Josh Kuhlman (11th, 18:57.8), Grant Stump (12th, 19:04.1), Levi Stump (17th, 19:18.1) and Kai Malcolm (22nd, 19:47).

“It’s all about the pack,” longtime Shawnee coach Russ Holly said. “They (South Adams) went one-two, but then our pack was pretty good. So, that makes a difference.

“When you figure, that we’re missing a few from ACTs, then that’s pretty good. My fifth guy (on Saturday) isn’t usually there (fifth spot on the team). So, the pack was clicking.

“The whole thing is that we’ve been training in groups. If you work together, then one tends to drag the other ones along.”

In the girls Big School Division, South Adams slipped past Shawnee 30-43. Bellefontaine finished third (71), Bath came in fourth (94), Indian Lake was fifth (159), while Paulding came in sixth (160).

Just like in the boys race, South Adams nabbed the first two overall individual spots. Kailee Patch won in 20:20.2, while teammate Olivia Von Gunten was second (20:42.1). Shawnee claimed the next two overall spots. Faith Baxter came in third (20:45.7) and Anne Hardy was fourth (21:01.3) to lead Shawnee.

Lexie Marshall (10th, 21:47.2), Hope Baxter (14th, 22:37.2) and Emily Bryan (15th, 22:41.4) rounded out Shawnee’s five scorers.

In the girls Small School Division, Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan got out quickly and was never seriously challenged, as she won in 19:07.4. Bradford’s Karmen Knepp came in second (19:44.2).

St. Henry won the team title, defeating second-place Covington 28-45. Riverdale (102) was third followed by New Bremen (108) and Houston (111). There were seven teams that scored in that division.

Sreenan, a two-time state-placer, has not been beaten this season. At last week’s Columbus Grove Invitational, Sreenan won with a personal-best time of 18:12. On Saturday, conditions were not ideal for a personal best.

“The good thing about this course is that there’s so many turns. So, I can always check out where the competition is,” Sreenan said. “But maybe that’s not such a good thing, because I incidentally slowed down, because I knew I was so far ahead. I went out really hard today. If I would have kept that pace, I probably would have PR’d.”

In the boys Small School Division, the storms hit during the race. So, after the stoppage of the race, officials decided to restart competition following the Big School Division race, and have the athletes run the 3,200-meter middle school course.

Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker, who placed fourth at last year’s Division III state meet, ran away for the victory in 10:12.2.

Siefker said coming back to restart another race later in the day was challenging.

“We went out and ran a mile-and-a-half and I was feeling really good. I had a good pace going,” Siefker said. “Then, they called it because of the lightning. So, you come in for a while, drink some water and then go out and prepare yourself to run again. It was only two miles the second time, but it was tough. I got about 800 meters into it and I could feel it in the legs a little bit.”

In the final team scores in the boys Small School Division, Parkway won the title, edging out second-place St. Henry, 44-47. There were 11 teams that figured into the scoring.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Minster girls led area teams by winning the Division III event. The Wildcats’ Emma Watcke (seventh), Kaitlynn Albers (ninth) and Morgan Pohl (10th) all finished in top 10 as Minster finished with a team score of 81 followed by Columbus Grove (262). Taylor Ellerbrock led Grove, finishing 22nd. Crestview’s Ashley Bowen was 18th.

In the girls Division II race, St. Marys led area runners with an 11th-place finish.

On the boys’ side, Minster was 10th in the Division III race with CG’s Preston Brubaker coming in 34th. In Division II, Calahan Wolfrum of Van Wert was 13th.

Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. See more invitational photos at LimaScores.com http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry01cardinal.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Emily Sreenan competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. See more invitational photos at LimaScores.com Elida’s Aiden Kruse leads a group of runners including Bath’s Vincent Abrams, left, Saturday during the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry05cardinal.jpg Elida’s Aiden Kruse leads a group of runners including Bath’s Vincent Abrams, left, Saturday during the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. Shawnee’s Faith Baxter competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry02cardinal.jpg Shawnee’s Faith Baxter competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. Shawnee’s John Wahlie competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry06cardinal.jpg Shawnee’s John Wahlie competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. Bath’s Charis Barnes competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry03cardinal.jpg Bath’s Charis Barnes competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational at Spencerville High School. Spencerville sophomore Alivia McMichael competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Cross Country Invitational at Spencerville High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_091016SpencervilleXCountry04cardinal.jpg Spencerville sophomore Alivia McMichael competes Saturday in the Spencerville Bearcat Cross Country Invitational at Spencerville High School.

By Mark Altstaetter

Results Girls Spencerville Bearcat Invitational At Spencerville Big School Division Team scores: 1. South Adams 30, 2. Shawnee 43, 3. Bellefontaine 71, 4. Bath 94, 5. Indian Lake 159, 6. Paulding 160. Race winner: Kallee Patch (SA) 20:20.2 Area finishers in top 50: 3. Faith Baxter (S) 20:45.7, 4. Anne Hardy (S) 21:01.3, 6. Charis Barnes (B) 21:29.3, 9. Olivia Ennis (Ada) 21:44.8, 10. Lexie Marshall (S) 21:47.2, 14. Hope Baxter (S) 22:37.2, 15. Emily Bryan (S) 22:41.4, 17. Emma Deters (B) 23:09.9, 19. Michaela Rutter (S) 23:13.2, 20. Quinlyn Conley (B) 23:14.9, 21. Kelson Stidam (IL) 23:16.1, 22. Victoria Haycock (S) 23:40.3, 24. Chaillee Coleman (Elmwood) 24:26.6, 26. Sydney Truesdale (S) 24:43.8, 27. Morgan Taviano (S) 24:52.1, 28. Britlynn Faulder (B) 24:55.4, 29. Alexis Moon (S) 24:56.7, 30. Catherine Thomas (IL) 25:10.4, 31. Sidney Kohart (P) 25:12.8, 34. Kaylee McGue (S) 25:39.3, 35. Tabitha Miller (B) 25:41.1, 36. Katie Fisher (B) 25:43.9, 37. Isabelle Cohorn (S) 26:30, 38. Rachel Inskeep (B) 26:41.2, 39. Trystin Johns (S) 26:44.1, 41. Abigail Baughman (AE) 26:54, 42. Monsterrat Martinez (P) 27:26.1, 45. Thalia Slaise (Elida) 27:49.2, 46. Abbi McMichael (P) 28:04, 48. Anamaya Truex (AE) 28:19.6, 49. Jacee Harwell (P) 28:24.2, 50. Savannah Shepherd (P) 28:25.5. Top Lima Senior finisher: 67. Riley Davenport 35:35.7. Small School Division Team scores: 1. St. Henry 28, 2. Covington 45, 3. Riverdale 102, 4. New Bremen 108, 5. Houston 111, 6. Antwerp 138, 7. Parkway 167. Area finishers in top 50: 1. Emily Sreenan (LCC) 19;07.4, 4. Libby Quintero (Leipsic) 20:42.4, 7. Lauren Hemmelgarn (SH) 20:52.8, 8. Bailie Barrington (W-G) 21:03.1, 11. Ashley Bruns (SH) 21:19, 12. ErinCLune (SH) 21:20.7, 13. Alexis Heath (SH) 21:40.5, 14. Brooke Speck (SH) 21:46.9, 15. Brooklyn Flora (Bo) 21:48.3, 17. Andrea Heitkamp (NB) 21:54.8, 18. Adriana Jutte (Bo) 21:48.3, 27. Breanna Schulze (SH) 22:49.2, 28. Payton Amstutz (Bo) 22:55, 29. Alana Speelman (NB) 22:59.2, 31. Rachel Barrett (P) 23:06.1, 32. Erica Niekamp (NB) 23:21.1, 34. Abby Maggi (NK) 23:52.9, 35. Cassie Rose (LCC) 23:55.5, 38. McKenna Byrne (O) 24:05.5, 39. Marianna Niekamp (SH) 24:11, 43. Hannah Osterholt (SH) 24:37.4, 45. Cassie McGowan (Bo) 24:50, 46. Lexi Schmiesing (JC) 24:54.4, 47. Deanna Lowry (JC) 24:54.7, 48. Callie Eichler (P) 24:55.2 Top Leipsic finisher: 58. Jailynn Pena 25:38. Top Ada finisher: 59. Olivia Ennis 25:54.6. Top Spencerville finisher: 62. Alivia McMichael 26:11.7. Top Perry finisher: 75. Cassie Demoss 27:05.5. Tiffin Carnival At Tiffin Division III Team scores (top 5): 1. Minster 81, 2. Columbus Grove 262, 3. Berkshire 281, 4. Northmor 281, 5. Liberty-Benton 310. Other area teams: 20. Coldwater 522, 29. Ft. Recovery 789, 36. Crestview 972, 38. Delphos St. John’s 996, 50. Pandora-Gilboa 1287. (out of 53 teams) Race winner: Morgan Dembowski (Toledo Christian) 18:59.2 Area finishers in top 100: 7. Emma Watcke (M) 19:47.4, 9. Kaitlynn Albers (M) 19:49.2, 10. Morgan Pohl (M) 19:51.3, 18. Ashley Bowen (Cr) 20:07.4, 22. Taylor Ellerbrock (CG) 20:16.6, 25. Mackenzie Bohman (M) 20:25, 26. Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG) 20:28.3, 40. Ryley Kling (M) 20:57.5, 43. Leah Myerholtz (CG) 20:59.9, 53. Cassie Francis (M) 21:14.1, 59. Maddie Steinke (Co) 21:32.5, 69. Colby Homan (Co) 21:45.6, 71. Jessica Break (Co) 21:47.5, 75. Chloe Will (FR) 21:52.1, 76. Macy McCluer (CG) 21:52.9, 78. Madeline Magoto (M) 21:53.7, 96. Hannah Heitkamp (DR) 22:17.5 Top DSJ finisher: 106. Breece Rohr 22:23.9 Division II Team scores (Top 5): 1. Granville 70, 2. Akronn SVSM 130, 3. Bellbrock 148, 4. Lexington 149, 5. Springfield Shawnee 200. Area schools: 14. St. Marys 411, 21. Van Wert 577, 30. Lincolnview 769, 31. Ottawa-Glandorf 824 (out of 36 teams) Race winner: Maddie Dunlap (Lexington) 18:49.6 Area finishers in top 100: 11. Kelly Wilker (SM) 19:46.6, 37. Morgan Henschen (SM) 20:45.6, 58, Jerica Hiebner (VW) 21:23.1, 96. Rylee Bryne (L) 22:23.2 Top O-G finisher: 139. Maggie Rump 23:13.7 Boys Spencerville Bearcat Invitational At Spencerville Small School Division Team scores: 1. Parkway 44, 2. St. Henry 47, 3. Houston 80, 4. Botkins 122, 5. Van Buren 174, 6. Jackson Center 177, 7. Spencerville 186, 8. Ottoville 212, 9. LCC 234, 10. Bradford 243, 11. Antwerp 244. Area finishers in top 50: 1. Brendon Siefker (O) 10:12.2, 2. Matt Gaerke (P) 10:54.1, 3. Ben Schlemmer (P) 10:55.1, 4. Braydon Hoying (SH) 11:02.3, 6. Austin Fullenkamp (Bo) 11:04.4, 8. Devin Huelskamp (SH) 11:09.5, 10. Austin Conrad (S) 11:10.5, 11. Sean Muhlenkamp (SH) 11:11.3, 12. Seth Brookhart (SH) 11:13, 13. Kyle Roth (P) 11:15.2, 14. Caleb Rollins (P) 11:17.4, 15. Reid Etzcorn (P) 11:18.9, 16. Blake Ontrop (SH) 11:21.2, 18. Parker Morris (JC) 11:36.4, 19. Aaron Bruns (P) 11:38.6, 22. Mathew Prout (Bo) 11:48.1, 23. Ezra Ferguson (NB) 11:49.9, 24. Konnor Burmeister (Bo) 11:55.1, 25. Robert Modic (S) 11:56.3, 26. T.J. Esser (JC) 11:58.5, 28. Christopher Elchert (JC) 11:59.7, 29. Hunter Waterman (NB) 12:00.2, 30. Jared Hoying (SH) 12:00.5, 34. Eric Von Sossan (O) 12:05.8, 35. Justin Rose (SH) 12:08.1, 36. Brandon Dues (SH) 12:09.6, 38. Alex Dues (SH) 12:15.5, 40. Spencer Heuker (Bo) 12:18.1, 41. Dawson Carmean (W-G) 12:21.5, 44. Jared Young (LCC) 12:27.8, 45. Raphel Lpoez (L) 12:32.7, 46. Keaton Miller (Pe) 12:34.8, 47. Elliot Goubeaux (Bo) 12:35.5, 48. Alec Williams (Pe) 12:36.3, 49. Jonathon Yenser (Bo) 12:37.5 Big School Division Team scores: 1. Shawnee 66, 2. South Adams 69, 3. Paulding 78, 4. Bellefontaine 105, 5. Elmwood 119, 6. Elida 133, 7. Bath 171, 8. Lima Senior 206, 9. Allen East 243. Race winner: Bailey McIntire (SA) 16:15 Area finishers in top 50: 3. Aidan Kruse (E) 18:04.6, 4. Jon Wahlie (S) 18:12.2, 6. Simeon Shepherd (P) 18:22.7, 7. Vincent Abrams (B) 18:27.9, 8. Kyius Simpson (LS) 18:29.5, 9. Bailey Manz (P) 18:53.4, 11. Josh Kuhlman (S) 18:57.8, 12. Grant Stump (S) 19:04.1, 16. Carson Shull (P) 19:16.1, 17. Levi Stump (S) 19:18.1, 18. Josh Trausch (P) 19:23.1, 22. Kai Malcolm (S) 19:47, 23. Mathew Hessling (E) 19:55.3, 24. Kamarous Williams (LS) 19:56.2, 25. Johnny Schmiedebusch (AE) 19:56.3, 26. Austin Matthews (S) 20:05.7, 28. Colton Treadway (S) 20:18.5, 29. Michael Kohart (P) 20:19.3, 30. Marcus Miller (P) 20:23.1, 32. Logan Williams (B) 20:27.3, 33. Trever Miller (S) 20:31.4, 34. Kaleb Egri (S) 20:32.5, 35. Cooper Conley (S) 20:33.3, 36. Dayton Pracht (P) 20:36.3, 37. Gavin Peare (E) 20:40.4, 38. Jonathon Stotts (E) 20:40.8, 40. Tyler Ross (B) 20:46.7, 41. Daulton Buetner (E) 20:51.4, 42. Shawn Jackson (P) 20:54.3, 46. Ian Baker (S) 21:12.5, 50. Geoffrey Treece (S) 221:43.7 Top IL finisher: Sam Kirkpatrick 21:57.4 Tiffin Carnival At Tiffin Division III Team scores (top 5): 1. Ft. Loramie 152, 2. Smithville 215, 3. Carey 295, 4. Colonel Crawford 302, 5. Liberty Center 306. Area schools: 10. Minster 387, 14. Lincolnview 435, 15. Crestview 483, 25. Columbus Grove 640, 36. Coldwater 848, 43. Delphos St. John’s 1172, 44. Pandora-Gilboa 1254. (out of 44 teams) Race winner: Chad Johnson (CC) 15:53.4. Area finishers in top 100: 34. Preston Brubaker (CG) 17:22.7, 44. Andrew Broering (M) 17:36.1, 47. Karter Tow (L) 17:39.9, 52. Jon Albers (M) 17:45.8, 65. Andrew Shoen (Co) 17:59.6, 73. Austin Elick (L) 18:09.9, 75. Luke Barga (M) 18:12, 81. Caleb Bagley (Cr) 18:15.3, 83. Wyatt Richardson (Cr) 18:16.2, 91. Dylan Sparks (Cr) 18:19.2, 92. Tracey West (L) 18:19.4, 98. Grant Mumaugh (CG) 18:23.4, 100. Jacob Keysor (L) 18:24.7 Top DSJ finisher: Nick Pohlman 19:10.6 Top P-G finisher: Cameron Hilty 19:57.6 Division II Team scores (top 5): 1. Lexington 104, 2. Bay 111, 3. Shelby 202, 4. Chardon NDCL 244, 5. Granville 254. Area schools: 20. Van Wert 575, 33. Ottawa-Glandorf 844, 41. St. Marys 1059 Race winner: Zak Kirk (Maumee) 15:38.2 Area finishers in top 100: 13. Calahan Wolfrum (VW) 16:47.8, 50. Le’on Palomo (O-G) 17:42.3 Top SM finisher: Noah Tobin 18:33.4

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

